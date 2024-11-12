Why I'm A Celebrity has axed Walk the Plank challenge for 2024

12 November 2024, 11:23 | Updated: 12 November 2024, 11:31

I'm A Celebrity is making some changes for 2024, including axing the iconic 'Walk the Plank' challenge
I'm A Celebrity is making some changes for 2024, including axing the iconic 'Walk the Plank' challenge.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 line-up will be spared the terror of the 'Walk the Plank' challenge this year, but what will be replacing it?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is just around the corner, with the full line-up being confirmed, the famous faces arriving in Australia and Ant and Dec ready to put a new handful of stars to the test.

The hit ITV series will return on Sunday, 17th November, where many viewers will expect half of the cast to be suspended 314ft over the Brisbane coastline with the iconic 'Walk the Plank' challenge.

However, it has now been reported that this fan-favourite entrance into the jungle will not be taking place for 2024, and instead will be replaced with another terrifying challenge.

I'm A Celebrity's 'Walk the Plank' challenge has been a staple of the show for the past seven years
I'm A Celebrity's 'Walk the Plank' challenge has been a staple of the show for the past seven years.

The 'Walk the Plank' challenge was introduced to I'm A Celebrity seven years ago, and sees half of the campmates suspended 314ft from the Focus building in Surfers Paradise, walking out to either retrieve a flag, press a button, or simply lean into nothingness.

It has always been one of the most terrifying challenges for the celebrities, and makes for iconic viewing for fans, however, after a run of seven years, 'Walk the Plank' is being replaced.

I'm A Celebrity's 'Walk the Plank' challenge sees half of the campmates suspended 314ft from the Focus building in Surfers Paradise
I'm A Celebrity's 'Walk the Plank' challenge sees half of the campmates suspended 314ft from the Focus building in Surfers Paradise.

So, what is it being replaced by? Well, I'm A Celebrity producers are reportedly keeping the new challenge under wraps until the show returns on Sunday, but they're promising just as many thrills.

A source told MailOnline: "The new challenge promises to be one of the most exciting ever as some of the campmates will truly be put to the ultimate test before they enter camp which they won't be expecting."

They added: "It won't be an easy ride into camp for the celebrities this year, bosses are pulling out all the stops to ensure the show has a spectacular launch that viewers won't want to miss."

The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been revealed ahead of the series
The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been revealed ahead of the series.

This comes after it was confirmed that the likes of Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Oti Mabuse are among the celebrities entering the jungle this year. The full confirmed line-up also includes Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Tulisa, Barry McGuigan, Melvin Odoom, Alan Halsall and GK Barry.

While not announced yet, Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles are also expected to join the celebrities in the Australian jungle, as later additions.

