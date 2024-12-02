Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year
2 December 2024, 16:47
Not sure what to buy your partner, parents or siblings this Christmas? Don't worry, here's all our favourite gifting ideas!
Listen to this article
Hamper by Snowdonia Cheese
Key features:
- Inside, you’ll find five of the most popular cheeses: Black Bomber, Red Storm, Truffle Trove, Rock Star and Beech Wood
- You'll also get three traditionally made chutneys – Balsamic Caramelised Onion, Rhubarb & Gin, and Fig & Apple – plus Fig & Cranberry Crackers, Sicilian green olives and cocoa-dusted salted caramel truffles
- Also included is a Snowdonia Cheese Co slate board, crafted from the finest Welsh slate, to serve it all on
Buy now: Christmas Cheeseboard Hamper £70.00
Ultimate Flapjackery Christmas Hamper
Key features:
- Each treat is handcrafted with love in Devon
- Hamper includes Chocolate Christmas Pudding, Chocolate Christmas Tree, Christmas Millionaires and MUCH more
Buy now: Ultimate Flapjackery Christmas Hamper £95.00
Pizza Stone by Weber
Key features:
- Glazed finish helps keep food from sticking and cleanup easy
- Designed to create brick-oven-quality pizzas, desserts, artisan breads
- Cordierite stone absorbs, retains, and distributes heat
- Includes a carrying frame to effortlessly transport food
Buy now: WEBER CRAFTED Gourmet BBQ System Glazed Pizza Stone £64.99
Bohomoon
Key features:
- Every piece is tarnish free, waterproof & oceanproof! Wear your jewellery worry-free - in the shower, pool, ocean, and beyond. Wear your Bohomoon jewels wherever you want with no fears that your jewellery will tarnish
- Some designs available in gold, silver & rose gold
Buy now: Classic Zodiac Necklace £22.00
Buy now: Moonlight Necklace £25.00
Buy now: Cortez Stud Earrings £20.00
Buy now: Influx Layered Necklace £25.00
PYRA
Key features:
- Water, sweat and heat resistant
- Luxury gift packaging available
- High-quality materials means no tarnishing
Buy now: Tamira Claw Earrings £36.00
Buy now: Elina Earrings £28.00
Buy now: Lena Sphere Beaded Bracelet £28.00
Buy now: Malika Eye Bracelet £36.00
Matchbox Jewellery
Key features:
- Embellished with sparkling, rainbow coloured cubic zirconia stones, this beautiful earring adds a sprinkle of colour to brighten up any ensemble
- Sterling silver with gold plating and cubic Zirconia Stones
Buy now: Jessie Huggie in Gold £16.00
Buy now: Levi Huggie in Gold £13.00
Cycling clothing by Endura
Key features:
- Burner Lite: Extremely breathable and wicking mesh fabrics used for the main body of the product, with the goal of keeping the user as cool as possible while riding. Durable stretch woven materials have been used in key areas across the sleeve panels to ensure the jerseys long term durability.
- Freezing Point Jacket: Beat the wind and cold with PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation panels on the sleeves, front torso and hood. This combined with stretch thermal softshell fabric with a new Primaloft® inner face on the back and lower sleeve gives you unrestricted movement allowing you to tackle the toughest winter trails.
Buy now: Men's MT500 Freezing Point Jacket II £174.99
Buy now: Men's MT500 Burner Lite £59.99
Travelling Sling Bag
Key features:
- 9L perfect for everyday carry, lightweight commuting, and travel
- Crossbody adjustable padded strap with stabilizer
- Iconic quick-release buckle with handy bottle opener
Buy now: Kadet Sling by Chrome Industries £105.00
Olverum Gift Set
Key features:
- Designed to lift your mood, invigorate your senses, and restore your essential you, these travel-size body care essentials offer a relaxing and rejuvenating experience
- Includes Olverum Bath Oil (60ml), Body Polish (50ml), Body Cleanser (100ml), Firming Body Moisturiser (30ml), and Restful Sleep Pillow Mist (50ml)
Buy now: Olverum Home Away From Home Gift Set £109.50
Luxury beauty from ishga
Key features:
- Hydra+ Gift Set: Includes Hydra+ Marine Cream 50ml and Invigorating Bath Salts 150g
- Restore & Recover Gift Set: Includes Anti-oxidant Marine Cream 50ml and Muscle Recovery Oil 100ml
Buy now: ishga Hydra+ Gift Set £130.00
Buy now: ishga Restore & Recover Gift Set £99.00
Straightners by Cloud Nine
Key features:
- For all hair types
- Digital display to keep an eye on temperature
- 360 swivel cord
Buy now: The NEW Original Iron £219.00
Slippers by FlitFlop
Key features:
- Available in colours Stone Beige, Black, Wild Raspberry and Deep Teal
- Ergonomically engineered to help optimize your body's alignment, natural movement & energy
- Light pressure-diffusing Microwobbleboard midsole – triple-density cushioning follows 3 footstep stages (firm heel/soft middle/medium at toes)
Buy now: GEN-FF Buckle Curly-Shearling/Leather Mules from FlitFlop £180.00
The Traitors Card Game
Key features:
- Secretly play the role of FAITHFUL or TRAITOR whilst working together to build up a central pot of gold. The Faithful must identify and banish the Traitors in their midst to win a share of the gold. The traitors must stay undetected until the end so that they can steal the prize fund.
- Travel friendly
- 4+ players
Buy now: The Traitors Special Edition Card Game £11.99
Personalised gifting by VistaPrint
Key features:
- Personalise cushions, signs, posters, clothing, bags, calendars and much, much more
Shop now: VistaPrint's full collection
Fluffy Onsie by Camille
Key features:
- Two Side Pockets And An Easy Zip Front Fastening
- Two Side Pockets And An Easy Zip Front Fastening
- Features A Diamond Pattern Effect
Buy now: Grey Luxury Super Soft Fleece Hooded All In One Onesie £26.99
AncestryDNA™
Key features:
- Discover your heritage and uncover which traits have been influenced by parental genetic makeup.
- With over 40+ traits to explore, uncover whether your DNA suggests that you’re an introvert or extrovert, a morning person or night owl, and even if you are more likely than others to remember dreams.
- Now includes new performance traits, such as speed, athletic ability, flexibility and physical strength
Buy now: AncestryDNA™ + Traits | £94
Kitchenware by Brabantia
Key features:
- Bo Touch Bin: Opens at the lightest touch - soft-touch opening system, deal for waste separation - two inner buckets, Space efficient - fits closely to the wall or conveniently in a corner
- Kitchen Scales: No batteries needed - automatic power generation control, By the gram - accurate digital system with 1 g/1/8 oz graduations, Easy to use - zero, reset, add and weigh button
Buy now: Kitchen Scales £37.50
Christmas Sweet Hamper
Key Features:
- 10" wicker hamper contains sweets such as Haribo, Candy Canes and classics like Skittles.
- There are 22 varieties of sweet in total and you can also add a free personalised Christmas themed gift card with a selection of designs to choose from.
- Your gift hamper will arrive beautifully presented, filled to the brim with your favourite sweets, decorated with brand new Christmas tissue paper and topped with a white shredded tissue.
Buy now: Sweet Hamper by Sweet Hamper Company
Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Eco
Key Features:
- The first Lavazza A Modo Mio machine made out of recycled plastic.
- Compact and practical: a single button can be used to prepare coffee, turn the machine on and off.
- Simple and efficient way to make some tasty coffee with no hassle.
Buy now: Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Eco