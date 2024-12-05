Andrew Ridgeley facts: Wham singer's age, partner, family and friendship with George Michael explained

Andrew Ridgeley rose to global prominence as one-half of the phenomenally successful 1980s pop duo Wham! alongside George Michael.

As a founding member of the legendary duo, Andrew Ridgeley played a pivotal role in shaping their image and sound, contributing to chart-topping hits like 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' and 'Freedom'.

Though often overshadowed by George's subsequent solo success, Andrew's influence on the duo's early development was significant, having encouraged his school friend George's musical ambitions and helped craft their initial style and presentation.

After Wham!'s dissolution in 1986, Ridgeley largely stepped away from the music industry, but has returned in recent years to celebrate his time in one of pop music's most memorable partnerships.

How old is Andrew Ridgeley and where is he from? Andrew Ridgeley in 1983. Picture: Getty Andrew Ridgeley was born on January 26, 1963, in Windlesham, Surrey. He turned 61 in 2024. He spent much of his early life in Bushey, Hertfordshire, where he would later meet his future Wham! bandmate George Michael while attending Bushey Meads School. His parents were Jennifer and Alberto Ridgeley. His father Alberto was of Italian-Egyptian descent and worked as a canon at the Church of England. His mother Jennifer was British. Jennifer died in 2009, while Alberto passed away in 2015. He has one sibling, brother Paul.

How did he meet George Michael and when did they start Wham? Wham! in 1982. Picture: Getty Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael first met as students at Bushey Meads School in Hertfordshire in 1975, when Ridgeley was assigned to mentor Michael (then known as Georgios Panayiotou) as a new student. Their shared passion for music and pop culture quickly formed the foundation of a close friendship. The path to forming Wham! began in 1981 when they started performing as part of a short-lived ska band called The Executive. After that group disbanded, Ridgeley and Michael formed Wham! in 1981, initially experimenting with different sounds before developing their signature pop style. They secured their first record deal with Innervision Records in 1982, releasing their debut single 'Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do)' in June of that year. The duo's breakthrough came with their 1983 debut album Fantastic, which launched them into mainstream success and set the stage for their meteoric rise in the global pop music scene. Their early friendship in school proved instrumental to their later success, as Ridgeley was known to have helped boost Michael's confidence and encouraged his musical aspirations during their formative years.

Wham's final concert. Picture: Getty Wham! officially disbanded in 1986, concluding their highly successful four-year run with a farewell concert at Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986, attended by 72,000 fans. The event, titled The Final, marked the end of one of pop music's most successful partnerships. The dissolution of Wham! was primarily driven by George Michael's desire to pursue a more mature musical direction and establish himself as a serious solo artist. By 1986, Michael had already achieved solo success with 'Careless Whisper' (although it was officially released as Wham! featuring George Michael in some countries) and was eager to distance himself from the group's youthful image. The split was amicable, with both members agreeing that the band had run its natural course. Ridgeley supported Michael's decision, recognizing that his bandmate's artistic ambitions had evolved beyond their pop duo format. The separation was carefully planned and executed, allowing both members to conclude their partnership on positive terms and preserve their friendship. Following the breakup, George Michael launched his highly successful solo career with the release of Faith in 1987.

What has he done since Wham? Andrew Ridgeley attends the BAFTA screening of WHAM. Picture: Getty Since Wham!'s conclusion in 1986, Andrew Ridgeley has maintained a relatively low-profile life, pursuing various personal and professional interests away from the mainstream music industry. In 1990, he released one solo album, Son of Albert, through Columbia Records. The album, which included the singles 'Shake' and 'Red Dress', did not achieve significant commercial success, after which Ridgeley chose to step back from the music industry. Following this brief musical venture, Ridgeley relocated to Cornwall, where he established himself in a new lifestyle focused on environmental causes and surfing. He has been involved in various environmental initiatives and has maintained a particular interest in water sports and automotive racing. In 2019, Ridgeley published his memoir Wham! George & Me, which offered insights into his friendship with George Michael and their experiences in Wham! Throughout the years, Ridgeley has made occasional public appearances, particularly following George Michael's passing in 2016, where he has helped preserve and honour his friend's legacy. He also appeared in the Last Christmas movie.