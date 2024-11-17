Melvin Odoom facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, famous sister and more revealed

17 November 2024, 20:15

Melvin Odoom is taking on his next TV adventure in the form of I'm A Celebrity
Melvin Odoom is taking on his next TV adventure in the form of I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where is Melvin Odoom from and who are his parents? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star including how he got famous.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up has been confirmed and Melvin Odoom will be entering the jungle this year alongside the likes of Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Putting his day job of TV presenting to the side, Melvin will be swapping the studio for hammocks and bugs as he takes part on one of his biggest work challenges yet.

Admitting eating and insects will be his main struggles on the popular reality show hosted by Ant and Dec, Melvin hopes his fun and positive personality will be his best asset in camp.

So who is Melvin Odoom and how did he become famous? Here's everything you need to know from his age, where his from, his height and much more.

Melvin Odoom wearing a black suit on a movie premiere red carpet
Melvin Odoom is a popular TV presenter and broadcaster. Picture: Getty

How old is Melvin Odoom and where is he from?

Born on July 30th, 1980, Melvin celebrated his 44th birthday in 2024.

He was born and raised in London alongside his parents who divorced when he was young. During an interview, Melvin spoke about how they become friends again following his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: "I was asked by a TV researcher to shoot a video at my house with a big family barbecue. I was hoping it wouldn’t be awkward. When I came home, my mum and dad had cleaned up the house together. It was the best day."

Who is Melvin Odoom's famous sister?

Melvin's sister Jonah Odoom has a celebrity streak of her own as she's an actress who has starred in soaps including Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, The Windsors and much more.

Melvin Odoom smiling in a suit
Melvin Odoom has said being hungry and facing bugs will be his biggest I'm A Celebrity struggle. Picture: Getty

How tall is Melvin Odoom?

Melvin has often found himself the centre of plenty of height jokes as he measures in at 5ft 4inches - that's 1.65m tall.

Does Melvin Odoom have a girlfriend?

Melvin has always been incredibly private about his personal and dating life but at present, it's believed Melvin is currently single.

In a recent YouTube interview, he said: "Dating is hard. For me, don't shut yourself off from anything because your potential partner could be anywhere. You have to chill and go with the flow, you can't control love."

How did Melvin Odoom become famous and what is his net worth?

After working on a concession in Topshop, Melvin met best friend Ricky who he began his broadcasting career with.

Since then he has appeared on and hosted TV shows including:

  • Sweat the Small Stuff
  • Celeb Cooking School
  • Celebrity Save Our Sperm
  • Bang on the Money
  • The Xtra Factor

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melvin has a total sum of £3.1million.

