The last Christmas posting dates for 2024 are sooner than you think
28 November 2024, 13:08
When is the last day for sending Christmas presents and cards with Royal Mail in 2024? Here's the latest UK and international dates for your calendar.
Listen to this article
Christmas is a busy time of year where you visit all your family and friends, take a trip to the best festive markets and cosy up to the new merry movies on offer, but there's one thing you really don't want to forget - the post.
Every year Royal Mail take on a record number of parcels and post as we send out cards and presents to our nearest and dearest, but it's important you don't get caught out by last post dates for 2024. And trust us, they come quicker than you think.
So take away some stress this Christmas and get your cards written and your parcels wrapped and down to the Post Office to avoid worrying over one more thing. Plus, sending earlier could mean saving money as you avoid Next Day Delivery fees.
Here's the latest Christmas delivery dates in the UK and internationally.
What are the last 2024 Christmas posting dates?
Whether you're sending first or second class or by special delivery, the recommended date for final post changes. As recommended by Royal Mail themselves, below are the dates you need to send your Christmas bits and bobs to avoid disappointment.
- Wednesday 18th December - 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For
- Friday 20th December - 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail Tracked 48
- Saturday 21st December - Royal Mail Tracked 24
- Monday 23rd December - Special Delivery Guarantees
Of course this doesn't account for any delays and they are only recommended dates.
- READ MORE: Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed
- READ MORE: Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'
What are the last Christmas posting dates for international delivery?
If you are posting internationally, it's advised you check the final dates to send post via the Royal Mail here on their website. Simply find your destination and you will see the last posting times.
Many post dates have already passed but if you plan to send via International Tracking and Signature Services the dates are as follows:
- Monday 2nd December - Barbados, Belgium, Finland, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine
- Tuesday 3rd December - Bulgaria, Greece, Israel, Italy and Norway
- Friday 6th December - Australia, Austria, China (People’s Republic), Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Japan, India, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand
- Tuesday 10th December - Canada, Ireland and USA
Post Office branches are generally open from 9am-5:30pm so get it done now to avoid the rush. Leaving you plenty of time to enjoy the office party, mulled wine and mince pies.
READ MORE:
- Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained
- Christmas adverts - the 10 most-anticipated ads as the festive battle for customers commences
- Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion? Everything we know about future episodes