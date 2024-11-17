Oti Mabuse facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, husband, children and career revealed

17 November 2024, 20:20

Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up
Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Oti Mabuse from? And who is her famous sister? Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer and how she become so famous.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oti Mabuse has officially entered the I'm A Celebrity 2024 jungle alongside the likes of Danny Jones, Tulisa and Coleen Rooney.

Set to take on Bushtucker trials, sleeping in the jungle and coping with some interesting personalities along the way, Oti is fully prepped to swap her dancing heels for walking boots.

Rising to fame on Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer before becoming a judge on Dancing On Ice, the mum of one has an extensive career in competitions, many of which she became champion in.

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celeb's Oti from her age, husband, children and how she became so famous.

Oti Mabuse and husband take a family selfie
Oti Mabuse met her husband when competing in dance competitions. Picture: Oti Mabuse/Instagram

How old is Oti Mabuse and where is she from?

Born on August 8th 1990, Oti celebrated her 34th birthday in 2024.

She was born in Pretoria, South Africa. After university, she ended up travelling the world as part of her dance career before landing in London.

Who is Oti Mabuse's parents and sisters?

Oti is very close to her family and parents Peter and Dudu Mabuse. She recently took to Instagram to praise them for their dedication and help, especially after she became a mum for the first time.

She also has two older sisters, Motsi who is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing and middle sibling Phemelo who is an environmental engineer in South Africa.

How tall is I'm A Celebrity's Oti Mabuse?

Oti stands at 5ft 4inches tall which is a height of 1.62m.

Oti Mabuse family picture with husband and daughter
Oti Mabuse and husband Marius lepur welcomed their first daughter in 2023. Picture: Oti Mabuse/Instagram

Who is Oti Mabuse's husband?

Oti is married to her Romanian dance partner Marius lepure who she said 'I do' to in 2014.

They met while competing in Germany and have been together ever since, competing in several competitions together and taking the crown. Together they now run a dance school.

Does Oti Mabuse have children?

Oti and husband Marius have a daughter together whom they welcomed in 2023. The couple remain incredibly private around their little one, even keeping her name a secret.

She arrived 10 weeks premature, a journey Oti has spoken about and said she feels "lucky" her daughter is alive.

Talking about the traumatic time, she said: "My daughter had an infection when she came out and the doctors gave her treatment. I didn’t have time to panic we were just focused on her being better."

Why is Oti Mabuse famous?

Oti travelled the world winning dance competitions before her big break on Strictly Come Dancing. After seven years, she decided it was time to move on.

Since then, she's appeared on The Greatest Dancer, taken on a judge role on Dancing On Ice and appeared on The Masked Dancer.

Outside of TV, she has become a fiction author and also runs her own London dance school alongside her husband.

