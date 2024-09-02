Everything we know about The Celebrity Traitors so far from start date to rumoured cast

The Traitors Celebrity version has been announced. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

When does The Celebrity Traitors start and who are the contestants?

Following the incredible success of the civilian version of The Traitors, a celebrity version of the show is now in the works!

After being announced earlier this year, we're looking forward to returning to the Scottish castle filled with deceit and drama as the Faithfuls and Traitors try to vote each other out.

With Claudia Winkleman returning as host, attention has turned to which celebs are taking part. From Stephen Fry to Liz Truss, Jonathan Ross and Ricky Gervais, here is everything we know about what The Celebrity Traitors will entail.

When does the Traitors Celebrity start and who is in the cast?

The Celebrity Traitors has been confirmed. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

When does The Celebrity Traitors start?

An official start date for The Traitors Celebrity version has not been revealed, however the series was confirmed to be in production in 2024.

The nine-part season was announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival, but when exactly it will hit our screens is being kept under wraps for now.

The BBC's head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight said: "The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.

"It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"

Celebrities will descend upon the Scottish castle. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza

The Traitors Celebrity rumoured cast

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry is said to be high on the list of cast members taking part in The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, Stephen Fry is a shoe-in for The Traitors Celebrity season, with an insider telling the publication: "Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on The Traitors and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game.

"Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it. No contracts have been signed yet — but he told the show’s bosses to name a time and date and he’ll be there."

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais has spoken about whether he would take part in The Traitors Celebrity. Picture: Getty

Comedian Ricky Gervais could be heading to the castle as one of The Traitors cast members.

The Sun report that show creators are looking for A-listers to take part in the show, with insiders stating: "The Beeb want the crème de la crème of stars for the celeb spin-off, and they ideally have to be incredibly smart, funny, and mischievous — and that’s Ricky in three words.

"Behind the scenes, big names have already expressed their interest in taking part from the moment it was revealed the new version of The Traitors was being made.

"So Ricky will be in good company around the Traitors table, but whether he takes part will probably depend on his hugely busy diary."

However Ricky seemed to shut down rumours when he posted on X: "I love the show and I’m very flattered, but it won’t happen. I’m too busy and there’s no way they could afford me"

Liz Truss

Liz Truss is rumoured to be taking part in The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is at the top of the cast list for executive producer Stephen Lambert who told Deadline Hollywood: "Liz Truss, I think she would be great.

"It is very important [on] that show to be able to tell the truth, and also to not tell the truth. And you know, she would be challenged, possibly."

However a spokesman for Ms Truss told the Standard: "Liz is a massive fan of The Traitors, but nothing the contestants do comes close to the scheming and deceit in Parliament.

"She will instead be focusing on delivering for her South West Norfolk constituents."

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross could be part of the Celebrity version of the Traitors. Picture: Getty

TV legend Jonathan Ross is apparently being lined-up for the The Celebrity Traitors, with an insider telling The Sun: "Jonathan is the ideal target for 'The Traitors' producers because he’s a high-profile celebrity who doesn’t regularly appear on the reality TV circuit.

"He’s also one of a small army of stars who are self-confessed fans of the show."