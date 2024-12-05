When does I'm A Celebrity end? Final date confirmed

The I'm A Celebrity final is just around the corner. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The I'm A Celebrity final is just around the corner, where one of the celebrity campmates will be named King or Queen of the Jungle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to end very soon after almost three weeks of pure entertainment from the likes of Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Reverend Richard Coles, Maura Higgins, Oti Mabuse and more.

With this year's line-up, the return of 'Extra Camp' (now called 'Unpacked') and with Ant and Dec returning to host the hit ITV show, this series has been branded one of the best of all time.

Sadly though, the show has to come to an end, and the final is just around the corner! During the final, we'll see one of the campmates crowned either the King or Queen of the Jungle, and the cast of the series reunite for the ceremony.

So, when does I'm A Celebrity end? When will the final take place, and what's the schedule for the rest of the week?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will run for three weeks, taking us to 8th December. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celebrity end?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will end on Sunday, December 8, with the final episode airing on ITV at 9.00pm.

During the final episode, one of the remaining campmates will be crown either King or Queen of the Jungle, and will be reunited with their fellow-celebrities.

The official last episode of I'm A Celebrity 2024 will of course be 'The Coming Out Show', however, ITV are yet to confirm the air date for this.

When is the next elimination on I'm A Celebrity?

The next elimination on I'm A Celebrity will be on Thursday, December 5, and will be a double eviction.

Due to the change in rules this year (which sees the campmates play for immunity and a ticket straight through to the Celebrity Cyclone) and no vote off on Wednesday night's episode, the show much lose two celebrities on Thursday.

Another person is expected to then be voted off on Friday, December 6, leaving the final four to take part in the Celebrity Cyclone. On Saturday, December 7, the final person will be voted off, leaving the top three, one of which will be crowned either King or Queen of the Jungle.

When is the Celebrity Cyclone?

I'm A Celebrity viewers can expect to watch the epic Celebrity Cyclone on Saturday night's episode, the semi-final.