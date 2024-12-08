When is the I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show on TV? Exact date confirmed

8 December 2024, 20:00

I'm A Celebrity 2024's Coming Out Show will air the week after the final
I'm A Celebrity 2024's Coming Out Show will air the week after the final. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As I'm A Celebrity 2024 comes to an end, fans of the show are looking forward to watching the final episode of the series - 'The Coming Out Show'.

I'm A Celebrity's 'Coming Out Show' will return to our screens very soon following the final episode of the hit ITV series, where someone will be named the King or Queen of the Jungle.

The 'Coming Out Show' is a beloved follow-up episode of I'm A Celebrity which follows each star on their journey out of the jungle, filming the moments they are reunited with loved ones, they tuck into their favourite meal and are greeted with a big double bed.

The show then sees the whole cast reunite for a final evening before returning home, officially ending another series.

From the date, time and channel, here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity's 'Coming Out Show'.

The Coming Out Show will follow the celebrities as they leave the jungle
The Coming Out Show will follow the celebrities as they leave the jungle. Picture: ITV

When is the I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show on TV?

I'm A Celebrity's 'Coming Out Show' will air on ITV1 on Friday, December 13, 2024.

The episode will run from 9.00pm until 10.05pm, and can also be watched on catch-up on ITVX.

What happens in I'm A Celebrity's Coming Out Show?

In I'm A Celebrity's 'Coming Out Show' we get a sneak peak into what each star did in their first days out of the jungle.

The show often starts from the first person to be illuminated, which will be Jane Moore, continuing until they reach the winner.

The 'Coming Out Show' documents the moment the celebrities are reunited with their loved ones and follows them to the five-star hotel where they stay until the end of the series.

We often get to see backstage interviews with Ant and Dec, the celebrity's families and the stars of the show, who take this time to reflect on their achievements in the jungle.

