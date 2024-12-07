Miracle on 34th Street: 16 things you didn't know about the magical Christmas film

By Hope Wilson

Maureen O'Hara, Natalie Wood, John Payne and Edmund Gwenn make up the cast of one of the most iconic Christmas movies of all time. But there's still lots you don't know about the hit film...

Miracle on 34th Street has delighted viewers for years following its initial release in 1947.

With an all star cast including Maureen O'Hara, Natalie Wood, John Payne and Edmund Gwenn, Miracle on 34th Street has become a Christmas classic we have to watch every December.

Originally released in almost 80 years ago, the 1994 remake has become equally beloved, with that movie starring Richard Attenborough as the iconic Kris Kringle. However there many things about the first film that we don't know.

From casting issues to the film almost being called something else, here are 16 things you didn't know about Miracle on 34th Street.

1. Maureen O'Hara didn't want to do the movie

Hollywood legend Maureen O'Hara had retired back to Ireland when the script for Miracle on 34th Street made its way to her. Initially reluctant to take on the role, she quickly changed her mind when she read the sweet story.

2. The film was released in summer

Despite the film being a Christmas classic, it was actually released in June, 1947. This was due to studio head Darryl F. Zanuck arguing that more people go to the cinema in warmer weather.

3. The movie title changed multiple times

As the film was to be released the summer, the title of the movie went through numerous changes. Other names included The Big Heart, It's Only Human and Meet Me at Dawn, before bosses finally settled on Miracle on 34th Street.

4. The Thanksgiving Parade was real

An integral part of Miracle on 34th Street is the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, which was actually real! Back in 1946 Edmund Gwenn, who played Kris Kringle in the movie, joined the parade dressed as Santa, delighting New Yorkers as he was driven around the city.

Assistant director Arthur Jacobson set up nine cameras along the route to capture this important moment on film.

5. Santa's employment card hints at his identity

When viewers catch a glimpse of Kris Kringle's employment card they will be able to spot a sweet Easter egg. The piece of paper reveals his next of kin, who just so happen to share the same names as Santa's reindeer.

Look closer and you'll also notice that 'Donner' is spelt 'Donder'!

6. Edmund Gwenn almost wasn't Santa

Edmund Gwenn may have delighted us all as Kris Kringle, however he wasn't the first choice for the role – his cousin Cecil Kellaway was! Cecil ended up declining the part which was then awarded to Edmund.

7. Macy's closed early so the employees could see the film

All 12,000 of Macy's employees were able to have a half day to see the movie in cinemas when it was released.

8. Susan's dream house is real

Fans of the movie will be happy to know that Susan's dream house does exist and can be found Port Washington, New York.

9. Natalie Wood believed Edmund Gween was the real Santa

So convincing in his performance, eight-year-old Natalie Wood genuinely believed her co-star was Father Christmas himself.

10. Edmund Gween gained 30lbs for the role

In order to play Santa, Edmund had to add five inches to his waistline, putting on a total of 30lbs for the film. After filming ended the actor revealed he struggled to lose weight, telling the press at the time: "I've been stocky all my adult life but now I must accept the fact that I'm fat."

11. The original Macy's window displays can still be seen

Whilst the window designs in the movie were custom made, they are still available to see at Marshall & Ilsley Bank of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during the month of December when they are put on display in their lobby.

12. Macy's and Gimbels almost didn't give approval

In order for the film to use the name Macey's and Gimbels, the companies had to give their approval. However both stores wanted to see the final edit of the movie before granting permission.

This meant that the whole movie had to be recorded and edited, without the guarentee they would be able to use Macy's and Gimbels names. Luckily both stores loved the final product and gave their approval.

13. John Payne wanted to do a sequel

In Maureen O'Hara's autobiography the actress revealed her co-star John Payne was keen to do a second Miracle on 34th Street film.

She stated: "He was going to send it to me, but tragically died before he could get around to it" adding, "I never saw it and have often wondered what happened to it."

14. The cameras literally froze

Miracle on 34th Street was filmed during one of the harshest winters on record, meaning the equipment also felt the freezing temperatures. It was so cold that some of the cameras froze and were unable to work for a period of time.

15. Remake with Natalie Wood's daughter

In the 1970s there was talk of a Miracle on 34th Street remake starring Natalie Wood's daughter, who would've played the same role as her mother. However due to her experiences as a child star, Natalie declined the offer.

16. Close cast bond

The actors appear to have got on like a house on fire, with Maureen revealing in her biography that she, Edmund and John would often spend time together away from the cameras.

She also shared a sweet bond with the young Natalie Wood, whom she would call Natasha – the same name her parents would use.