Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year

What to buy your loved ones this Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Not sure what to buy your partner, parents or siblings this Christmas? Don't worry, here's all our favourite gifting ideas!

Hamper by Snowdonia Cheese

Christmas Cheeseboard Hamper. Picture: PH

Key features:

Inside, you’ll find five of the most popular cheeses: Black Bomber, Red Storm, Truffle Trove, Rock Star and Beech Wood

You'll also get three traditionally made chutneys – Balsamic Caramelised Onion, Rhubarb & Gin, and Fig & Apple – plus Fig & Cranberry Crackers, Sicilian green olives and cocoa-dusted salted caramel truffles

Also included is a Snowdonia Cheese Co slate board, crafted from the finest Welsh slate, to serve it all on

Buy now: Christmas Cheeseboard Hamper £70.00

Ultimate Flapjackery Christmas Hamper

Ultimate Flapjackery Christmas Hamper. Picture: PH

Key features:

Each treat is handcrafted with love in Devon

Hamper includes Chocolate Christmas Pudding, Chocolate Christmas Tree, Christmas Millionaires and MUCH more

Buy now: Ultimate Flapjackery Christmas Hamper £95.00

Pizza Stone by Weber

Pizza Stone by Weber. Picture: PH

Key features:

Glazed finish helps keep food from sticking and cleanup easy

Designed to create brick-oven-quality pizzas, desserts, artisan breads

Cordierite stone absorbs, retains, and distributes heat

Includes a carrying frame to effortlessly transport food

Buy now: WEBER CRAFTED Gourmet BBQ System Glazed Pizza Stone £64.99

Bohomoon

Selection of jewellery from Bohomoon. Picture: PH

Key features:

Every piece is tarnish free, waterproof & oceanproof! Wear your jewellery worry-free - in the shower, pool, ocean, and beyond. Wear your Bohomoon jewels wherever you want with no fears that your jewellery will tarnish

Some designs available in gold, silver & rose gold

Buy now: Classic Zodiac Necklace £22.00

Buy now: Moonlight Necklace £25.00

Buy now: Cortez Stud Earrings £20.00

Buy now: Influx Layered Necklace £25.00

PYRA

Selection of jewellery by PYRA. Picture: PH

Key features:

Water, sweat and heat resistant

Luxury gift packaging available

High-quality materials means no tarnishing

Buy now: Tamira Claw Earrings £36.00

Buy now: Elina Earrings £28.00

Buy now: Lena Sphere Beaded Bracelet £28.00

Buy now: Malika Eye Bracelet £36.00

Matchbox Jewellery

Matchbox Jewellery. Picture: PH

Key features:

Embellished with sparkling, rainbow coloured cubic zirconia stones, this beautiful earring adds a sprinkle of colour to brighten up any ensemble

Sterling silver with gold plating and cubic Zirconia Stones

Buy now: Jessie Huggie in Gold £16.00

Buy now: Levi Huggie in Gold £13.00

Cycling clothing by Endura

Cycling clothing by Endura. Picture: PH

Key features:

Burner Lite: Extremely breathable and wicking mesh fabrics used for the main body of the product, with the goal of keeping the user as cool as possible while riding. Durable stretch woven materials have been used in key areas across the sleeve panels to ensure the jerseys long term durability.

Extremely breathable and wicking mesh fabrics used for the main body of the product, with the goal of keeping the user as cool as possible while riding. Durable stretch woven materials have been used in key areas across the sleeve panels to ensure the jerseys long term durability. Freezing Point Jacket: Beat the wind and cold with PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation panels on the sleeves, front torso and hood. This combined with stretch thermal softshell fabric with a new Primaloft® inner face on the back and lower sleeve gives you unrestricted movement allowing you to tackle the toughest winter trails.

