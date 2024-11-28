The last Christmas posting dates for 2024 are sooner than you think

28 November 2024, 13:08

Snowy post box alongside woman opening her Christmas card in front of a tree
Christmas post has to be sent by a certain date to guarantee arrival for the big day. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When is the last day for sending Christmas presents and cards with Royal Mail in 2024? Here's the latest UK and international dates for your calendar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas is a busy time of year where you visit all your family and friends, take a trip to the best festive markets and cosy up to the new merry movies on offer, but there's one thing you really don't want to forget - the post.

Every year Royal Mail take on a record number of parcels and post as we send out cards and presents to our nearest and dearest, but it's important you don't get caught out by last post dates for 2024. And trust us, they come quicker than you think.

So take away some stress this Christmas and get your cards written and your parcels wrapped and down to the Post Office to avoid worrying over one more thing. Plus, sending earlier could mean saving money as you avoid Next Day Delivery fees.

Here's the latest Christmas delivery dates in the UK and internationally.

Young girl opening up her Christmas card with her grandparents
Christmas cards and parcels must be sent early to avoid disappointment. Picture: Getty

What are the last 2024 Christmas posting dates?

Whether you're sending first or second class or by special delivery, the recommended date for final post changes. As recommended by Royal Mail themselves, below are the dates you need to send your Christmas bits and bobs to avoid disappointment.

  • Wednesday 18th December - 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For
  • Friday 20th December - 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 48
  • Saturday 21st December - Royal Mail Tracked 24
  • Monday 23rd December - Special Delivery Guarantees

Of course this doesn't account for any delays and they are only recommended dates.

Royal Mail post man at his red van
Royal Mail are expecting a record number of parcels and letters in 2024. Picture: Getty

What are the last Christmas posting dates for international delivery?

If you are posting internationally, it's advised you check the final dates to send post via the Royal Mail here on their website. Simply find your destination and you will see the last posting times.

Many post dates have already passed but if you plan to send via International Tracking and Signature Services the dates are as follows:

  • Monday 2nd December - Barbados, Belgium, Finland, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine
  • Tuesday 3rd December - Bulgaria, Greece, Israel, Italy and Norway
  • Friday 6th December - Australia, Austria, China (People’s Republic), Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Japan, India, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand
  • Tuesday 10th December - Canada, Ireland and USA

Post Office branches are generally open from 9am-5:30pm so get it done now to avoid the rush. Leaving you plenty of time to enjoy the office party, mulled wine and mince pies.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Bank holiday days in 2025 are all confirmed

Is there going to be an extra bank holiday in 2025?

Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus are bringing a great collection of new Christmas movies for 2024

10 new festive Christmas movies you don't want to miss in 2024

TV & Movies

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme

Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

Showbiz

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran's new song Under The Tree

Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Jason Donovan responds to fans' complaints at Rocky Horror no-show

Jason Donovan apologises to fans who were left "fuming" at Rocky Horror appearance confusion

Showbiz

Has Wicked 2 been filmed?

Has Wicked 2 been filmed? Filming schedule revealed

Showbiz

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

Showbiz

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Showbiz

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two

What happens in Wicked Part 2? Everything we know about the second movie

Showbiz

Wicked easter eggs have been revealed

Wicked easter eggs revealed: Every hidden message you missed

Showbiz

Fans believe Tulisa and Alan may get together

I'm A Celebrity fans convinced of jungle romance between Tulisa and Alan

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have four children together

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's lookalike kids names, ages and pictures revealed

Showbiz

Who is the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow in Wicked?

Who are Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion in Wicked? Original identities revealed

Showbiz

Melvin Odoom is taking on his next TV adventure in the form of I'm A Celebrity

Melvin Odoom facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, famous sister and more revealed

Showbiz

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Showbiz

What does 'holding space' mean?

What does 'holding space' mean? Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'Defying Gravity' interview explained

Showbiz

Davina McCall recovering in bed and wearing her glasses at home

What happened to Davina McCall? TV presenter reveals health latest

Showbiz

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, prices, venues and dates revealed

Showbiz

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

Showbiz