Public File - Yorkshire

Each local commercial radio station in the UK has requirements in respect of its music and local content, such as news, speech levels etc. These requirements are set out in the station "Format", a document issued by Ofcom, the UK's radio regulator.

This Public File contains details of the elements that Ofcom regulate, such as music tracks, local news etc. It is intended to give you a better understanding of our output and what we are doing for our local community.

News Bulletin Schedule Heart Yorkshire

Heart 106 to 108 FM broadcasts locally produced news bulletins hourly between 0600 and 1900 including the 6 minute morning news at 6am and the 12 minute nightly news show at 1845 weekdays, and between 0600 and 1200 at weekends. In addition to these, news containing nationally produced content, is broadcast hourly at all other times with the exception of during the Big Top 40 Show.

The Heart Yorkshire Newsteam

Contact details for the News Team



Our journalists are based at Global Radio’s studios at Joseph’s Well, Hanover Walk, Leeds, LS3 1AB

News Editor: Anna Harding – anna.harding@capitalfm.com

Telephone: 0113 3085150

The Heart Yorkshire Programme Schedule

Heart Yorkshire programme schedule can be found here. This includes details of all the shows for the coming week as well as quick links to all the DJ pages.

Pre-recorded Output

Friday evenings between 19.00 and 21.00 are pre-recorded.

Saturdays between 17.00 and 21.00 are pre-recorded, Sunday mornings between 0600 and 1200 and Sunday evenings 1900 to 2200 are also pre-recorded.

The amount of local programming per day produced by the station

Heart Yorkshire weekday output is from 6am-10am and 4pm to 7pm. On a Saturday the station is presented locally from our studios in Leeds between 1pm and 5pm from 12noon until 4pm on Sunday. Off-peak programming (such as Toby Anstis, Matt Wilkinson, Club Classics, Sian Welby, Kat Shoob, Emma Bunton, Mark Wright, Stephen & Emma, JK & Lucy, Jason Donovan and The Big Top 40 Show is produced at various studios owned and operated by Global Radio Holdings Limited.

Ofcom Localness Guidelines

Ofcom, the government regulator with responsibilities for local radio, has produced localness guidelines that this station adheres to. These guidelines can be read here: http://stakeholders.ofcom.org.uk/broadcasting/radio/localness/localness-guidelines

In addition, all local radio stations have written 'formats' that they must follow at all times. You can read ours here: http://www.ofcom.org.uk/static/radiolicensing/html/radio-stations/analogue/analogue-main.htm

Events / Charities support

Heart supports Global’s Make Some Noise, which is run by Global Charities, part of Global, the media and entertainment group, home of 8 of the best loved and biggest commercial radio stations.

The aim of Global’s Make Some Noise is to help disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. These youngsters may be affected by illness, disability, bereavement or lack of opportunity.

Global’s Make Some Noise raises money through a variety of means, including an annual appeal day, overseas trekking challenges, running events and other on-air fundraising initiatives.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475), find out more about our work at makesomenoise.com or email contact@makesomenoise.com

Heart Playlist

Station Format

A melodic adult contemporary music -led service for 25 to 44 year olds, supplemented with news, information and entertainment. The service should have a particular appeal to people in their 30's.

Read Ofcom's Station Format



Station Contact Details: Acting MD Liz Paver, 0113 238 5190

Studio Telephone Number: 0345 6-88 88-00

Station Contact Number: 0113 238 1114

Traffic & Travel Number: 0345 6-88 88-00

Text Number: 82122

Text Messages: Start your message with YORKSHIRE

News Contact Number: 0113 308 5150

Sales Planner Contact Number: 0113 238 5188

Comment or Complain about the station

If you would like to comment or make a complaint about Heart Yorkshire, please email Laura.Busson@communicorpuk.com providing details of your comment or complaint, and our programming team will help with your enquiry.