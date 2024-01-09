How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for The Traitors? A look inside her net worth

Claudia Winkleman has become one of the most successful TV presenters in recent years. Picture: BBC/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Claudia Winkleman has become one of the highest-earning TV presenters but what is she actually paid? Here's a full break down of her earnings and worth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors series 2 is taking over our lives once more and presenter Claudia Winkleman is dominating another series with her bold eyeliner, statement wardrobe and funny one-liners.

Hailed as one of the best parts of the show, Claudia, 51, has become one of the most successful female TV presenters over recent years with many now looking into her career success, net worth and exactly how much she's paid to host The Traitors.

With Strictly Come Dancing, The Piano, The Great British Sewing Bee as just some of the regular TV shows she appears on, it's no wonder she's become a firm favourite across the UK.

And when she's not hosting some of the best shows on the box, she's appearing on comedy panels, doing product promos or spending time with husband Kris Thykier and their children Matilda and Jake.

The Traitors presenter has also become one of the highest earning female presenters. Picture: Alamy

How much is Claudia Winkleman's net worth?

As you can imagine, the majority of Claudia's earnings come from her most popular TV show jobs which has helped her earn an amazing £9.4million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her career took a huge leap when she replaced Bruce Forsyth on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly as she's reportedly paid £180,000 a year for that role.

Of course, hosting this gave her profile a massive boost, seeing her land jobs including The Traitors. Other huge roles have included:

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two

The Piano

The Great British Sewing Bee

Best Home Cook

One Question

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year

Fame Academy

Claudia has also made some extra money with a large beauty partnership too.

Claudia Winkleman announces season two of The Traitors

How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for The Traitors?

An exact amount of Claudia's salary for this award-winning show hasn't been disclosed.

Despite working for the BBC, the shows are run externally meaning her annual salary remains private.

Read more: