La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

By Alice Dear

Who sang the original version of La Vie En Rose? What does La Vie En Rose mean? What are the French lyrics translated to English? All the details of the iconic song as Lady Gaga and Celine Dion perform at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

La Vie En Rose, an iconic French song originally performed by Edith Piaf, is set to be performed by none other than Lady Gaga and Celine Dion at the Opening Ceremony of Olympics, this year taking place in Paris.

According to French journalist Thierry Moreau, who posted to X (formerly Twitter), the pair are set to perform a version of La Vie en Rose at the spectacular opening of the games.

This is the first live performance Celine will give she she was forced to cancel her tour amid her health battles, being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome.

With the games taking place in Paris, the city of love, and being performed by Celine Dion and Lady Gaga - two performers with great connections to the track - here's a deep-dive into the details of the song including the original, the translation and the meaning.

Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are set to perform La Vie En Rose at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

What does La Vie En Rose mean?

La Vie En Rose translated from French to English is 'Life In Pink' and refers to the rose-coloured glasses people see from when in love.

In the song, originally sang by Édith Piaf, the lyrics speak of falling in love and that by "giving your heart and soul" means you will always see life through the rose palette of love.

Who sang La Vie En Rose first?

The first person to sing La Vie En Rose was French singer Edith Piaf, who remains one of the greatest voices of French music today.

Edith was born in Paris, France, in 1915 and died in 1963 reportedly from liver cancer at the age of 47-years-old. At the time of her death, people across France mourned her death and the public took to the streets during her funeral procession.

You may also recognise her voice from songs such as Non Je Ne Regrette Rien, La Foyle and Hymne A Lamour.

Edith Piaf co-wrote and sang the original version of La Vie En Rose. Picture: Getty

Who wrote La Vie En Rose and when was it written?

Not only did she give her iconic voice to La Vie En Rose, but Edith Piaf was also a co-writer of the song, written between 1944 and 1945.

It is said that one day in 1945, Edith and her friend Marianne Michel met in a café in Paris where the latter bought notes and ideas for the song, asking Edith to write the lyrics.

Who else has sung La Vie En Rose?

La Vie En Rose is one of the most famous songs in the world, which means it has been covered by various artists over the years, each one bringing a different and unique version to the world.

The most famous covers include versions from Grace Jones, Lady Gaga, Michel Bublé, and Louis Armstrong.

Has Lady Gaga sung La Vie En Rose before?

Yes, Lady Gaga's version of La Vie En Rose featured in the hit blockbuster film A Star Is Born which she stars in alongside Bradley Cooper.

In the film, Lady Gaga (as her character Allie) performs the song in the original French while gigging at a club. This is when she first meeting Bradley's character, Jackson, seemingly causing him to fall in love instantly.

Lady Gaga famously performs La Vie En Rose in A Star Is Born. Picture: Warner Bros.

La Vie En Rose lyrics in French (and English translation)

[Couplet 1]

Des yeux qui font baisser les miens (Eyes that make mine look down)

Un rire qui se perd sur sa bouche (A laugh that is lost on his mouth)

Voilà le portrait sans retouche (Here's the portrait without editing)

De l'homme auquel j'appartiens (From the man I belong to)

[Refrain]

Quand il me prend dans ses bras (When he takes me in his arms)

Qu'il me parle tout bas (Let him speak to me softly)

Je vois la vie en rose (I see La Vie En Rose 'life in pink')

Il me dit des mots d'amour (He tell me love words)

Des mots de tous les jours (Everyday words)

Et ça m'fait quelque chose (And that does something to me)

[Couplet 2]

Il est entré dans mon cœur (He has entered in my heart)

Une part de bonheur (A slice of happiness)

Dont je connais la cause (That I know the reason)

C'est lui pour moi, moi pour lui dans la vie (It's him for me, me for him in life)

Il me l'a dit, l'a juré, pour la vie (He told me, swore it, for life)

Et dès que je l’aperçois (And as soon as I see him)

Alors, je sens en moi (So I feel inside me)

Mon cœur qui bat (My heart beating)

[Pont]

Des nuits d'amour à plus finir (Nights of endless love)

Un grand bonheur qui prend sa place (A great happiness that takes its place)

Des ennuis, des chagrins s'effacent (Troubles, sorrows fade away)

Heureux, heureux, à en mourir (Happy, happy to die)

La Vie En Rose English version

Verse 1

Hold me close and hold me fast

The magic spell you cast

This is “La vie en rose”

When you kiss me, heaven sighs

And though I close my eyes

I see “La vie en rose”

Verse 2

When you press me to your heart

I’m in a world apart

A world where roses bloom

And when you speak, angels sing from above

Everyday words seem to turn into love songs

Give your heart and soul to me

And life will always be

“La vie en rose”