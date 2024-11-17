From Tony Blackburn to Sam Thompson.

From the depths of the Australian jungle to the historic walls of a Welsh castle and back again, ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been putting famous faces through gruelling trials and testing their survival skills for over two decades.

Since its debut in 2002, the show has crowned kings and queens of the jungle from all walks of entertainment – from pop stars and soap actors to sports legends and reality TV personalities.

Each series has brought its own unique flavour to the competition, with memorable moments that have become part of British pop culture. Whether it's witnessing unlikely friendships form around the campfire, watching celebrities face their deepest fears in Bushtucker trials, or seeing public figures strip away their glamorous facades to reveal their true selves, the show has consistently delivered compelling TV.

Here, we'll chronicle every winner who has worn the jungle crown, exploring how they captured the public's hearts and what set them apart from their campmates.

Tony Blackburn (2002) Tony Blackburn Is Crowned King Of The Jungle | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The inaugural series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! crowned veteran radio DJ Tony Blackburn as its first-ever King of the Jungle. At 59 years old when he entered the jungle, Blackburn was already a broadcasting legend. In camp, Blackburn's genuine nature and ability to stay positive in challenging circumstances quickly endeared him to both campmates and viewers. Despite being from a different generation than many of his fellow celebrities, he approached the experience with good humour and enthusiasm Blackburn ultimately triumphed over socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and author Christine Hamilton in the final, earning 55% of the public vote. Following his jungle victory, Blackburn continued his successful broadcasting career, remaining a beloved figure in British radio.

Phil Tufnell (2003) Phil Tufnell's Bored - Part 1 | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell entered the jungle with a reputation as cricket's loveable rogue. His wit and surprisingly gentle nature emerged as he faced his fears, particularly during his iconic trial where he had to handle snakes despite his intense phobia. Tuffers ended up victorious over footballer John Fashanu and interior designer Linda Barker in the final. Post-jungle, Tufnell successfully transitioned into TV, becoming a team captain on A Question of Sport from 2008 to 2020.

Kerry Katona (2004) Kerry Is Queen Of The Jungle | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona entered the jungle at a crucial point in her career, having left the girl group and facing public scrutiny over her high-profile marriage to Westlife's Brian McFadden. Her down-to-earth personality and emotional vulnerability struck a chord with viewers, particularly during her tearful but triumphant bug-filled trials. Katona's quick wit and genuine reactions made her a natural television personality, creating memorable moments with campmates including Peter Andre and Katie Price. She won the final against journalist Jennie Bond and singer Peter Andre, securing 53% of the vote. Post-jungle, Katona leveraged her victory into a successful reality TV career, starring in several shows including Kerry Katona: Crazy in Love and becoming a regular panellist on Loose Women, though her personal life continued to make headlines in the tabloids.

Joe Pasquale (2004) Celebrities Arrive Back From the British TV Program "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here". Picture: Getty Comedian Joe Pasquale was known for his distinctive high-pitched voice and family-friendly comedy when he entered the jungle. His squealing reactions during trials, particularly when facing his fear of heights in the 'Hell-O-Copter' challenge, became iconic moments of the series. He won the final against former royal butler Paul Burrell and nightclub owner Fran Cosgrave with 59% of the vote. After his jungle triumph, Pasquale enjoyed renewed popularity, hosting The Price is Right revival, touring with his comedy shows, and appearing in numerous pantomimes.

Carol Thatcher (2005) Carol Thatcher arrives at Heathrow airport, Thursday December 8, 2005, after being crowned Queen of the Jungle. Picture: Alamy Journalist and daughter of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Carol entered the jungle with many viewers unsure what to expect. Viewers might not have predicted it at the start, but she won the final against singer Jimmy Osmond and EastEnders actor Sid Owen, securing 57% of the vote. Post-jungle, Thatcher continued her journalism career, but her TV career was later overshadowed by controversy when she was dropped over off-air remarks.

Matt Willis (2006) Matt Gets Heated About The Tabloids | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Former Busted bassist Matt Willis entered the jungle during a challenging period, having recently completed rehab and looking to rebuild his career. His genuine personality and openness about his past struggles resonated with viewers, while his determination in trials - particularly conquering his fear of heights in the 'Terror Train' challenge - showed his growth throughout the series. He triumphed in the final over Myleene Klass and actor Jason Donovan, winning with 62% of the vote. Post-jungle, Willis's career enjoyed a significant revival - he returned to music with a successful Busted reunion, ventured into presenting with shows like I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here Now!, and established himself as a musical theatre actor. He has maintained a steady television career while staying happily married to presenter Emma Willis.

