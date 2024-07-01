What time does Wimbledon start today? Opening times, order of play and TV schedule

1 July 2024, 10:47

Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024 timings and order of play
Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024 timings and order of play. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What time Wimbledon starts, the order of play for day one of the Championships and opening times of the grounds explained.

Wimbledon 2024 official kicks off on 1st July, and on day one of the Championships we will see the likes of British player Emma Raducanu, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz - who won the Men's Singles in 2023 - and the USA's Caroline Dolehide all step out onto Centre Court.

While people with tickets to watch the matches across the courts question what time the grounds of Wimbledon open and close, those of us watching from home are querying the start times of the matches.

To make it easier for you, we'll be listing the order of play for Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court and No.3 Court here everyday during Wimbledon 2024 to ensure you don't miss a match.

Here's everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024, from star times, TV schedule and who is playing each day.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will return to Wimbledon for 2024 after winning the Championship last year
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will return to Wimbledon for 2024 after winning the Championship last year. Picture: Getty

What time does Wimbledon start?

The first tennis matches of Wimbledon 2024 will start at 11:00 on Monday, 1st July.

On No.2 Court we have G. Dimitrov v D. Lajovic at 11:00am, and A. Bolt v C. Ruud at the same time on No.3 Court.

Tennis matches will not start on Centre Court today until 1:30pm where the first round of the Gentleman's Singles will kick off with C. Alcaraz v M. Lajal.

What time does Wimbledon open?

During the Wimbledon Championships, the ground of the famous tennis courts opens at 10:00am daily.

The grounds then close immediately after the end of the last tennis match of the day. As tennis games have no time limit, this will vary each day.

Wimbledon TV schedule

Wimbledon will be streamed on BBC One from 12:15pm until 6:00pm on Monday, 1st July.

On BBC Two, coverage of other matches will also stream from 1:00pm until 9:00pm. This will be followed by Today at Wimbledon, an hour episode looking over the highlights of the day.

Workers at Wimbledon set up the order of play for day one
Workers at Wimbledon set up the order of play for day one. Picture: Getty

Wimbledon Order of Play today

This is the order of play on Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court and No.3 Court at Wimbledon for Day One on Monday, 1st July 2024.

Centre Court

  • From 1:30pm

Gentleman's Singles (First Round)

  • C.Alcaraz v M. Lajal

Ladies' Singles (First Round)

  • E.Alexandrova v E. Raducanu

Ladies' Singles (First Round)

  • C.Dolehide v C.Gauff

No.1 Court

  • From 1:00pm

Gentleman's Singles (First Round)

  • A. Kovacevic v D. Medvedev

Ladies' Singles (First Round)

  • E. Bektas v A. Sabalenka

Gentleman's Singles (First Round)

  • J. Sinner v Y. Hanfmann

No.2 Court

  • From 11:00am

Gentleman's Singles (First Round)

  • G. Dimitrov v D. Lajovic

Gentleman's Singles (First Round)

  • S. Wawrinka v C. Broom

Ladies' Singles (First Round)

  • N. Osaka v D. Parry

Ladies' Singles (First Round)

  • V. Azarenka v S. Stephens

No.3 Court

  • From 11:00am

Gentleman's Singles (First Round)

  • A. Bolt v C. Ruud

Ladies' Singles (First Round)

  • J. Paolini v S. Sorribes Tormo

Ladies' Singles (First Round)

  • M. Trevisan v M. Keys

Gentleman's Singles (First Round)

  • T. Paul v P. Martinez

For the full line-up of who is playing all of the courts today at Wimbledon, you can visit their site here.

