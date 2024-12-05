When does I'm A Celebrity end? Final date confirmed

5 December 2024, 16:15

The I'm A Celebrity final is just around the corner
The I'm A Celebrity final is just around the corner. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The I'm A Celebrity final is just around the corner, where one of the celebrity campmates will be named King or Queen of the Jungle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to end very soon after almost three weeks of pure entertainment from the likes of Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Reverend Richard Coles, Maura Higgins, Oti Mabuse and more.

With this year's line-up, the return of 'Extra Camp' (now called 'Unpacked') and with Ant and Dec returning to host the hit ITV show, this series has been branded one of the best of all time.

Sadly though, the show has to come to an end, and the final is just around the corner! During the final, we'll see one of the campmates crowned either the King or Queen of the Jungle, and the cast of the series reunite for the ceremony.

So, when does I'm A Celebrity end? When will the final take place, and what's the schedule for the rest of the week?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will run for three weeks, taking us to 8th December
I'm A Celebrity 2024 will run for three weeks, taking us to 8th December. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celebrity end?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will end on Sunday, December 8, with the final episode airing on ITV at 9.00pm.

During the final episode, one of the remaining campmates will be crown either King or Queen of the Jungle, and will be reunited with their fellow-celebrities.

The official last episode of I'm A Celebrity 2024 will of course be 'The Coming Out Show', however, ITV are yet to confirm the air date for this.

When is the next elimination on I'm A Celebrity?

The next elimination on I'm A Celebrity will be on Thursday, December 5, and will be a double eviction.

Due to the change in rules this year (which sees the campmates play for immunity and a ticket straight through to the Celebrity Cyclone) and no vote off on Wednesday night's episode, the show much lose two celebrities on Thursday.

Another person is expected to then be voted off on Friday, December 6, leaving the final four to take part in the Celebrity Cyclone. On Saturday, December 7, the final person will be voted off, leaving the top three, one of which will be crowned either King or Queen of the Jungle.

When is the Celebrity Cyclone?

I'm A Celebrity viewers can expect to watch the epic Celebrity Cyclone on Saturday night's episode, the semi-final.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ant and Dec have shared what they really think of this year's controversial twist

Ant and Dec reveal what they really think of I'm A Celebrity Cyclone twist

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

Celebrity Cyclone is facing a rule change this year

I'm A Celebrity fans slam 'ridiculous' rule change following vote-off twist

Tulisa has spoken out single leaving I'm A Celeb

Tulisa's mysterious I'm A Celebrity 'snub' explained as star breaks silence

The best movies of 2024

The 17 best movies of 2024, ranked

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 has started filming - but what can we expect from the final episode?

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

Trending on Heart

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis with 11 stone weight loss

Celebrities

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Mariah Carey has become the pop star of Christmas

Mariah Carey makes an incredible amount of money every Christmas

2024's best songs

20 of the biggest and best songs of 2024, ranked

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Who left I'm A Celebrity tonight? Full list of eliminated celebrities

Maura Higgins' mum has spoken out about her daughter's romance with Pete Wicks

Maura Higgins' mum shares verdict on Pete Wicks romance after I'm A Celebrity admission

Christmas TV in 2024 has lots to offer for the holiday season

11 Christmas TV specials you definitely have to watch in 2024

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2024?

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2024? Exact date revealed

London Christmas Markets have opened

8 best Christmas markets in London for a magical experience

Christmas

George Michael was a legendary singer in the 80s and 90s

When did George Michael die and what was his cause of death?

Andrew Ridgeley, then and now

Andrew Ridgeley facts: Wham singer's age, partner, family and friendship with George Michael explained
What to buy your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year

Christmas

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity star Danny Jones

Danny Jones facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, wife, children and career explained

Tulisa is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024

Tulisa facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, real name, relationships and full career details

Ian Smith has revealed his cancer diagnosis

Neighbours legend Ian Smith reveals terminal cancer diagnosis in emotional interview

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks have hinted that they are dating

I'm A Celebrity's Maura Higgins breaks silence on Pete Wicks relationship in major confession