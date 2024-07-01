What time does Wimbledon start today? Opening times, order of play and TV schedule
1 July 2024, 10:47
What time Wimbledon starts, the order of play for day one of the Championships and opening times of the grounds explained.
Wimbledon 2024 official kicks off on 1st July, and on day one of the Championships we will see the likes of British player Emma Raducanu, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz - who won the Men's Singles in 2023 - and the USA's Caroline Dolehide all step out onto Centre Court.
While people with tickets to watch the matches across the courts question what time the grounds of Wimbledon open and close, those of us watching from home are querying the start times of the matches.
To make it easier for you, we'll be listing the order of play for Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court and No.3 Court here everyday during Wimbledon 2024 to ensure you don't miss a match.
Here's everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024, from star times, TV schedule and who is playing each day.
What time does Wimbledon start?
The first tennis matches of Wimbledon 2024 will start at 11:00 on Monday, 1st July.
On No.2 Court we have G. Dimitrov v D. Lajovic at 11:00am, and A. Bolt v C. Ruud at the same time on No.3 Court.
Tennis matches will not start on Centre Court today until 1:30pm where the first round of the Gentleman's Singles will kick off with C. Alcaraz v M. Lajal.
What time does Wimbledon open?
During the Wimbledon Championships, the ground of the famous tennis courts opens at 10:00am daily.
The grounds then close immediately after the end of the last tennis match of the day. As tennis games have no time limit, this will vary each day.
Wimbledon TV schedule
Wimbledon will be streamed on BBC One from 12:15pm until 6:00pm on Monday, 1st July.
On BBC Two, coverage of other matches will also stream from 1:00pm until 9:00pm. This will be followed by Today at Wimbledon, an hour episode looking over the highlights of the day.
Wimbledon Order of Play today
This is the order of play on Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court and No.3 Court at Wimbledon for Day One on Monday, 1st July 2024.
Centre Court
- From 1:30pm
Gentleman's Singles (First Round)
- C.Alcaraz v M. Lajal
Ladies' Singles (First Round)
- E.Alexandrova v E. Raducanu
Ladies' Singles (First Round)
- C.Dolehide v C.Gauff
No.1 Court
- From 1:00pm
Gentleman's Singles (First Round)
- A. Kovacevic v D. Medvedev
Ladies' Singles (First Round)
- E. Bektas v A. Sabalenka
Gentleman's Singles (First Round)
- J. Sinner v Y. Hanfmann
No.2 Court
- From 11:00am
Gentleman's Singles (First Round)
- G. Dimitrov v D. Lajovic
Gentleman's Singles (First Round)
- S. Wawrinka v C. Broom
Ladies' Singles (First Round)
- N. Osaka v D. Parry
Ladies' Singles (First Round)
- V. Azarenka v S. Stephens
No.3 Court
- From 11:00am
Gentleman's Singles (First Round)
- A. Bolt v C. Ruud
Ladies' Singles (First Round)
- J. Paolini v S. Sorribes Tormo
Ladies' Singles (First Round)
- M. Trevisan v M. Keys
Gentleman's Singles (First Round)
- T. Paul v P. Martinez
For the full line-up of who is playing all of the courts today at Wimbledon, you can visit their site here.