Latest News from LBC

Reform UK Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick

Reform planning to slash £50billion from benefits bill and scrap Pip

A British Transport Police crime scene manager and rail investigators at the scene where a train with around 150 people on board derailed near Lewes railway station in East Sussex on Thursday.

Lewes railway closed ‘for at least another ten days’ after derailment that left two people 'severely' injured

People walk towards the port to leave the area following a wildfire, which prompted evacuations on the island of Salamina, Greece.

Two dead and evacuation under way as fires break out on Greek island

The Turbulent display team during a display moments before the pilot of the plane (top) was seriously injured in a crash at Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome near Purleigh in Essex

Pilot 'seriously injured' following crash at First World War airshow event

Fire crews at the scene near the burnt-out remains of homes following a huge fire in Stourbridge

Stourbridge residents start to return home after destructive wildfires

Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday was found dead at his south London home on Friday night

More than £100,000 raised for family of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday

More UK & World News

Sebastien Pocognoli announced as new boss of Scotland men's team

UK & World

Cristiano Ronaldo says it is 'probably' his last season

UK & World

Ben Stokes' Durham lose One-Day Cup semi-final to Middlesex who book final meeting with Leicestershire

Cristiano Ronaldo: Legendary Portugal forward suggests he will retire at the end of the season

Four Renaissance paintings by Antonello da Messina stolen on Italian national holiday

UK & World

Two die in Spain mudslide as Belgium battles largest-ever wildfire

UK & World

Novak Djokovic reveals ongoing health condition after Cincinnati defeat

Aston Villa transfer news: Zion Suzuki lined up as Juventus-linked Emiliano Martinez replacement after £29.9m deal agreed with Parma

Murder arrest after woman in her 90s dies in house fire in Gloucestershire

UK & World

Medal ceremonies delayed at European Athletics Championships as police make fraud arrest

UK & World

Newcastle transfer news: Club agree deal to sign defender Amar Dedic from Benfica

European Athletics medal ceremonies postponed after police arrest, Great Britain relay team among those left at stadium

Twelve killed as tourist bus crashes in Hungary

UK & World

Finlay Tarling: 'Fury' over death of teen British cyclist during Portugal race

UK & World

Claressa Shields stops Kaye Scott to reclaim WBC and WBA middleweight belts

Australia vs Bangladesh: Visitors stun hosts to seal historic nine-wicket Test win in Darwin

Defence investor GALLOS raises £35m amid boom for security start-ups

UK & World

Jason Arday: Professor's family thank supporters as fundraiser donations pass £70,000

UK & World

Arrest after stabbing at a hotel used to house asylum seekers

UK & World

More bodies found after Lake Kariba ferry disaster in Zimbabwe as number of deaths hits 72

UK & World

More than 100 arrested in Morocco after social media call for another migrant mass crossing to Ceuta

UK & World

The Hundred: Trent Rockets target two titles at Lord's on Sunday but SunRisers Leeds and Manchester Super Giants stand in their way

Met Police apologises for exposing addresses of al Fayed's alleged victims

UK & World

Crouch guides Coppull home in Hungerford to complete big-race double

Novak Djokovic out of Cincinnati Open in second round after struggling with heat and humidity against Thiago Agustin Tirante

Super League: St Helens keep slim play-off hopes alive after stirring second half earns 46-16 win over Wakefield Trinity

England's Eleanor Givens wins first Ladies European Tour title at 210th attempt as Alexandra Försterling gets ball stuck in tree

Former Monaco manager and West Brom player Sebastien Pocognoli favourite for Scotland job

UK & World

Hundreds gather for Bonnie Tyler procession in Wales ahead of funeral

UK & World

Police called to reported burglary find 17-year-old boy dead in Bedfordshire

UK & World

Man charged with four counts of rape after allegedly attacking two women

UK & World

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 11 people including three children, health ministry says

UK & World

Showbiz News

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Dame Prue Leith has revealed she was rushed to hospital after a severe migraine left her struggling to speak

Prue Leith rushed to hospital after stroke scare left her 'unable to speak'

Showbiz

Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional update on her twin daughters after they had their feeding tubes removed, admitting she finally feels as though she has “got their faces back”.

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update after twin daughters have feeding tubes removed

Showbiz

Rod Stewart has welcomed another new arrival into his sprawling family after his daughter Ruby (left) gave birth to her second child.

Rod Stewart, 81, becomes grandfather for sixth time as daughter Ruby welcomes baby boy

Showbiz

Vogue Williams had Jamie Theakston convinced she was going into labour during a hilarious prank on her Heart Breakfast co-host.

Vogue Williams pranks Jamie Theakston live on air in hilarious video

Showbiz

Ant McPartlin has marked a major milestone in his marriage by sharing a previously unseen photograph from his wedding day with wife Anne-Marie.

