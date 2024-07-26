Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

26 July 2024, 17:30

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport
Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Paris Olympics presenter Gabby Logan? From her height, to Instagram and husband and children, here's everything you need to know including her time as a gymnast.

Gabby Logan is a popular face when it comes to high-profile sporting events and the Paris 2024 Olympics is no exception as she takes up her presenting spot.

Leading the TV coverage for the athletic sporting event, which is including new categories this year, Gabby will be joined by co-hosts Mark Chapman and Clare Balding.

So as we get ready to see Great Britain compete, and a whole lot more of Gabby on our screens, here's everything you need to know about her.

From age, height, net worth and full details of her career - here's the complete Gabby Logan fact file including her time as a gymnast.

Gabby Logan is heading to the Paris Olympics as one of the main presenters
Gabby Logan is heading to the Paris Olympics as one of the main presenters. Picture: Getty

Who is Olympics 2024 presenter Gabby Logan?

Age: 51 (born 24 April 1973)

From: Wales

Instagram: @gabbylogan

Gabby Logan has been a regular presenter across huge sporting events in her career including the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Fifa World Cup, and even the Six Nations.

However, her love of sport and competing stems from her father, Welsh international footballer Terry Yorath which contributed to her love of the game.

Gabby herself was also gymnast in her teen years where she took 11th place in rhythmic gymnastics in the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland. Despite showing much promise, Gabby retired at 17 due to sciatica.

Her contribution to sporting has seen her achieve an MBE in 2020.

Gabby has also made herself a spokesperson for helping raise awareness of the menopause and helping women.

How tall is Gabby Logan?

Someone with such athletic skill usually has a bit of height behind them and Gabby is an above-average 5ft 8inches. That's 1.7 meters tall.

Gabby Logan married Kenny Logan and they have two children together
Gabby Logan married Kenny Logan and they have two children together. Picture: Getty

What is Gabby Logan's net worth?

Being a TV presenter, plus a few reality TV stints such as Strictly Come Dancing, has proved very lucrative for Gabby who has a reported net worth of £4million. She has become one of the top female earners in her field.

Who are Gabby Logan's husband and children?

Gabby is married to former Scotland international rugby player Kenny Logan who she tied the knot with in 2001.

The couple have twin children together, daughter Lois and son Reuben, who they welcomed in 2005.

What TV shows has Gabby Logan presented?

Gabby has had an extensive TV presenting career which has seen her become the face of some of the biggest shows across ITV and BBC.

One of her first presenting roles was on Sky Sports in 1996 which she left two years later to move to ITV and has since ended up at the BBC. TV shows she's presented include:

  • Splash!
  • Match of the Day
  • London Marathon coverage
  • Commonwealth Games
  • World Athletics Championships
  • Euros 2024
  • Aquatics World Championships
  • BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Gabby has won Sports Presenter of the Year four times.

