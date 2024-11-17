GK Barry facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, real name and career revealed

17 November 2024, 18:30

GK Barry is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2024
GK Barry is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: Instagram/@ellarutherford_/@gkbarry_

By Hope Wilson

How old is GK Barry, what is her real name and who is her famous girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity star including how she become famous.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is here and one campmate hitting the headlines is internet personality GK Barry.

After appearing on Loose Women and gaining a legion of fans through her Saving Grace podcast, GK is hoping to follow in the footsteps of 2023 winner Sam Thompson and be crowned the Queen of the Jungle.

While Ant and Dec welcome fellow celebrities Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Tulisa, Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Barry McGuigan, Melvin Odoom and Alan Halsall to camp, many fans are keen to learn more about GK Barry and her impressive career.

Here is everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity campmate from her real name to her famous girlfriend. Plus, how she become famous and her net worth.

GK Barry is heading to the I'm A Celeb jungle
GK Barry is taking on the I'm A Celeb jungle this winter. Picture: Alamy

How old is GK Barry?

GK was born on the 12th of August 1999 and celebrated her 25th birthday in 2024.

Despite her young age, GK Barry has managed to carve out a successful media career, appearing on various mainstream TV shows, creating her own podcast and making a name for herself as a social media starlet.

How is GK Barry famous?

GK Barry first rose to fame as a TikTok star in 2020 and quickly crafted a solid social media presence. After appearing on The Fellas podcast, Grace ventured out to create her own podcast Saving Grace.

The star went on to take part in Footasylum's Locked In series and appear on TV shows such as The Weakest Link, The Wheel and CelebAbility.

GK Barry is heading Down Under for I'm A Celeb
GK Barry is heading Down Under for I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

What is GK Barry's real name?

Known professionally as GK Barry, the I'm A Celeb star's real name is Grace Eleanor Keeling. While she's confident in her professional life, it looks like the social media star may struggle in camp.

Speaking to The Mirror prior to entering the jungle, GK said: "I’ve watched I’m A Celeb every year - it looks like absolute hell to be honest.

"I hate bugs. I hate sleeping outside. I've never done it. And so I think that would be a lot. But I feel like it would also probably be good viewing for other people."

GK Barry is hoping to go far in the I'm A Celeb jungle
GK Barry is hoping to go far in the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Getty

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend?

I'm A Celeb campmate GK Barry is currently in a relationship with English football star Ella Rutherford. Whilst they tend to keep their partnership away from the spotlight, the pair began dating earlier this year, with things becoming serious over the summer.

A source told The Sun at the time: "GK has been seeing Ella for a while but they are very much official now. They grew even closer on holiday in Benidorm and GK has met all her family.

"She's really happy and they are having so much fun together."

Ella currently plays for Ipswich Town after previously playing for Charlton Athletic, Bristol City and Millwall.

GK Barry is in a relationship with Ella Rutherford
GK Barry is in a relationship with Ella Rutherford. Picture: Instagran/@ellarutherford_

What is GK Barry's net worth?

It is currently unknown what GK Barry's net worth is, however she does have an impressive media portfolio. As well as her successful podcast, the influencer has also worked with brands such as KFC, Gym Shark and Pretty Little Thing.

What is GK Barry's Instagram?

Fans can follow GK Barry on Instagram @gkbarry_ where she currently boasts over 850,000 followers.

The influencer often shares images of her nights out as well as a behind-the-scenes look at her podcast.

