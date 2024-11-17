Where in Australia is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Camp location revealed

By Hope Wilson

Where is the I'm A Celebrity camp? Here is the exact location revealed.

Ant and Dec are heading Down Under for another series of I'm A Celebrity alongside some exciting new campmates who will spend the next few weeks in the Australian jungle.

While the weather turns chiller in the UK, Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Alan Halsall, Danny Jones and the rest of their castmates will be sunning it up in Oz as they take part in various Bushtucker Trials in order to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

As we sit down to watch the 2024 series, many of us have started to wonder where in Australia the series is actually filmed.

Where is the I'm A Celebrity camp and where is it filmed?

Where is I'm A Celebrity filmed?

I'm A Celeb is filmed in Springbrook National Park in Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Australia, with the campsite being found at Dungay Creek.

Unfortunately fans of the show are not able to visit the exact campsite the celebs will stay in, however there is a dedicated campsite called The Settlement in the park where viewers can experience a taste of jungle life.

However I'm A Celeb hasn't always been filmed in New South Wales, as the first series of the show was recorded near Cairns in Queensland. Despite a successful first series, production decided to relocate and move to Murwillumbah in 2003, according to The Sun.

The only other time the series was not filmed in New South Wales was in 2020 and 2021 when the show was set in Abergele, North Wales at Gwrych Castle.