Billy Joel to perform in London at BST Hyde Park

Billy Joel will perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park. Picture: AEG Presents

The music legend will headline the 10th anniversary of 'American Express presents BST Hyde Park' on Friday 7 July 2023.

Tickets are available on general sale 10am, Thursday 6 October 2022.

This announcement comes shortly before the release of one of the most recognised concert films of all time, Live At Yankee Stadium, coming to cinemas for a special two-night global fan event via Trafalgar Releasing on Wednesday 5 & Sunday 9 October. In celebration of 50 years of Billy Joel, watch New York’s quintessential son’s stunning 1990 Bronx stadium concert and get ready for his only European performance at BST Hyde Park in 2023.

Billy Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist, as well as one of the biggest concert draws in the world. Joel’s songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades.

Billy Joel joins previously announced headliners Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023 so far.

2022’s BST Hyde Park saw three monumental weekends of music; the Rocketman himself Elton John performed as a part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, The Rolling Stones were reunited with Hyde Park for two incredible sell out nights, with an emotional and triumphant tribute to the late Charlie Watts. London’s global star Adele brought it home for two shows with an incredible all female line up.

The Sunday vibes were offered up by Americana legends Eagles and Pearl Jam provided two packed nights of rock n roll. Finally, one of Britain's best loved groups, Duran Duran, closed the final night with a day of singalong smash hits.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 6 October here.