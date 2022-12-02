Home Alone is officially the UK's favourite Christmas film, research finds

Home Alone has beaten Elf to the number one spot! Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Home Alone has beaten Elf, Love Actually and The Grinch to the top spot, being named the UK's favourite Christmas film of all time.

This is according to research carried out by Showcase Cinemas who found that the 1990 classic starring Macauley Culkin was the most loved.

The national research revealed that 19 per cent of the UK voted Home Alone their favourite, followed by Elf with 14 per cent and Love Actually with 13 per cent.

While Elf may have lost out to the top spot of favourite Christmas film, it did take the first place position for favourite Christmas character.

Macauley Culkin stars in 1990's classic Home Alone. Picture: Alamy

One in five people voted Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell in the 2003 classic, as their favourite Christmas character.

Culkin's portrayal of Kevin McCallister in Home Alone took second place with 17 per cent of the vote, and John McClane in Die Hard took third place with 15 per cent.

Speaking of Die Hard, the research also found that one in five people surveyed do not think the Bruce Willis action flick is a Christmas film.

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf in the 2003 Christmas hit Elf. Picture: Alamy

A Showcase Cinemas spokesperson said on the new research: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year when it comes to the cinema. There are so many iconic films and moments from festive films throughout the years and Home Alone is a deserving winner in our nationwide poll.

“Our survey revealed that watching Christmas movies is one of the UK’s favourite things at this time of year, so we’re delighted to be screening a few festive flashbacks on our screens across the country.

“Whether its family favourites such as The Polar Express or the evergreen Die Hard, guests can come along and get in the Christmas spirit with a classic film screening in the lead up to the big day”.

