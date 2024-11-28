The last Christmas posting dates for 2024 are sooner than you think

Christmas post has to be sent by a certain date to guarantee arrival for the big day. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is the last day for sending Christmas presents and cards with Royal Mail in 2024? Here's the latest UK and international dates for your calendar.

Christmas is a busy time of year where you visit all your family and friends, take a trip to the best festive markets and cosy up to the new merry movies on offer, but there's one thing you really don't want to forget - the post.

Every year Royal Mail take on a record number of parcels and post as we send out cards and presents to our nearest and dearest, but it's important you don't get caught out by last post dates for 2024. And trust us, they come quicker than you think.

So take away some stress this Christmas and get your cards written and your parcels wrapped and down to the Post Office to avoid worrying over one more thing. Plus, sending earlier could mean saving money as you avoid Next Day Delivery fees.

Here's the latest Christmas delivery dates in the UK and internationally.

Christmas cards and parcels must be sent early to avoid disappointment. Picture: Getty

What are the last 2024 Christmas posting dates?

Whether you're sending first or second class or by special delivery, the recommended date for final post changes. As recommended by Royal Mail themselves, below are the dates you need to send your Christmas bits and bobs to avoid disappointment.

Wednesday 18th December - 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For

- 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For Friday 20th December - 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 48

- 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 48 Saturday 21st December - Royal Mail Tracked 24

- Royal Mail Tracked 24 Monday 23rd December - Special Delivery Guarantees

Of course this doesn't account for any delays and they are only recommended dates.

Royal Mail are expecting a record number of parcels and letters in 2024. Picture: Getty

What are the last Christmas posting dates for international delivery?

If you are posting internationally, it's advised you check the final dates to send post via the Royal Mail here on their website. Simply find your destination and you will see the last posting times.

Many post dates have already passed but if you plan to send via International Tracking and Signature Services the dates are as follows:

Monday 2nd December - Barbados, Belgium, Finland, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine

- Barbados, Belgium, Finland, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine Tuesday 3rd December - Bulgaria, Greece, Israel, Italy and Norway

- Bulgaria, Greece, Israel, Italy and Norway Friday 6th December - Australia, Austria, China (People’s Republic), Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Japan, India, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand

- Australia, Austria, China (People’s Republic), Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Japan, India, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand Tuesday 10th December - Canada, Ireland and USA

Post Office branches are generally open from 9am-5:30pm so get it done now to avoid the rush. Leaving you plenty of time to enjoy the office party, mulled wine and mince pies.

