I'm A Celebrity fans convinced of jungle romance between Tulisa and Alan

27 November 2024, 12:52

Fans believe Tulisa and Alan may get together
Fans believe Tulisa and Alan may get together. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity viewers are hopeful Alan and Tulisa will end up together after growing close in camp.

I'm A Celebrity fans are convinced there could be love in the jungle as two campmates have continued to bond.

For the past week we've seen Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Maura Higgins, Reverend Richard Coles, Jane Moore, Melvin Odoom, Oti Mabuse, Barry McGuiggan, Dean McCullough, Alan Halsall, Tulisa and GK Barry work together to complete various Bushtucker Trials in order to win food for the camp.

However viewers have noticed that Tulisa and Alan appear to be growing closer, with many fans hoping these two develop a romance before the end of the show.

The pair's family and friends have now broken their silence on whether these two would work on the outside world.

Tulisa and Alan have grown close in camp
Tulisa and Alan have grown close in camp. Picture: ITV

During an interview with The Mirror, Alan's brother Stephen said of his budding romance with Tulisa: "You never know do you. I don’t know whether he is looking for a relationship or not?

"You just never know what’s around the corner but she is a nice enough girl."

Tulisa's friend Michelle McKenna, also added: "I would love her to meet someone…. I love Alan but I think they are little besties in there.

"They would actually make a dead cute couple. We will have to wait and see. And he is a northerner. You never know."

Tulisa's ex-boyfriend and N-Dubz bandmate Fazer also gave his thoughts on their potential relationship, telling Heat: "Who knows? Like she said, there’s got to be some sort of emotional connection.

"If not, the thought of sleeping with them gives her the ick.”

Alan and Tulisa are two of the I'm A Celeb 20224 campmates
Alan and Tulisa are two of the I'm A Celeb 20224 campmates. Picture: ITV

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Alan and Tulisa's possible romance, with many rooting for the pair.

One user wrote: "Alan & Tulisa I’d say they will become a couple after this #ImACeleb"

While another added: "Tulisa & Alan, a new couple?!....(stranger things have happened!) #ImACeleb"

With a third stating: "Tulisa and Alan would make a great couple! #ImACeleb"

Tulisa and Alan are both currently single
Tulisa and Alan are both currently single. Picture: ITV

This comes after Tulisa told her fellow celebrities that she was was demisexual while opening up about her dating life.

The singer stated: "I’m not really a dater. Even though I’ve been on [dating app Raya], I’ve never gone on an actual date with anyone on there.

"I’m proper guarded. I’ll speak to people and then I’ll drag it out and I won’t actually go on the dates and then I’ll get a red flag and be like, ‘Bye see ya.'"

She continued: "I feel like I’m a bit demisexual. I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone. It doesn’t necessarily need to feel like my future husband [but] I’ve met you for a reason, I can teach you things and you can teach me things. I need meaning. I need real depth.

"I’m a slow, slow burner. I’ve been celibate for over three years. It is what it is."

