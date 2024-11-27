10 new festive Christmas movies you don't want to miss in 2024

Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus are bringing a great collection of new Christmas movies for 2024. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

What are the new Christmas movies on Netflix this year? And will Disney+ have any new festive watches? Here are all the new movies to cosy up to in 2024.

Christmas movies are one of the best things about the festive season helping us get into the spirit while tucked up under a cosy blanket with our favourite treats.

For many of us the classic Love Actually, Elf, The Holiday and Home Alone are the best of the best Christmas movies but in 2024, there's a whole new collection of films to enjoy across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

So whether you've got some friends over to entertain, you're looking for a film for the kids or you want something a little more action-packed, there's a fresh drop of festive movies for all the family to enjoy this December.

Here's a full list of the new movies coming to the streaming channels this Christmas 2024.

What new Christmas moves are on Amazon Prime Video in 2024?

A Sudden Case Of Christmas - Official Trailer

A Sudden Case of Christmas

Available to watch: Now

Also available on streaming platforms Apple TV, Sky Store and Google Store, this is a Christmas movie full of big names. Starring Danny DeVito and Andy MacDowell, this film is all about a young girl called Claire who learns her parents are separating at Christmas.

Hatching a plan with her grandfather, together they work the holiday season to get her mum and dad back together.

Jack In Time For Christmas | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Jack in Time for Christmas

Available to watch: December 3

Jack Whitehall has got together all his famous pals including Michael Bublé, Rebel Wilson and Jimmy Fallon for this festive watch. Stranded in the USA, he has just four days to make it home to the UK and of course, it won't be an easy journey.

What new Christmas movies are on Netflix in 2024?

Meet Me Next Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix

Meet Me Next Christmas

Available to watch: Now

This one has all the key ingredients to a fantastic Christmas move - romance, New York and plenty of fairytale spirit. Starring Christina Milian as Layla, she races through the city in a mad dash to find the man of her dreams (or is he?) at a sold out Christmas Eve concert. Definitely one to get the tin of chocolates out to.

Hot Frosty | Lacey Chabert | Official Trailer | Netflix

Hot Frosty

Available to watch: Now

It's a strange movie concept but one we think everyone is going to love this Christmas. Starring Mean Girls favourite Lacey Chabert, this romantic comedy shows a woman who brings her handsome snowman to life, two years after the death of her husband.

Romantic, funny and tear-provoking.

The Merry Gentlemen | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Merry Gentlemen

Available to watch: Now

Netflix are bringing us all our favourites this festive season as this movie sees One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray return to our screens.

On a mission to save her family's small-town performing arts venue, Ashley puts on an all-male Christmas-themed show and it's a little more sexy than festive.

Our Little Secret | Lindsay Lohan | Official Trailer | Netflix

Our Little Secret

Available to watch: Now

Is it even Christmas without a Lindsay Lohan movie? Back with another festive hit, this is all about two resentful exes forced to spend Christmas together. Why? Because their current partners are siblings. Get ready for cringe and awkwardness.

That Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix

That Christmas

Available to watch: December 4

One for all the family this December is Richard Curtis's, That Christmas. An animated story of Santa, family life, love and loneliness. Starring Brian Cox as the voice Father Christmas.

Carry-On | Official Trailer | Netflix

Carry On

Available to watch: December 13

Die Hard Christmas fans, this one is for you! Aaron Egerton, an airport security agent, is being blackmailed into letting a dangerous bag slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

What new Christmas movies are on Disney Plus in 2024?

An Almost Christmas Story | Official Trailer | Disney+

An Almost Christmas Story

Available to watch: Now

A beautiful animated story that follows a young owl called Moon who is stuck in a Christmas tree heading for New Yorks's Rockefeller Plaza. Finding a young friend in the form of a lost girl called Luna, they journey back home together. A lovely Christmas movie for all the kids to enjoy.

Nutcrackers | Official Trailer | Hulu

Nutcrackers

Available to watch: November 29

Ben Stiller is back on our screens with his take on a Christmas comedy. Following the death of his sister, his character is forced to take on a farm plus her four sons with only one small problem - he knows nothing about parenting or farming. Prepare for some tears and laughter.

