How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it end?

17 November 2024, 20:30

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces
I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How long will I'm A Celebrity 2024 run for? What days of the week will it be on ITV? When with the series end? All your questions, answered.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity is back for 2024 with Ant and Dec returning to host, a handful of new celebrities and new challenges to test the stars as they attempt to live among each other in the Australian jungle.

The beloved ITV reality show is a staple of autumn viewing, with the series kicking off on Sunday, 17th November, and taking us all the way into December, just in time for the Christmas shows to start.

Over the course of three weeks, the likes of Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Tulisa will be tested to their limits as they take on Bushtucker Trials, survive on a basic diet and deal with leaving their luxurious lives behind.

As the show returns, many viewers are asking how long the series will run for this year, when it will end and which days of the week I'm A Celebrity will be on. Here's everything you need to know.

The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 includes Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Coleen Rooney
The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 includes Danny Jones, Oti Mabuse and Coleen Rooney. Picture: ITV

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will be on for a total of three weeks, kicking off on Sunday, 17th November, on ITV at 9.00pm.

During the first episode, we'll be introduced to the celebrities taking part in this year's series, before watching them take on terrifying tasks before entering their new camp.

Over the first two weeks, the camp will have to learn to live with one another, participate in Bushtucker Trials to earn stars and dish out chores around the camp.

In the final week of I'm A Celebrity, the celebrities start being voted off until either a King or Queen of the Jungle is crowned in the final episode.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 end?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will end on Sunday, 8th December, with the final episode crowning the King or Queen of the Jungle.

While this has not been officially confirmed by ITV, the series usually runs for exactly three weeks, and with the first episode airing on Sunday, 17th November, that takes us to Sunday, 8th December.

Last year, in 2023, the series kicked off on 19th November and ran for exactly three weeks until 10th December when Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle.

In 2022, the show started on 6th November, and ended on 27th December, with Jill Scott winning the title of Queen of the Jungle.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will run for three weeks, taking us to 8th December
I'm A Celebrity 2024 will run for three weeks, taking us to 8th December. Picture: ITV

When is I'm A Celebrity on TV?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is expected to be on ITV every single night for three weeks, as per previous series.

The show usually airs on ITV at 9.00pm most nights, but start and run times do change depending on scheduling.

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up:

  • Danny Jones
  • Coleen Rooney
  • Oti Mabuse
  • Jane Moore
  • Dean McCullough
  • Tulisa
  • Barry McGuigan
  • Melvin Odoom
  • Alan Halsall
  • Maura Higgins
  • Rev Richard Coles
  • GK Barry
Heart Bingo Lucky Dip: Who will win I'm A Celeb?
Heart Bingo Lucky Dip: Who will win I'm A Celeb? Picture: Heart

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

I'm a Celebrity winners

I'm a Celebrity: Who were all the past winners of the show?

The I'm A Celeb campsite location has been revealed

Where in Australia is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Camp location revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time revealed

The best movies of 2024

The best movies of 2024 so far, ranked

First look at I'm A Celeb episode revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 revealed as campmates meet for the first time

Trending on Heart

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

East 17 in 1995

Where are East 17 now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

Ross has split from Sacha and is in a new relationship

MAFS UK's Ross announces split from Sacha and reveals new girlfriend in scathing post

Married at First Sight

Davina McCall has revealed she has a brain tumour

Davina McCall reveals she is having brain surgery to remove rare tumour

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date, trailer and soundtrack revealed

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Viewers are hoping there will be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion

Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion? Everything we know about future episodes

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden has addressed rumours of her joining This Morning

Amanda Holden breaks silence on reports she is "replacing" This Morning host Cat Deeley

'Sonnet' by The Verve is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song: The Verve's 'Sonnet' explained

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan facts: Boxer's age, wife, children and career explained

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will air every night on ITV2 after the main show on ITV

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked: When extra show is on TV, channel and presenters explained

As she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle, here's everything you need to know about Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney facts: Age, marriage to Wayne Rooney, children and net worth revealed

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity star Danny Jones

Danny Jones facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, wife, children and career explained