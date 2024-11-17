How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it end?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

How long will I'm A Celebrity 2024 run for? What days of the week will it be on ITV? When with the series end? All your questions, answered.

I'm A Celebrity is back for 2024 with Ant and Dec returning to host, a handful of new celebrities and new challenges to test the stars as they attempt to live among each other in the Australian jungle.

The beloved ITV reality show is a staple of autumn viewing, with the series kicking off on Sunday, 17th November, and taking us all the way into December, just in time for the Christmas shows to start.

Over the course of three weeks, the likes of Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Tulisa will be tested to their limits as they take on Bushtucker Trials, survive on a basic diet and deal with leaving their luxurious lives behind.

As the show returns, many viewers are asking how long the series will run for this year, when it will end and which days of the week I'm A Celebrity will be on. Here's everything you need to know.

The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 includes Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Coleen Rooney. Picture: ITV

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will be on for a total of three weeks, kicking off on Sunday, 17th November, on ITV at 9.00pm.

During the first episode, we'll be introduced to the celebrities taking part in this year's series, before watching them take on terrifying tasks before entering their new camp.

Over the first two weeks, the camp will have to learn to live with one another, participate in Bushtucker Trials to earn stars and dish out chores around the camp.

In the final week of I'm A Celebrity, the celebrities start being voted off until either a King or Queen of the Jungle is crowned in the final episode.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 end?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will end on Sunday, 8th December, with the final episode crowning the King or Queen of the Jungle.

While this has not been officially confirmed by ITV, the series usually runs for exactly three weeks, and with the first episode airing on Sunday, 17th November, that takes us to Sunday, 8th December.

Last year, in 2023, the series kicked off on 19th November and ran for exactly three weeks until 10th December when Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle.

In 2022, the show started on 6th November, and ended on 27th December, with Jill Scott winning the title of Queen of the Jungle.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will run for three weeks, taking us to 8th December. Picture: ITV

When is I'm A Celebrity on TV?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is expected to be on ITV every single night for three weeks, as per previous series.

The show usually airs on ITV at 9.00pm most nights, but start and run times do change depending on scheduling.

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up:

Danny Jones

Coleen Rooney

Oti Mabuse

Jane Moore

Dean McCullough

Tulisa

Barry McGuigan

Melvin Odoom

Alan Halsall

Maura Higgins

Rev Richard Coles

GK Barry