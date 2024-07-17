The Olympics Opening Ceremony parade route explained

17 July 2024, 16:05

The athletes will take part in a Opening Ceremony parade
The athletes will take part in a Opening Ceremony parade. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Where do the athletes travel during the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony parade? The full route revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Olympics Opening Ceremony is going to be a focal point of the Paris 2024 celebrations, and while we watch the performances from the comfort of our own homes, lots of us are wanting to know the route the parade will take.

Unlike previous Opening Ceremonies, the athletes will take part in a parade around the centre of Paris, instead of inside a stadium. This year the sports stars will walk past various French landmarks as they debut at the 2024 Olympic Games.

With 10,500 athletes taking part in the parade and Adam Peaty, Andy Murray, Tom Daley, Charlotte Dujardin, Sky Brown and Dina Asher-Smith all flying the flag for Team GB, it's time to take a look at the route these famous athletes will take to begin their Olympic journey.

What is the Olympics Opening Ceremony parade route?

The Olympics 2024 will be held in Paris
The Olympics 2024 will be held in Paris. Picture: Getty

Olympics Opening Ceremony parade route

The parade will kick off at the Austerlitz bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and continue on a six kilometre route around Paris. We'll be able to see the athletes pass landmarks such as Notre-Dame and the Louvre as they sail down the Seine.

Viewers will also be able to watch the athletes travel past various Olympic venues such as the Parc Urbain La Concorde, the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais.

TV cameras will document the delegates as they wave to fans along the river, and at home, before they finish their route at the Trocadéro.

The Olympic Opening Ceremony will see boats pass along the Seine
The Olympic Opening Ceremony will see boats pass along the Seine. Picture: Getty

Again breaking with tradition, parts of the Opening Ceremony are available to watch in person for free. Viewers will be able to access the upper quays for free, however those wanting to go to the lower quays (from Austerlitz bridge to the Iéna bridge) will have to pay for entry.

The parade will be the first things to happen in the Opening Ceremony, before the athletes arrive at the stadium and the performances commence.

The parade will go past various Parisian landmarks
The parade will go past various Parisian landmarks. Picture: Getty

What will happening during the first part of the Games is being kept under wraps, however fans are hoping for celebrity appearances and a showcase of French talent during the Ceremony.

The procession is set to start at 7:30pm CET, which means it will air at 6:30pm in the UK.

