I'm A Celebrity fans convinced Jane Moore is causing camp tension for specific reason

Barry McGuigan ruffled Jane Moore's feathers on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After arguing with Barry, I'm A Celeb fans believe Jane is creating arguments for one sole reason.

I'm A Celebrity fans are convinced Jane Moore, 62, is causing tension amongst her campmates as a way of getting herself to do a trial.

Earlier this week viewers watched as Jane clashed with Danny Jones, 38, and Barry McGuigan, 63, when the boys were given the task of assigning chores for the group.

However Jane was unhappy with her role as one of the dishwashers, accusing the two of sexism and ageism when picking who did what in camp.

But viewers have come up with a conspiracy theory as to why Jane has kicked up a fuss about her job, with many suggesting her lack of trials being the key issue.

Jane Moore caused a stir on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, many viewers revealed why they felt Jane was arguing with group.

One user wrote: "Jane is doing this for a reaction/screen time. She's a journalist she knows the game #ImACeleb"

Another added: "Jane wants the airtime not the trial #imaceleb"

While a third stated: "My theory is jane is getting annoyed so she will get voted to do the trial #imacelebrity2024"

Watch Jane and Barry argue on I'm A Celeb here:

Barry ruffles Jane’s feathers on I’m A Celeb

So far Dean McCullough, 32, has taken part in the majority of the trials, however viewers have noticed that Jane appears to be disappointed when her name is not called to do the Bushtucker Trial.

This had led many to believe her actions are to give her more screen time, and therefore make her more likely to be voted to do the challenge.

Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan picked roles for the campmates. Picture: ITV

This comes after fans became increasingly annoyed at Dean for shouting 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' during his Bushtucker Trials.

One person wrote: "I physically cannot watch dean do another trial #ImACeleb"

With another stating: "There are 12 celebrities in the jungle and you’re trying to tell me that people STILL want to see dean do a trial… ESPECIALLY BY HIMSELF? well don’t blame me if he says “i’m a celebrity get me out of here” in this task tomorrow #ImACeleb"