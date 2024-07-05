Carlos Alcaraz fact file - Tennis star's age, height, girlfriend, net worth, Instagram and tattoos explained

5 July 2024, 11:05

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year
Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What are Carlos Alcaraz's tattoos, how old is he, does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth and height? Everything you need to know about the Wimbledon legend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wimbledon is well underway, and 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to replicate his performance last year and win the tournament once again.

Facing tough competition from Novack Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Jannik Sinner, those who have tickets to watch Carlos in action at Wimbledon are very lucky! However we can still enjoy the games from home and observe Carlos as he continues to dominate the tennis world.

After winning the US Open and French Open, Carlos has been launched into the spotlight, with lots of us wanting to know about his private life.

How old is Carlos Alcaraz, what are his tattoos, how tall is he, who is his girlfriend and what is his Instagram? All the facts you need to know about the Wimbledon 2024 hopeful.

Carlos Alcaraz is a tennis great
Carlos Alcaraz is a tennis great. Picture: Getty

How old is Carlos Alcaraz?

Tennis favourite Carlos is 21-years-old and was born on the 5th of May 2003, making him a Taurus.

Despite his young age, Carlos Alcaraz has had a phenomenal career so far, winning the US Open, Wimbledon and French Open in the last few years. He is currently World No.3 and will be keen to bring himself back up to No.1, which he achieved in 2022.

What are Carlos Alcaraz tattoos?

It is believed Carlos has three tattoos, all of which have special meaning to the Wimbledon hopeful.

Carlos has 'CCC' inked on his left wrist, which is a tribute to his grandfather. The C's stand for Head (cabeza) Heart (corazón) and B**** (cojones).

His second tattoo is the date '11.09.22' on his elbow which marks the day he won his first ever Grand Slam title at the US Open. Rounding off his inkings, Carlos has a strawberry with the date '16.07.23' which is believed to be in memory of his Wimbledon win last year.

Following his triumph at the French Open earlier this year, Carlos is planning on adding an image of the Eiffel Tower to his body. Speaking about his future tattoo plans after winning the final, the 21-year-old revealed: "It will be on the left ankle - the Eiffel Tower and today's date. I have to find time but I will do it for sure."

Carlos Alcaraz has various tattoos
Carlos Alcaraz has various tattoos. Picture: Getty

Who is Carlos Alcaraz's girlfriend?

Tennis icon Carlos is believed to be in a relationship with Maria Gonzalez Giminez. While she tends to keep her personal life private, it is known that Maria is Spanish and studies law at the University of Murcia, according to The Sun.

How tall is Carlos Alcaraz?

Carlos stands at 6ft, making him 1.83m tall.

Compared to his fellow players, Carlos is slightly shorter than Novack Djokovic who is 6ft 1in and Andy Murray at 6ft 2in.

Carlos Alcaraz recently won the French Open
Carlos Alcaraz recently won the French Open. Picture: Getty

What is Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram?

Fans can follow Carlos on Instagram @carlitosalcarazz. He often shares images of his tennis achievements as well as some behind-the-scenes pictures of his intensive training schedule.

He currently boasts 5.2million followers, with that number sure to grow as his career develops.

What is Carlos Alcaraz's net worth?

Carlos is estimated to be worth $15 million, according to Sportskeeda. He is believed to have made the majority of his money through tennis tournament prize money, as well as various endorsements.

The sportsman has worked with brands such as Rolex, Nike, Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton, which are sure to have boosted his bank balance.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Emma Raducanu is a multi-millionaire at just 21-years-old

Emma Raducanu's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

News

Harriet Dart is hoping to go for in Wimbledon 2024

Harriet Dart fact file - Tennis star's age, boyfriend, parents, height, net worth and Instagram revealed

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance and split from billionaire Carlo Agostinelli

Celebrities

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu's close friendship explained

Inside Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu's close friendship - from mentoring to mixed doubles

Wimbledon 2024

Cameron Norrie's net worth has been revealed

Cameron Norrie's net worth explained from tennis wins to sponsorship deals

Love Island finish date revealed

When does Love Island finish and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies

Andy Murray and Kim Sears met in 2005

Andy Murray wife and kids: Inside tennis star's family life with Kim and four children

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Emma Raducanu fans have been wondering about her parents and siblings

Who are Emma Raducanu's parents and siblings? Her family life explained

Judy Murray is mother to tennis stars Andy and Jamie Murray

Judy Murray fact file - Net worth, husband, children and tennis career explained

Jamie Murray will be joined by his brother Andy Murray on the court of Wimbledon

Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray? His tennis career, wife and children revealed

Lauren Jacobi usually attends Cameron Norrie's games

Who is Cameron Norrie's girlfriend Louise Jacobi? Her age, job, Instagram and net worth revealed
Timothy's feud with Lucinda continues as he speaks candidly in an interview

MAFS Australia's Timothy hits out at ex Lucinda amid fallout

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Some Cineworld locations will be closing

Cineworld reportedly looking to close quarter of its UK cinemas

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

News

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 continue
Fans are concerned Nicola Coughlan will depart from Bridgerton after season four

Is Nicola Coughlan leaving Bridgerton? Everything we know about her rumoured exit

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t share a bed with husband Joe Swash

Celebrities

Fans look forward to Coco Gauff's performance at Wimbledon 2024

Who is Coco Gauff? Age, height, relationship, family and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

News

Season three of The Bear had a number of celebrity cameos

All the celebrity cameos in The Bear season 3 – From Bradley Cooper to John Cena

TV & Movies

Casa Amor consistently brings it high viewership for Love Island

When does Love Island Casa Amor end?

TV & Movies

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carvnival tour date in Bern

Pink issues emotional statement over cancelled Summer Carnival 2024 tour date

Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident

Did Zac Efron have jaw surgery? Terrifying chin accident explained

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world

Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

TV & Movies