Ant McPartlin celebrates anniversary with beautiful unseen wedding picture

Showbiz

Royal News

See more Royal News

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their family attended the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children reveal rare insight into sibling life

Showbiz

Trooping the Colour marks an important occassion in the royal family calendar

What time does Trooping the Colour start? Full 2026 timings schedule revealed

Royals

Princess Anne will dress in her military uniform for this year's Trooping the Colour

Princess Anne's military experience and uniform explained

Royals

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Royals

Prince William has a vast military career

Did Prince William serve in the military? Experience and medals revealed

Royals

TV and Movies

See more TV and Movies

Tom Holland and Zendaya have hosted a second top-secret wedding ceremony

Tom Holland and Zendaya celebrate the ultimate milestone in top-secret wedding

TV & Movies

Jack Osbourne (left) has shared a touching glimpse of his youngest daughter, revealing the little girl named in honour of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne (right).

Jack Osbourne shares rare picture of daughter named after his famous dad

Showbiz

The Inbetweeners fans may finally get to catch up with Britain's most hopeless foursome (pictured), as a long-rumoured reunion film appears to be edging closer to becoming a reality.

The Inbetweeners reunion movie gets long-awaited update

Showbiz

Kaleb Cooper has shared another unseen moment from his wedding celebrations, giving fans a glimpse of the lively reception with a hilarious dance routine alongside his Clarkson's Farm co-star Charlie Ireland.

Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland dance to 'Saturday Night' in hilarious unseen wedding video

TV & Movies

Natalie Portman has given fans her most personal pregnancy update yet, sharing her first official baby bump photograph on Instagram.

Natalie Portman shares rare insight to "miracle" third pregnancy

Showbiz

Latest Lifestyle News

See more Latest Lifestyle News

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about another challenging parenting moment, revealing her three-year-old daughter Bambi recently put someone in a headlock during a family meal out.

Molly-Mae Hague admits she was "wrong" as she reveals extent of Bambi's "aggressive era"

Showbiz

Dianne Buswell has documented her recovery post birth

Dianne Buswell discusses emotional recovery from birth of son Bowden

Showbiz

August is bringing one of the best solar eclipses in decades to the UK

August solar eclipse - date, time and best place to watch in the UK

Lifestyle

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

Josie Gibson is setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her dramatic weight loss.

Josie Gibson defends 2.5 stone weight loss following false comments

Showbiz

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harriet Cowan has revealed that life changed almost overnight after becoming one of the breakout stars of Clarkson's Farm.

Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan reveals heartbreaking downside of fame

TV & Movies

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have sparked rumours they secretly got married

Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper secretly married?

Showbiz

Mel C joked she had 'a little chat' with Geri after the Spice Girl wore white to her wedding (Right, Geri pictured at Royal Ascot in June)

Mel C jokes she had 'a little chat' with Geri Halliwell over wedding day outfit

Showbiz

A 2026 Islander has embarked on a glittering new showbiz career.

Love Island 2026 star lands 'dream job' on This Morning weeks after villa exit

Love Island

There's been constant speculation surrounding Jasmine and Lorenzo's relationship.

Love Island's Jasmine shares how she truly feels about situation with Lorenzo now

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Love Island's 2026 winners are 'on the rocks' already.

Love Island's Lorenzo caught 'secretly saving videos of Jasmine’ and Julia is furious

Love Island

Jasmine said her relationship with Julia 'soured' over time.

Love Island's Jasmine reveals surprising reason why friendship with Julia 'soured'

Love Island

Ariana Grande told fans "human beings need a break sometimes".

Ariana Grande breaks silence on 'stepping back from spotlight' with heartbreaking statement

Showbiz

Kavan Murphy doesn't follow all of his Love Island 2026 co-stars.

Love Island’s Kavan snubs co-star on social media and reignites feud outside villa

Love Island

Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia addressed their relationship in a recent interview.

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia share relationship update as split rumours rumble

Love Island

One of the 2026 Love Island cast shared some shocking revelations on TikTok.

Love Island 2026 star admits they've ‘rekindled with ex’ just one week after final

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia have reportedly lined up their next expert

MAFS Australia's line up new expert following Mel Schilling's sad death

Married at First Sight

Adam Ramsay-Peaty has revealed he remains open to repairing his fractured relationship with his family.

Adam Ramsay-Peaty shares hopeful update amid family feud

Showbiz

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia won the 2026 series

Are Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo and Julia still together?

Love Island

Love Island viewers think they've detected an unaired feud in the villa

Love Island feud drama continues outside of the villa

Love Island

While Taylor and Travis's wedding has largely remained private, ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck has now shared fresh insight into one of the day's most memorable moments.

Travis Kelce reaction to Taylor Swift walking down the aisle revealed by wedding guests

Showbiz

Former England footballer Michael Owen is opening the doors to his family life in a brand-new Prime Video documentary.

Michael Owen embarrasses his daughter in first look at family documentary

TV & Movies

Zendaya and Tom Holland open up about their nicknames for one another

Zendaya explains husband Tom Holland's nickname in cutest interview ever

Showbiz

Meghan Markle addressed whether she should still be referred to as a 'Duchess'.

Meghan Markle explains whether people should still call her ‘Duchess’

Royals

All the Love Island 2026 couples still together from series 13.

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

One Love Island couple's relationship is reportedly on the rocks already.

First Love Island couple to 'split' revealed just days after landing in UK

Love Island