Ant and Dec reveal what they really think of I'm A Celebrity Cyclone twist

5 December 2024, 12:23

Ant and Dec have shared what they really think of this year's controversial twist
Ant and Dec have shared what they really think of this year's controversial twist. Picture: ITV
By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec have shared their opinion on the controversial I'm A Celebrity Cyclone twist, which has left many viewers furious.

Ant and Dec have revealed what they really think of this year's I'm A Celebrity Cyclone twist, after viewers dubbed it "unfair" and "a huge mistake".

Unlike previous years, where the final four (voted for by the public) take part in the Celebrity Cyclone, this year the bosses behind the hit ITV show decided to mix things up, giving the celebrities in the camp a chance to win their place in the final four.

On Wednesday night's episode (December 4) we saw the most hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly went into camp to reveal that Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins had collected the most 'tickets' during the Arcade of Agony, and would be playing for their place at the Celebrity Cyclone.

While fans continue to rage over the change in format this year, Ant and Dec gave their honest view during a chat with Joel Dommett on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked.

Ant and Dec appeared on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked where they shared their thoughts on this year's twist
Ant and Dec appeared on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked where they shared their thoughts on this year's twist. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the Celebrity Cyclone 'golden ticket' format, they simply said: "Well, we like it!" before Ant added: "It's very exciting, it's winner takes all."

They did not touch on the outrage from fans, but hyped up the "exciting" twist to the series.

Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins will compete for immunity
Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins will compete for immunity. Picture: Instagram - I'm A Celebrity

This comes as a double illumination is due to take place on Thursday, December 5, with not one, but two celebrities being voted out of the jungle.

It is believed on Friday, December 6, that one last person will leave the jungle, leaving us with our final four celebrities (one of whom would have won immunity).

It was ex-campmate Melvin Odoom who dropped the bombshell that there would be a double illumination on Thursday night, sharing ITV's plans for the final days of the series in an interview with The Sun.

The I'm A Celebrity Cyclone will return for 2024, where the final four will take on the iconic challenge
The I'm A Celebrity Cyclone will return for 2024, where the final four will take on the iconic challenge. Picture: ITV

The Celebrity Cyclone is set to air on Saturday night's episode, a day before the final, which will take place on Sunday, where one of the stars will leave the King or Queen of the Jungle.

The final episode of I'm A Celebrity 2024 will then be the popular 'Coming Out Show' which follows the celebrities moments after they leave the jungle. ITV are yet to confirm when this will air.

