Who is Jacqueline Jossa? I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestant's marriage troubles, children and career revealed

Jacqueline Jossa is heading into the jungle for the 2019 series. Picture: ITV

The Eastenders actress is best known for playing Lauren Branning in the long-running BBC soap.

Jacqueline Jossa is heading into the Australian jungle as she joins the line-up for I'm A Celeb 2019.

The Eastenders actress will brave the creepy crawlies Down Under as she joins the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright and Myles Stephenson on the hit ITV show.

As she prepares to face her fears, we take a look at the soap star's personal life, from her relationship dramas to her children.

Jacqueline Jossa has signed up for I'm A Celeb 2019. Picture: ITV

Who is Jacqueline Jossa?

Jacqueline Jossa is an actress from London.

She was born on 29th October 1992 in Bexley.

The English TV star has one older sister called Katrina and two older brothers, both of whom sadly died in infancy.

Jacqueline trained at D&B Theatre School, before moving on to the Royal Academy of Music in London.

She got her big break in acting following her education, joining the cast of Eastenders in 2010.

Jacqueline played Lauren Branning from 2010 to 2017. Picture: BBC

What is Jacqueline Jossa famous for?

Jacqueline Jossa is best known for starring as Lauren Branning in BBC soap Eastenders.

The Bromley-born actress took over from Madeline Duggan, who played Max and Tanya Branning's daughter from 2006 to 2010, and was first seen on screen on 27th September 2010.

The 27-year-old also appeared in the soap's online spin-off series Lauren's Diaries, along with a BBC Three comedy show Sweat the Small Stuff.

In September 2017, Jacqueline announced she was leaving the cast of Eastenders after seven years on the soap.

It's thought the decision to scrap the character, and her on-screen sister Abi Branning, was down to show producers.

During her time at the BBC she won four awards, including Sexiest Female twice at the Inside Soap Awards.

Are Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osbourne still together?

Jacqueline first met TOWIE star Dan Osbourne back in 2013 when the two got talking at an awards ceremony.

In 2015, the actress gave birth to the couple's first child, Ella.

Four months later, the pair got engaged after Dan proposed during a holiday to Greece.

On 24th June 2017 they tied the knot and then welcomed their second child, Mia, one year later.

Jacqueline and Dan's marriage has been rocked by cheating rumours in the past.

They briefly split in May 2018 while she was pregnant with their second child.

Reports say Dan allegedly kissed Love Island's Alexandra Crane, which follows a string of previous cheating rumours and rows.

Dan was also accused of sleeping with his Big Brother co-star Gabby Allen, but both parties denied they were anything other than friends

What has Jacqueline Jossa said about going into the jungle?

Jacqueline, who recently admitted she was terrified of creepy crawlies, opened up about starring on the reality show and revealed she's worried about what people will think of her.

She said: "It's going to be so difficult going in as me and that's definitely going to be the hardest part.

"I have never done a show where I have been myself. And I am also scared of everything – especially spiders! They are the worst, there will be tears!

"My old colleagues on EastEnders are going to be shocked. I don't think they can imagine me in there. I don't like creatures. It is not my thing.

"I have also never done rock climbing, jumped out of a plane or camped in my life. I am not that kind of girl.

"But having said all that, I am really excited. This is something completely different and it's going to be a totally new experience."