I'm A Celebrity fans convinced Jane Moore is causing camp tension for specific reason

25 November 2024, 15:23

Barry McGuigan ruffled Jane Moore's feathers on I'm A Celeb
Barry McGuigan ruffled Jane Moore's feathers on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

After arguing with Barry, I'm A Celeb fans believe Jane is creating arguments for one sole reason.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity fans are convinced Jane Moore, 62, is causing tension amongst her campmates as a way of getting herself to do a trial.

Earlier this week viewers watched as Jane clashed with Danny Jones, 38, and Barry McGuigan, 63, when the boys were given the task of assigning chores for the group.

However Jane was unhappy with her role as one of the dishwashers, accusing the two of sexism and ageism when picking who did what in camp.

But viewers have come up with a conspiracy theory as to why Jane has kicked up a fuss about her job, with many suggesting her lack of trials being the key issue.

Jane Moore caused a stir on I'm A Celebrity
Jane Moore caused a stir on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, many viewers revealed why they felt Jane was arguing with group.

One user wrote: "Jane is doing this for a reaction/screen time. She's a journalist she knows the game #ImACeleb"

Another added: "Jane wants the airtime not the trial #imaceleb"

While a third stated: "My theory is jane is getting annoyed so she will get voted to do the trial #imacelebrity2024"

Watch Jane and Barry argue on I'm A Celeb here:

Barry ruffles Jane’s feathers on I’m A Celeb

So far Dean McCullough, 32, has taken part in the majority of the trials, however viewers have noticed that Jane appears to be disappointed when her name is not called to do the Bushtucker Trial.

This had led many to believe her actions are to give her more screen time, and therefore make her more likely to be voted to do the challenge.

Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan picked roles for the campmates
Danny Jones and Barry McGuigan picked roles for the campmates. Picture: ITV

This comes after fans became increasingly annoyed at Dean for shouting 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' during his Bushtucker Trials.

One person wrote: "I physically cannot watch dean do another trial #ImACeleb"

With another stating: "There are 12 celebrities in the jungle and you’re trying to tell me that people STILL want to see dean do a trial… ESPECIALLY BY HIMSELF? well don’t blame me if he says “i’m a celebrity get me out of here” in this task tomorrow #ImACeleb"

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are worth millions of pounds

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's net worth revealed: How they made their millions

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

Trending on Heart

Davina McCall has opened up about her recent surgery

Davina McCall gives emotional update after brain tumour surgery

Bob Geldof is celebrating 40 years of Band Aid

Bob Geldof looks back at 40 years of Band Aid as new version is released

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, venues and dates revealed

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

The Sugababes are going on their biggest tour ever in 2025

Sugababes tour 2025: UK and Europe dates, venues and ticket prices revealed

The Sugagbabes has had a variety of band members through the years

Who were all the Sugababes members? From the original line up until now explained

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

Tulisa is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024

Tulisa facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, real name, relationships and full career details

Alan Halsall is moving from Corrie to I'm A Celeb this November

Alan Halsall facts: Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, ex-wife, daughter and career revealed
Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

Oti Mabuse facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed
Melvin Odoom is taking on his next TV adventure in the form of I'm A Celebrity

Melvin Odoom facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, famous sister and more revealed