Buy now: Men's MT500 Freezing Point Jacket II £174.99

Buy now: Men's MT500 Burner Lite £59.99

Travelling Sling Bag

Kadet Sling by Chrome Industries. Picture: PH

Key features:

9L perfect for everyday carry, lightweight commuting, and travel

Crossbody adjustable padded strap with stabilizer

Iconic quick-release buckle with handy bottle opener

Buy now: Kadet Sling by Chrome Industries £105.00

Olverum Gift Set

Olverum Home Away From Home Gift Set. Picture: PH

Key features:

Designed to lift your mood, invigorate your senses, and restore your essential you, these travel-size body care essentials offer a relaxing and rejuvenating experience

Includes Olverum Bath Oil (60ml), Body Polish (50ml), Body Cleanser (100ml), Firming Body Moisturiser (30ml), and Restful Sleep Pillow Mist (50ml)

Buy now: Olverum Home Away From Home Gift Set £109.50

Luxury beauty from ishga

ishga Hydra+ Gift Set & Restore & Recover Gift Set. Picture: PH

Key features:

Hydra+ Gift Set: Includes Hydra+ Marine Cream 50ml and Invigorating Bath Salts 150g

Restore & Recover Gift Set: Includes Anti-oxidant Marine Cream 50ml and Muscle Recovery Oil 100ml

Buy now: ishga Hydra+ Gift Set £130.00

Buy now: ishga Restore & Recover Gift Set £99.00

Straightners by Cloud Nine

The NEW Original Iron by Cloud Nine. Picture: PH

Key features:

For all hair types

Digital display to keep an eye on temperature

360 swivel cord

Buy now: The NEW Original Iron £219.00

Slippers by FlitFlop

GEN-FF Buckle Curly-Shearling/Leather Mules by FlitFlop. Picture: PH

Key features:

Available in colours Stone Beige, Black, Wild Raspberry and Deep Teal

Ergonomically engineered to help optimize your body's alignment, natural movement & energy

Light pressure-diffusing Microwobbleboard midsole – triple-density cushioning follows 3 footstep stages (firm heel/soft middle/medium at toes)

Buy now: GEN-FF Buckle Curly-Shearling/Leather Mules from FlitFlop £180.00

The Traitors Card Game

The Traitors Card Game. Picture: PH

Key features:

Secretly play the role of FAITHFUL or TRAITOR whilst working together to build up a central pot of gold. The Faithful must identify and banish the Traitors in their midst to win a share of the gold. The traitors must stay undetected until the end so that they can steal the prize fund.

Travel friendly

4+ players

Buy now: The Traitors Special Edition Card Game £11.99

Personalised gifting by VistaPrint

Personalised gifting by VistaPrint. Picture: PH

Key features:

Personalise cushions, signs, posters, clothing, bags, calendars and much, much more

Shop now: VistaPrint's full collection

Fluffy Onsie by Camille

Grey Luxury Super Soft Fleece Hooded All In One Onesie. Picture: PH

Key features:

Two Side Pockets And An Easy Zip Front Fastening

Features A Diamond Pattern Effect

Buy now: Grey Luxury Super Soft Fleece Hooded All In One Onesie £26.99

AncestryDNA™

AncestryDNA™ + Traits. Picture: PH

Key features:

Discover your heritage and uncover which traits have been influenced by parental genetic makeup.

With over 40+ traits to explore, uncover whether your DNA suggests that you’re an introvert or extrovert, a morning person or night owl, and even if you are more likely than others to remember dreams.

Now includes new performance traits, such as speed, athletic ability, flexibility and physical strength

Buy now: AncestryDNA™ + Traits | £94

Kitchenware by Brabantia

Kitchenware by Brabantia. Picture: PH

Key features:

Bo Touch Bin: Opens at the lightest touch - soft-touch opening system, deal for waste separation - two inner buckets, Space efficient - fits closely to the wall or conveniently in a corner

Kitchen Scales: No batteries needed - automatic power generation control, By the gram - accurate digital system with 1 g/1/8 oz graduations, Easy to use - zero, reset, add and weigh button

Buy now: Kitchen Scales £37.50

Buy now: Bo Touch Bin £187.00

Christmas Sweet Hamper

Sweet Hamper by Sweet Hamper Company. Picture: Sweet Hamper Company

Key Features:

10" wicker hamper contains sweets such as Haribo, Candy Canes and classics like Skittles.

There are 22 varieties of sweet in total and you can also add a free personalised Christmas themed gift card with a selection of designs to choose from.

Your gift hamper will arrive beautifully presented, filled to the brim with your favourite sweets, decorated with brand new Christmas tissue paper and topped with a white shredded tissue.

Buy now: Sweet Hamper by Sweet Hamper Company

Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Eco

Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Eco. Picture: Lavazza

Key Features:

The first Lavazza A Modo Mio machine made out of recycled plastic.

Compact and practical: a single button can be used to prepare coffee, turn the machine on and off.

Simple and efficient way to make some tasty coffee with no hassle.

Buy now: Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Eco