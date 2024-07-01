How do you get tickets for Wimbledon? The queue, ballot and prices explained

Wimbledon tickets are still available. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Wimbledon tickets are hard to come by but it's still possible to bag yourself a place at the 2024 tournament. Can you queue for Wimbledon tickets, how does the ballot work and how much are tickets?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wimbledon is well underway and while the prize money is the highest it's ever been, many of us can't wait to watch players such as Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz in action.

While the Royal Family and celebrities will be admiring the sport from the Royal Box, most of the public will be enjoying the tournament from the comfort our own homes.

Some lucky people have been able to get tickets to the tournament through the ballot, however there are other ways you can attend Wimbledon this year.

How do you get tickets for Wimbledon 2024, what is the ballot, can you queue and how much are centre court tickets?

The Wimbledon queue is notoriously long. Picture: Getty

How do you get tickets for Wimbledon?

There are various ways fans can get tickets to Wimbledon including through a ballot and queuing up.

The Wimbledon Public Ballot tends to open the year prior to the tournament taking place so it is too late to apply for 2024 tickets.

Currently there are only a couple of other ways to get tickets for this year's Wimbledon and these are via The Queue or by purchasing hospitality tickets.

Markéta Vondroušová won Wimbledon last year. Picture: Getty

Can you queue for Wimbledon tickets?

Yes, it is possible to queue for Wimbledon tickets, however there is no guarantee you will be able to bag a coveted place in the stands.

The queue for the Wimbledon tickets begins at 6am when stewards instruct those who have been camping to form an orderly line.

At 7:30am wristbands are handed out and punters are given a card which shows them which number they are in the queue.

When the grounds to Wimbledon open at 10am, those in the queue will make their way to the turnstiles where they can pay for their tickets.

Carlos Alcaraz was the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Single champion in 2023. Picture: Getty

How to get hospitality tickets for Wimbledon?

There are still some hospitality tickets available for Wimbledon, however these are selling quickly.

While prices for these tickets tend to be over £1,000, holders tend to get various perks during their visit.

How much are centre court tickets at Wimbledon?

Tickets for centre court vary in pricing depending on which day you choose to attend.

The prices for centre court at Wimbledon are as follows:

Day 1 and Day 2: £90

Day 3 and Day 4: £105

Day 5 and Day 6: £140

Day 7 and Day 8: £170

Day 9 and Day 10: £200

Day 11 and Day 12: £235

Day 13 and Day 14: £275