Christopher Biggins (2007) John Calls Biggins Promiscuous | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Pantomime legend and TV personality Christopher Biggins entered the jungle already beloved for his larger-than-life personality and extensive career in entertainment. His performance lived up to expectations - he became the series' mother figure, cooking meals and keeping spirits high with his theatrical stories and infectious laugh. He won the final against Five singer J Brown and model Janice Dickinson with a massive 87% of the vote - one of the show's biggest ever winning margins. Post-jungle, Biggins' popularity soared even higher at first, leading to numerous pantomime appearances, reality show stints, and regular slots on shows like Loose Women and This Morning. However, his career faced controversy after comments made during Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

Joe Swash (2008) Joe And Nicola Take On The I Scream Van | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Former EastEnders actor Joe Swash entered the jungle shortly after leaving his role as Mickey Miller, facing an uncertain career future. His cheeky chappy personality and genuine enthusiasm for camp life made him an instant hit with viewers. Read more: Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash relationship timeline: How did they meet? In the final, he beat tennis star Martina Navratilova and Star Trek actor George Takei with 64% of the vote. After the jungle, Swash's career flourished in presenting - he hosted I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp for 10 years, became a regular face on shows like Loose Women and won Dancing on Ice in 2020. He married fellow I'm A Celeb winner Stacey Solomon in 2022.

Gino D'Acampo (2009) The Camp Get Horney | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Italian chef Gino D'Acampo was relatively unknown to mainstream audiences when he entered the jungle, being mainly familiar to viewers of Ready Steady Cook and This Morning. His passionate reactions to the basic camp food (particularly his horror at having to eat wallaby) and amusing observations about camp life in his thick Italian accent made him highly entertaining. He beat Kim Woodburn and Jimmy White in the final, securing 50.6% of the vote. Post-jungle, D'Acampo's television career exploded - he became a regular presenter on This Morning, hosted numerous cooking shows including Gino's Italian Escape series, and formed a popular trio with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix for ITV's travel shows. He has also published several successful cookbooks and opened his own restaurant chain.

Stacey Solomon (2010) Introducing Stacey Solomon | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Fresh from finishing third on The X Factor in 2009, Stacey Solomon entered the jungle known for her bubbly personality and Essex charm. Her genuine nature and infectious laugh quickly won over campmates and viewers alike, while her screaming during trials - particularly her terrified reactions during the 'Dreaded Digger' challenge - became legendary. She beat Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder and comedian Jenny Eclair in the final, winning with 80% of the votes. Post-jungle, Solomon's career has gone from strength to strength - becoming a regular panellist on Loose Women, hosting Sort Your Life Out, launching her own homeware range, and writing several books. She later found love with fellow jungle winner Joe Swash, whom she married in 2022, and has become one of the UK's most popular television personalities.

Dougie Poynter (2011) Dougie Poynter's Jungle Highlights | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! McFly bassist Dougie Poynter's quiet, gentle nature and unexpected comedy moments made him a dark horse contestant, while his evolving friendship with then-TOWIE star Mark Wright became one of the series' highlights. He beat Mark Wright and athlete Fatima Whitbread in the final, winning with 61% of the vote. Post-jungle, Poynter returned to music with McFly and later supergroup McBusted, wrote several successful children's books about environmentalism, and established himself as a model, walking for major fashion brands.

Charlie Brooks (2012) Charlie Brooks Eats a Witchetty Grub | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks, known for playing villainous Janine Butcher, showed a completely different side to her personality in the jungle. Her warm nature contrasted sharply with her soap character, though she displayed similar determination in trials. She beat former Pussycat Doll and future Heart Breakfast star Ashley Roberts and boxer David Haye in the final, securing 56% of the public vote. Post-jungle, Brooks returned to EastEnders for several stints as Janine, took on various theatre roles, and appeared in British dramas including Moving On. She later reprised her role as Janine in a major EastEnders comeback in 2021-2022 before departing again.

Kian Egan (2013) Kian Gets a Surprise Visitor | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Former Westlife singer Kian Egan entered the jungle with a reputation as the band's most outgoing member. His natural leadership abilities emerged as he became the camp's unofficial morale officer. He beat fashion designer David Emanuel and TV presenter Lucy Pargeter in the final, winning with a convincing 68% of the vote. Post-jungle, Egan released a solo album and established himself as a television personality in both the UK and Ireland, becoming a coach on The Voice of Ireland and making regular appearances on ITV's This Morning. He continues to work in television while occasionally reuniting with Westlife.

Carl 'Foggy' Fogarty (2014) Foggy Downs Blood | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Superbike World Champion Carl Fogarty entered the jungle as a relative unknown to mainstream audiences, despite his legendary status in motorsport. His straight-talking Yorkshire wit and no-nonsense approach to camp life quickly made him a favourite, while his fearless attitude in trials - fitting for a four-time World Champion - impressed viewers. Foggy formed an unlikely friendship with X Factor star Jake Quickenden and showed a softer side beneath his tough exterior. He beat Jake and TV presenter Melanie Sykes in the final, winning with 59% of the vote. Afterwards, Fogarty returned to the motorcycling world as a pundit and ambassador, while making regular TV appearances. However, a serious cycling accident in 2016 forced him to scale back his public appearances.

