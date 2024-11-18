What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?
18 November 2024, 16:21
How long is I'm A Celeb on for tonight? Here are the start and end times for today's episode.
I'm A Celebrity 2024 is back for another series featuring an all-star line-up who will be embracing jungle life for the next few weeks.
Presenters Ant and Dec have welcomed stars such as Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, GK Barry, Alan Halsall, Melvin Odoom, Oti Mabuse, Tulisa, Dean McCullough, Barry McGuigan and Jane Moore, to camp as they try to win the public over and be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.
Due to scheduling changes, viewers are keen to learn when the show is on and what time it will end, as the finish time varies from episode to episode.
What time is I'm A Celeb on tonight and how long is it on for? Here is the TV schedule explained.
What time is I'm A Celeb on tonight?
I'm A Celebrity starts at 9pm every night, with the show being aired on ITV1 and streamed on ITVX.
For the next few weeks the show will be on each evening at the same time, with any scheduling changes announced by ITV before airing.
What time does I'm A Celeb end tonight?
I'm A Celebrity will finish at the following times this week:
- Monday November 18th – 10:30pm
- Tuesday November 19th – 10:15pm
- Wednesday November 20th – 10:05pm
- Thursday November 21st – 10:30pm
- Friday November 22nd – 10:15pm
- Saturday November 23rd – 10:05pm
- Sunday November 24th – 10:05pm
Next week's timings are as follows:
- Monday November 25th – 10:15pm
- Tuesday November 26th – 10:05pm
- Wednesday November 27th – 10:05pm
