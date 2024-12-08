Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final? Sudden return to UK explained

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final? Picture: Instagram / ITV

By Alice Dear

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final? Why did she leave Australia and fly back to the UK? All your questions, answered.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 star Tulisa will be missing from the hit ITV show's final after flying from Australia back to the UK just days after she was voted out of the jungle.

Tulisa, who has recently opened up to fans about being "overwhelmed" following her exit, has returned home in order to recover from the experience.

As the King or Queen of the Jungle is revealed, the former campmates gather in the studio to watch the moment the winner is announced, however, due returning home, Tulisa won't be among the likes of Barry McGuigan, Maura Higgins, Melvin Odoom and Jane Moore.

From why she is not at the I'm A Celebrity final, to what she and her team have said about her mental health post-the show, here's everything you need to know.

Tulisa left Australia shortly after being voted off I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final?

Tulisa is not at the I'm A Celebrity final as she travelled back to the UK from Australia following her illumination from the jungle on Monday, December 2.

It was confirmed on Friday, December 6, that Tulisa had returned home early by one of the representatives, who released a statement explaining the reasons why.

They said: "The truth of the matter is that Tulisa was struggling with her mental health, which is what she told fans.

"She wanted to be back at home, with her close friends and home comforts, and after a meeting with ITV it was agreed by all parties that this would be the best thing for her.

"It’s nothing more than that, despite what people are saying. ITV have offered her a full duty of care package and she’ll be back to her best in no time."

They went on to slam reports Tulisa had fallen out with her best friend, Michelle McKenna, by adding: "There has been absolutely no fall out between Tulisa and her best friend Michelle. They haven't argued once since Tulisa left the jungle. Michelle in fact travelled back to London with Tulisa.

"This story has been completely fabricated and wasn't even sent to Tulisa's team for a chance to comment prior to publication. The decision for Tulisa to return home to the UK was agreed to by the production for welfare reasons."

Tulisa opens up after leaving I’m A Celeb

What has Tulisa said about the situation?

Prior to the statement from Tulsa's team being released, the star took to her social media to share an update with fans, explaining why she had not appeared on Unpacked and why she deleted all the I'm A Celebrity posts from her Instagram page.

In the video, Tulisa said: "Hey guys, I'm just doing a little video to clear a few things up. When I first came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all and then that evening, my friends went to bed and I was on my Instagram, just trying to have a casual scroll at some funny stuff."

She went on: "I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding - in all the most positive way, but because it's been a bit of a while for me, I can get overwhelmed quite easily and I just started to feel a little bit overwhelmed.

"And I was like, do you know what? I need to just take a little bit of time for me and just chill. This is all just feeling a bit much at the moment."

Tulisa added: "I'm just going to archive all my stuff to do with the jungle and then, when the time is right and I've had time to process, I'm going to make my own reels of my best bits that I really like.

"Because remember, I haven't been doing my Instagrams. The way it's being posted and all the random stuff is not how I would do my Insta - I would have one or two really good reels relating to the jungle and bringing my time together there.

"But I just really wanted to clear up the reasons why that I did that and just be honest - it's OK to feel a little bit overwhelmed. I've been out of the spotlight for a long time and I'm still trying to overcome those things, I've got my demons.

"It doesn't mean I'm going to hide behind a rock for another ten years it just means I need a little bit of time to process it and get right with my thoughts.

"Thank you to ITV and I'm A Celeb for being really understanding. Mental health is really important and I am super grateful for the love and support that I've had."