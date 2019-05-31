Public File - Yorkshire

Each local commercial radio station in the UK has requirements in respect of its music and local content, such as news, speech levels etc. These requirements are set out in the station "Format", a document issued by Ofcom, the UK's radio regulator.

Each local commercial radio station in the UK has requirements in respect of its music and local content, such as news, speech levels etc. These requirements are set out in the station "Format", a document issued by Ofcom, the UK's radio regulator.

This Public File contains details of the elements that Ofcom regulate, such as music tracks,local news etc. It is intended to give you a better understanding of our output and what we are doing for our local community.

News Bulletin schedule

Heart Yorkshirebroadcasts a mix of local, UK and world news hourly between 0600 and 1900 on weekdays and 0600 and 1200 on weekends. We broadcast headline updates at 0530, 0630, 0730, 0830, 1630, 1730 & 1830 on weekdays – and our Nightly News programme is also broadcast at 1845 on weekdays.

In addition to this, bulletins containing a mix of UK and World news are broadcast hourly at all other times except during the Big Top 40 show.



See the latest local news stories here.

The Heart Yorkshire News team

Contact the news team:

Group Head of News: James Rea

Regional News Editor: Bethan Davies

Email: bethan.davies@global.com

Telephone: 0113 308 5150

Heart Yorkshire Programme Schedule

Heart Yorkshireprogramme schedule can be found here.This includes details of all the shows for the coming week as well as quick links to all the DJ pages.

The amount of local programming per day produced by the station:

Heart Yorkshireweekday output from 4pm to 7pm is produced and presented from our local studios, based in Leeds.

Off-peak programming (such as Pandora Christie, Matt Wilkinson, Sian Welby, Fia Tarrant, Jenni Falconer, Club Classics, Rochelle Humes, and The Big Top 40 Show) is produced at various studios owned and operated by Heart brand owner, GlobalRadio Holdings Limited.

Pre-recorded Output:

Sunday evenings 1900 to 2200 are regularly pre-recorded.



Ofcom Localness Guidelines

Ofcom, the government regulator with responsibilities for local radio, has produced localness guidelines that this station adheres to. These guidelines can be read here: http://stakeholders.ofcom.org.uk/broadcasting/radio/localness/localness-guidelines

In addition, all local radio stations have written 'formats' that they must follow at all times. You can read ours here: http://www.ofcom.org.uk/static/radiolicensing/html/radio-stations/analogue/analogue-main.htm

Events / Charities support

Heart supports Global’s Make Some Noise, which is run by Global Charities, part of Global, the media and entertainment group, home of 8 of the best loved and biggest commercial radio stations.

The aim of Global’s Make Some Noise is to help disadvantaged children and young people across the UK. These youngsters may be affected by illness, disability, bereavement or lack of opportunity.

Global’s Make Some Noise raises money through a variety of means, including an annual appeal day, overseas trekking challenges, running events and other on-air fundraising initiatives.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475), find out more about our work at makesomenoise.com or email contact@makesomenoise.com

Heart also acts as the media partner for Cancer Research's Race for Life series of events. Cancer Research UK is the world's leading charity dedicated to beating cancer through research. We promote Race for Life across each of our Heart radio stations, supporting almost 200 events and 500,000 participants.

Heart Yorkshire’s Playlist

Station Format

You can read the station’s format here:

http://www.ofcom.org.uk/static/radiolicensing/html/radio-stations/analogue/analogue-main.htm



Station Contact Details

Studio Telephone Number: 0345 6 88 88 00

Station Contact Number: 0113 238 1114

Traffic & Travel Number: 0345 6 88 88 00

Text Number: 82122

Text Messages: Start your message with YORKSHIRE

News Contact Number: 0113 308 5150

Sales Contact Number: 0113 238 1114

Programme Controller Contact Number: 0113 238 1114

Comment or Complain about the station

If you would like to comment or make a complaint about Heart Yorkshire, please email the Programme Controller paul.emmines@communicorpuk.comproviding details of your comment or complaint, and our programming team will help with your enquiry.

If you are unhappy with the response you receive, you can complain directly to the regulator, Ofcom https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/how-to-report-a-complaint.

Premium Rate Contesting

Heart Yorkshire may from time to time offer listeners the opportunity to enter competitions using Premium Rate Telephone Services.

If you think there is a problem with our Premium Rate Services or would like to make a complaint, please email customer.support@global.com or call our customer support line on: 0333 200 2000

If you wish to write to us, please send your query to: Premium Rate Manager, Global Radio Limited, 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

Global Radio Services Limited, the parent company of Heart is registered with the Premium Rate Services regulator, Phone-paid Services Authority. Our registration number is: ORG832-96388-41101.