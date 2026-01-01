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Lewes railway closed ‘for at least another ten days’ after derailment that left two people 'severely' injured
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Ben Stokes' Durham lose One-Day Cup semi-final to Middlesex who book final meeting with Leicestershire
Aston Villa transfer news: Zion Suzuki lined up as Juventus-linked Emiliano Martinez replacement after £29.9m deal agreed with Parma
European Athletics medal ceremonies postponed after police arrest, Great Britain relay team among those left at stadium
More bodies found after Lake Kariba ferry disaster in Zimbabwe as number of deaths hits 72
More than 100 arrested in Morocco after social media call for another migrant mass crossing to Ceuta
The Hundred: Trent Rockets target two titles at Lord's on Sunday but SunRisers Leeds and Manchester Super Giants stand in their way
Novak Djokovic out of Cincinnati Open in second round after struggling with heat and humidity against Thiago Agustin Tirante
Super League: St Helens keep slim play-off hopes alive after stirring second half earns 46-16 win over Wakefield Trinity
England's Eleanor Givens wins first Ladies European Tour title at 210th attempt as Alexandra Försterling gets ball stuck in tree
Former Monaco manager and West Brom player Sebastien Pocognoli favourite for Scotland job
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Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland dance to 'Saturday Night' in hilarious unseen wedding video
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