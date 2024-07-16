When do the Olympics 2024 start and how long are they on for?

16 July 2024, 10:10

The Olympics are set to kick off later this month
The Olympics are set to kick off later this month. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

When are the Olympics 2024 and when do they finish? Here is everything you need to know about the Paris Games.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a whirlwind Wimbledon and exciting Euros, the next sporting event on our calendar are the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It's now time for us to cheer on Team GB which features athletes such as diving great Tom Daley, swimming superstar Adam Peaty, equestrian ace Charlotte Dujardin, gymnastics legend Max Whitlock and skateboarding favourite Sky Brown.

With even more sports being added this year (we looking forward to Breaking making it's debut!), many of us can't wait for the summer of sport to continue. Now as July enters it's second half, the countdown is on to the beginning of the Games.

When do the Paris Olympics start and how long are they on for? Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Games.

The Olympics 2024 will be held in Paris
The Olympics 2024 will be held in Paris. Picture: Getty

When do the Olympics start?

The Olympic Games are set to officially start on the 26th of July, with the Opening Ceremony marking the beginning on the contest. However in the days prior there are some sporting events which will get underway before the Opening Ceremony.

On Wednesday the 24th of July the football group stages and rugby sevens pool rounds will take place, while Thursday the 25th of July will see archery, football, handball and rugby seven games commence.

Things then kick-off immediately on Saturday the 27th of July with a number of sports including artistic gymnastics, basketball, boxing, swimming, tennis and volleyball on the agenda.

Adam Peaty will be hoping to win gold again in Paris
Adam Peaty will be hoping to win gold again in Paris. Picture: Getty

How long are the Olympics on for?

The 2024 Olympics are set to last 16 days, with the final day of sport being Sunday the 11th of August. During those last few hours of sport fans will be able to watch the athletics, basketball, handball, modern pentathlon, track cycling, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting and wrestling contests.

The day will then conclude with the Closing Ceremony which will draw the Games to a close for another four years. We'll have to wait until 2028 for the Olympics to return where they will be held in Los Angeles.

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles' fingers are a big talking point for royal fans

What happened to King Charles' fingers?

The weather is set to heat up this week

Met Office reveals when 29C plume will hit UK this week as summer arrives

Weather

Emily Stokes: Girl, 17, dies of suspected ecstasy overdose at Margate amusement park music event

UK & World

Gareth Southgate's statement in full as he resigns as England manager after eight years

UK & World

Cineworld kicks off talks with landlords about closure plan

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years

Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

Showbiz

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Love Island finish date revealed

When is the Love Island end?

TV & Movies

Cole Palmer is playing for England in the Euros

Who is Cole Palmer? His age, parents, sister, ethnicity, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Showbiz

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Showbiz

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Showbiz

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz age, parents, brothers, height, girlfriend, net worth and tattoos explained

Showbiz

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children

Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Celebrities

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

Ollie Watkins' mum is his biggest supporter

Who is Ollie Watkins' mum Delsi-May? A look inside their sweet relationship

Celebrities

Why did Daniil Medvedev get a code violation during the Wimbledon semi-finals?

What did Medvedev say to Wimbledon umpire to get a code violation?

Wimbledon 2024

Jasmine Paolini is taking part in the Wimbledon Women's Singles final

Who is Jasmine Paolini? Her age, height, parents, partner, net worth, coach and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic's age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Jude Bellingham plays for England

Who is Jude Bellingham? His age, parents, brother, salary, height and Instagram revealed

Celebrities