Vicky Pattison (2015) Vicky Pattison's Best Bits | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison entered the jungle hoping to change public perception of her after her hard-partying reality TV past. Her natural wit and unexpected softer side quickly won viewers over. Pattison beat TOWIE star Ferne McCann and Union J singer George Shelley in the final, securing 53% of the vote. Post-jungle, she successfully rebranded herself as a presenter and personality, becoming a regular panellist on Loose Women, hosting I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp, and appearing on numerous shows including Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity SAS. She has also published several books and maintains a strong social media presence while advocating for mental health awareness, and of course - she now hosts her own show on Heart North East.

Scarlett Moffatt (2016) Scarlett Moffatt Crowned Queen of the Jungle! | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt entered the jungle known for her quick wit and down-to-earth personality from the Channel 4 show. Her genuine reactions to camp life and trials - particularly her emotional triumph over her fear of heights endeared her further to viewers. Moffatt's knowledge of the show as a superfan, having watched every series, added an extra layer to her experience. She beat comedian Joel Dommett and Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas in the final, winning with 45% of the vote. Post-jungle, Moffatt's career soared - she went on to present Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, host I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp, and appear in numerous shows including Host The Week. She remains a regular face on television and has become an advocate for body positivity.

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo (2017) Toff is Crowned Queen of the Jungle! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Made in Chelsea star Toff entered the jungle with many expecting her privileged background would make her struggle. Instead, her positive attitude and willingness to tackle any challenge head-on surprised viewers. Toff beat actor Jamie Lomas and radio host Iain Lee in the final, winning with 71% of the vote. Post-jungle, she expanded beyond reality TV to become a regular presenter on This Morning, published several books including a romance novel series, and continued appearing on Made in Chelsea. She has also established herself as a political correspondent for GB News, marking an unexpected career development that started with her jungle conversations with Stanley Johnson.

Harry Redknapp (2018) MC Hazza in the Place | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Football manager Harry Redknapp entered the jungle at age 71, captivating viewers with his endless stories from his sporting career and heartwarming declarations of love for his wife Sandra. His simple pleasures - particularly his constant cravings for jam roly-poly - and grandfatherly charm made him one of the show's most popular winners ever. Redknapp won the final against actor Emily Atack and singer John Barrowman with a huge 69% of the vote. Post-jungle, he has remained a popular TV personality, appearing in shows like Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer and Harry's Heroes, while continuing to share his football expertise as a pundit. He frequently appears in adverts and has become a sought-after public speaker.

Jacqueline Jossa (2019) Jacqueline Is Your Queen of the Jungle! | I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa entered the jungle during a challenging period in her personal life, with tabloid headlines following her. Her journey became one of self-discovery and growing confidence, particularly evident in her conquering severe fears during trials like 'Cage of Terror'. Despite facing some of the most gruelling trials of the series, she never refused a challenge, earning respect from campmates and viewers alike. Jossa beat Coronation Street star Andy Whyment and Roman Kemp in the final, securing 50.6% of the vote. Post-jungle, she has successfully reinvented herself as a fashion and lifestyle influencer, launching several successful collections with In The Style, while maintaining acting work. She has also become a prominent advocate for body positivity.

Giovanna Fletcher (2020) Giovanna is Crowned the Queen of I'm a Celebrity... 2020 | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher entered the first Welsh castle series (relocated due to Covid-19) known for her successful parenting podcast and books. Her maternal nature quickly earned her the nickname 'Mumma Gi' as she became the camp's emotional backbone. Her emotional moment missing out on a treat from home - a message from her husband, McFly's Tom Fletcher - became one of the series' most touching moments. Fletcher beat radio host Jordan North and TV presenter Vernon Kay in the final, winning with 50.27% of the vote. Post-castle, she has continued her successful writing and podcasting career, published more books, and become an even more prominent voice in the parenting community. She also supported her husband Tom during his Strictly Come Dancing stint and continues to advocate for maternal mental health.

Danny Miller (2021) Danny is crowned King of the Castle! | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Emmerdale actor Danny Miller entered the castle just weeks after becoming a first-time father, making his emotional struggles with homesickness particularly poignant. His bromance with David Ginola provided many heartwarming moments, while his genuine reactions to camp life showed a vulnerability rarely seen from the actor known for playing tough guy Aaron Dingle. Miller beat Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and singer Frankie Bridge in the final, winning with 47.3% of the vote. Post-castle, Miller returned to Emmerdale for its 50th anniversary episodes before leaving to focus on family life and new projects. He has since appeared in several stage productions and continues to be involved in charitable work, particularly supporting mental health initiatives.

Jill Scott (2022) Jill is crowned Queen of the Jungle! 👑 | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Fresh from winning the Euros with England's Lionesses, footballer Jill Scott entered the jungle riding a wave of national goodwill. Her down-to-earth personality and dry Sunderland wit made her an instant hit, while her natural leadership abilities shone through. She beat Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and Conservative MP Matt Hancock in the final, winning with 47.3% of the vote. Post-jungle, Scott has successfully transitioned into media work, becoming a regular football pundit and presenter. She has appeared on shows including A League of Their Own and continues to be an ambassador for women's football, while also running her coffee shop in Manchester with her fiancée.