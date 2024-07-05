Carlos Alcaraz fact file - Tennis star's age, height, girlfriend, net worth, Instagram and tattoos explained

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What are Carlos Alcaraz's tattoos, how old is he, does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth and height? Everything you need to know about the Wimbledon legend.

Wimbledon is well underway, and 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to replicate his performance last year and win the tournament once again.

Facing tough competition from Novack Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Jannik Sinner, those who have tickets to watch Carlos in action at Wimbledon are very lucky! However we can still enjoy the games from home and observe Carlos as he continues to dominate the tennis world.

After winning the US Open and French Open, Carlos has been launched into the spotlight, with lots of us wanting to know about his private life.

How old is Carlos Alcaraz, what are his tattoos, how tall is he, who is his girlfriend and what is his Instagram? All the facts you need to know about the Wimbledon 2024 hopeful.

Carlos Alcaraz is a tennis great. Picture: Getty

How old is Carlos Alcaraz?

Tennis favourite Carlos is 21-years-old and was born on the 5th of May 2003, making him a Taurus.

Despite his young age, Carlos Alcaraz has had a phenomenal career so far, winning the US Open, Wimbledon and French Open in the last few years. He is currently World No.3 and will be keen to bring himself back up to No.1, which he achieved in 2022.

What are Carlos Alcaraz tattoos?

It is believed Carlos has three tattoos, all of which have special meaning to the Wimbledon hopeful.

Carlos has 'CCC' inked on his left wrist, which is a tribute to his grandfather. The C's stand for Head (cabeza) Heart (corazón) and B**** (cojones).

His second tattoo is the date '11.09.22' on his elbow which marks the day he won his first ever Grand Slam title at the US Open. Rounding off his inkings, Carlos has a strawberry with the date '16.07.23' which is believed to be in memory of his Wimbledon win last year.

Following his triumph at the French Open earlier this year, Carlos is planning on adding an image of the Eiffel Tower to his body. Speaking about his future tattoo plans after winning the final, the 21-year-old revealed: "It will be on the left ankle - the Eiffel Tower and today's date. I have to find time but I will do it for sure."

Carlos Alcaraz has various tattoos. Picture: Getty

Who is Carlos Alcaraz's girlfriend?

Tennis icon Carlos is believed to be in a relationship with Maria Gonzalez Giminez. While she tends to keep her personal life private, it is known that Maria is Spanish and studies law at the University of Murcia, according to The Sun.

How tall is Carlos Alcaraz?

Carlos stands at 6ft, making him 1.83m tall.

Compared to his fellow players, Carlos is slightly shorter than Novack Djokovic who is 6ft 1in and Andy Murray at 6ft 2in.

Carlos Alcaraz recently won the French Open. Picture: Getty

What is Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram?

Fans can follow Carlos on Instagram @carlitosalcarazz. He often shares images of his tennis achievements as well as some behind-the-scenes pictures of his intensive training schedule.

He currently boasts 5.2million followers, with that number sure to grow as his career develops.

What is Carlos Alcaraz's net worth?

Carlos is estimated to be worth $15 million, according to Sportskeeda. He is believed to have made the majority of his money through tennis tournament prize money, as well as various endorsements.

The sportsman has worked with brands such as Rolex, Nike, Calvin Klein and Louis Vuitton, which are sure to have boosted his bank balance.