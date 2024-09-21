Dianne Buswell facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career revealed

Dianne Buswell is a professional dancer and TV star. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Dianne Buswell from? And who is her partner? Here's everything you need to know about the TV and dancing star.

Dianne Buswell is back on our screens as a Strictly Come Dancing professional alongside new parter Chris McCausland.

Prior to becoming a TV star in her own right, Dianne has an extensive background in the dance world which all began in her home country of Australia. From winning dancing competitions to starring on Australia's version of Dancing With The Stars, she's been doing ballroom since the young age of 4.

Now, coupled up in real life with boyfriend Joe Sugg, Dianne has permanently moved to the UK.

Here's everything you need to know about Dianne Buswell from how old she is, her height and exactly where she's from.

Dianne Buswell has an extensive dancing background. Picture: Getty

How old is Dianne Buswell and where is she from?

Born on May 6th 1989, Dianne turned 35 years old in 2024. Although currently living in the UK, she was born and grew up in Australia.

She was born in Bunbury and is the daughter of Mark and Rina Buswell who still live in Australia. Her brother Andrew Buswell is also a ballroom dancer.

How tall is Dianne Buswell?

A petite dancer, Dianne measures in at approximately 5ft 2 which is about 1.59m.

Who is Dianne Buswell's boyfriend?

Dianne has been dating Youtube star Joe Sugg since 2018 after they were partnered up on Strictly.

With undeniable chemistry, the couple have gone from strength to strength and now live together in Brighton. They have openly spoken about their future which involves the possibility of children and moving back to Australia.

Dianne Buswell has been in a relationship with Joe Sugg since 2018. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

What has Dianne Buswell done in her career?

Of course we all know her from our TV screens but she's also competed in multiple dance competitions during her professional career.

To name a few, she is an Australian Open Champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open Finalist. She also performed on Broadway.

Away from dancing, Dianne is pursuing acting after undergoing lessons and is the founder of a wellness brand called 'Buswellness'. She also has a book 'Move Yourself Happy'.