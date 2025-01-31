The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti 'overwhelmed' by fan support following shock final

Alexander shared his gratitude for fans who have raised funds for charity Mencap. Picture: BBC/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The Traitors finalist Alexander Dragonetti has spoken out after fans raised over £70,000 for a charity close to his heart.

The Traitors runner-up Alexander Dragonetti has thanked fans for their huge outpouring of support in the wake of the hit reality show's shock final.

The former British diplomat, 38, admitted he was "overwhelmed" by the generosity of his followers after they collectively raised over £70,000 for learning disability charity Mencap.

The fan favourite lost out on his share of the prize money when he was banished in the final round of the hit game series, meaning he wasn't able to donate his winnings to the organisation close to his heart.

But viewers have since dug deep and raised funds to help the charity which supported his brother, who died aged 17 after complications due to Global Developmental Delay.

Taking to social media to share his gratitude following an appearance on Good Morning Britain, he said: "I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to talk about the importance of special needs and how challenging that can be for families.

"I am overwhelmed by the support that people have been giving to the cause, both in raising money and also raising awareness and I just wanted to say how incredibly grateful I am because it's such an important cause.

"Once again, thank you."

Reacting to the news of the unexpected fundraising charge, he also told Radio Times: "It's fantastic. I'm so grateful to anybody who supports the cause or spreads awareness.

"It's often really difficult for parents with children with special needs, or siblings or other relationships, and this kind of thing makes such a difference to people's lives.

"It's going to take a little while for me to figure exactly how I can be most helpful [to the charity], but if I could do something from this as [an ambassador], it would be the most honoured thing I could do out of the show."

Alexander was branded "the people's winner" after losing out on the prize pot. Picture: BBC

Chief Executive of Mencap, Jon Sparkes OBE, spoke of how the money will help those affected by difficult disabilities.

He said: "We are really grateful to Alexander for courageously sharing his personal story about his late brother who had a learning disability on The Traitors.

"Despite not winning on Friday night Alexander remained faithful to the end and captured the hearts of the nation – he is our champion!"

Fans were seemingly touched by his personal story, with many branding him "the people's winner" after he lost out to fellow Faithfuls Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown.

One Instagram user wrote: "Alexander you were fantastic on the show! Always kind, but sometimes sadly unfairly treated by some of the contestants, but glad you enjoyed your time and it subsequently was a great platform to raise awareness of a great charity!"

"You're the real winner Alexander," said another. "Wishing you all the best for 2025!"

A third gushed: "You might not have won (which I’m gutted about btw 😭) but at least the goal you set out to achieve is being fulfilled! It’s an honour to support @mencap. Thank you for raising the awareness!"

"Thank you Alexander for raising awareness. Being a mum of autistic children with other needs can be hard sometimes but I wouldn't want them any other way," added a fourth.