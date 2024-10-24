First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?
24 October 2024, 21:00
The official start date of I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been confirmed as ITV release a first look starring presenters Ant and Dec.
ITV have confirmed the start date for I'm A Celebrity 2024, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and starring a handful of new famous faces.
In a first look clip, Ant and Dec can be seen in a warehouse where they are testing out Bushtucker Trials on dummy celebrities, some including snakes, cockroaches and other unpleasant things.
The good news is fans of the hit reality TV show will only have to wait a few weeks for I'm A Celebrity to return to our screens, with the likes of Tommy Fury, Coleen Rooney and Olivia Attwood rumoured to be entering the jungle.
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 will start on Sunday, 17th November at 9:00pm, ITV have confirmed.
The series will air on ITV Monday - Sunday, and will be available to stream on ITVX throughout November and December.
Watch the trailer for I'm A Celeb 2024
I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast
At the moment, the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2024 is still unknown, however, there have been some rumours and reports flying around for weeks now.
Here's who is rumoured to be going into then jungle this year:
- Tommy Fury, 25, Love Island / Boxer
- Alan Halsall, 41, Coronation Street
- Coleen Rooney, 38, WAG
- Tulisa, 36, N-Dubz
- Helen Worth, 73, Coronation Street
- Olivia Attwood, 33, Love Island / TOWIE / Loose Women
- Alex Beresford, 43, Good Morning Britain
- Danny Dyer, 46, EastEnders
- Denise van Outen, 50, The Big Breakfast / Ireland's Got Talent
- The Vivienne, 32, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Phil Taylor, 63, Professional darts player
- Will Mellor, 48, Hollyoaks / EastEnders
- Richard Arnold, 54, Good Morning Britain
- Harry Clark, 23, The Traitors
