8 best Christmas markets in London for a magical experience

London Christmas Markets have opened. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

London has some of the most extravegant Christmas markets in the country, so we've compiled a list of some of our favourites.

December is here and that means one thing, it's time for the Christmas markets to open up!

While we sit down to watch some festive films and sing a couple of Xmas songs, we can't forget about the glorious Christmas markets popping up throughout the UK.

One location with plenty to see and do this winter is London. From Winter Wonderland to Covent Garden, King's Cross to the Southbank, there are loads of exciting Christmas markets to visit in the capital.

But with so many to choose from, we've narrowed down our list to include eight of our favourite London Christmas Markets for 2024.

Christmas markets are opening up in December. Picture: Alamy

Best London Christmas Markets

Winter Wonderland

Head over to Hyde Park for Winter Wonderland and experience some festive fun in the snow. From ice slides to rollercoasters, circus shows to ice rinks, there's plenty to keep the kids entertained.

The market is open throughout November, December and the start of January, so there's lots of time to see Winter Wonderland in person.

Dates: November 21st 2024 – January 5th 2025

Winter Wonderland is a London favourite at Christmas time. Picture: Alamy

Trafalgar Square Market

The Trafalgar Christmas tree has become a staple at the market, with the 66ft Norwegian tree attracting thousands of visitors throughout December.

To mark the momentous occasion in 2024, the tree's official X account posted: "Guess who’s back? Now, before the haters start commenting on my branches, I've had 10 days of beauty sleep. Who wouldn’t look a bit flat after that kind of travel? But don’t fret; it’ll fluff up and shine just in time for my big moment."

The tree will be lit on the first Thursday in December, with performances from the Salvation Army expected.

Dates: November 8th 2024 – January 1st 2025

Trafalgar Square Market has a 66ft tree. Picture: Alamy

Covent Garden Christmas Markets

Covent Garden will be home to mulled wine, seasonal treats, and a 60ft tree as the area gears up for the festive season.

Santa's sleigh will be parked on the West Piazza for visitors to snap a Christmassy picture, while the giant golden bells provide the perfect backdrop.

This year Covent Garden have brought back 'Festive Thursdays' which involves discounts on various shops as well as dinner locations on Thursday.

Dates: From November 12th – January 2025

Covent Garden Christmas Market has taken over central London. Picture: Alamy

King's Cross Christmas Markets

Coal Drops Yard will be home to some very festive businesses throughout November and December. With club curling, workshops, live music and tasty food and drink, this is the perfect place to spend the wintertime.

The 50ft Christmas tree is back for another year alongside Liliane Lijn’s Temenos installation in Lewis Cubitt Square. Meanwhile in Granary Square, the Fluorescence light installation will provide some twinkling lights to get us into the festive spirit.

Dates: November 21st – December 22nd

King's Cross Christmas Markets will be available to visit in December. Picture: Alamy

Borough Market

If you're looking for some delicious food this winter, then Borough Market is the place to go.

On December 11th there will be an 'Evening of Cheese' which features a "cheese-themed shopping extravaganza" led by the resident market cheesemongers. The night will include cheese from Britain, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Dates: December 2nd – December 24th

Borough Market will have lots of festive food. Picture: Alamy

Southbank Centre Winter Market

Alpine-style cabins decorate the Southbank this winter, all filled with delectable food and drink, as well as some stunning handmade gifts.

Truffle burgers, duck wraps, mulled wine, Dutch pancakes and churros are just some of the delicious snacks on offer, along with scrumptious hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Dates: November – January 5th 2025

Southbank Centre Winter Market has plenty to see. Picture: Alamy

Greenwich Christmas Market

Shops and food stalls galore decorate Greenwich, with artisanal jewellery, custom art and quirky home decor available to purchase.

With live performances, pet-focused events and freshly-baked goods to devour, Greenwich market should definitely be on your Christmas market bucket list.

Dates: December 1st – December 31st

Greenwich Christmas Market will be decked out for Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Kingston Christmas Market

The traditional Christmas market in Kingston-Upon-Thames features unique retailers, providing plenty of options to find the perfect present for that special someone.

With all of the festive trimmings, foods on offer include bratwurst, hog roasts and street food, all certain to fill your belly.

Dates: November 14th 2024 – January 5th 2025