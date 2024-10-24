When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

24 October 2024, 21:00

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced
First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The official start date of I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been confirmed as ITV release a first look starring presenters Ant and Dec.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ITV have confirmed the start date for I'm A Celebrity 2024, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and starring a handful of new famous faces.

In a first look clip, Ant and Dec can be seen in a warehouse where they are testing out Bushtucker Trials on dummy celebrities, some including snakes, cockroaches and other unpleasant things.

The good news is fans of the hit reality TV show will only have to wait a few weeks for I'm A Celebrity to return to our screens, with the likes of Tommy Fury, Coleen Rooney and Olivia Attwood rumoured to be entering the jungle.

Ant and Dec star in the new trailer for I'm A Celebrity 2024
Ant and Dec star in the new trailer for I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 will start on Sunday, 17th November at 9:00pm, ITV have confirmed.

The series will air on ITV Monday - Sunday, and will be available to stream on ITVX throughout November and December.

Read more: I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Read more: Tommy Fury fuels I'm A Celebrity speculation with telling statement

Watch the trailer for I'm A Celeb 2024

I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast

At the moment, the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2024 is still unknown, however, there have been some rumours and reports flying around for weeks now.

Here's who is rumoured to be going into then jungle this year:

  • Tommy Fury, 25, Love Island / Boxer
  • Alan Halsall, 41, Coronation Street
  • Coleen Rooney, 38, WAG
  • Tulisa, 36, N-Dubz
  • Helen Worth, 73, Coronation Street
  • Olivia Attwood, 33, Love Island / TOWIE / Loose Women
  • Alex Beresford, 43, Good Morning Britain
  • Danny Dyer, 46, EastEnders
  • Denise van Outen, 50, The Big Breakfast / Ireland's Got Talent
  • The Vivienne, 32, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
  • Phil Taylor, 63, Professional darts player
  • Will Mellor, 48, Hollyoaks / EastEnders
  • Richard Arnold, 54, Good Morning Britain
  • Harry Clark, 23, The Traitors

Read more: Why the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up won't include Phillip Schofield

Read more: How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo about the death of his mother Lynn

Andrew Garfield emotionally opens up to Elmo about recently losing his mum: 'Sadness is a gift'
Liam Payne's two X Factor auditions

Liam Payne's amazing X Factor auditions from 2008 and 2010 remembered

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

From season 3 kicked off in September 2024 and will be released every Sunday

How to watch From season 3 online, episode guide and release dates

Could Tommy Fury be entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle in a matter of weeks?

Tommy Fury fuels I'm A Celebrity speculation with telling statement

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

Trending on Heart

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

Married at First Sight

Top Christmas Markets revealed

Best UK Christmas Markets 2024 revealed

Christmas

MAFS Amy and Luke have given fans an insight into their relationship

MAFS UK's Amy and Luke appear to confirm relationship status with telling post

Married at First Sight

So, are Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield really dating?

Why fans think Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield are dating

Something tells us this isn't the last we'll see of Hannah and Orson!

MAFS UK's Hannah heavily hints at return to show amid 'recoupling' with Orson

Married at First Sight

Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers

Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers

Podcasts

MAFS UK will be coming to an end soon

When does MAFS UK end? Finish date revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK season nine is currently airing

How long is MAFS UK on for? Number of episodes and end date revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn are rumoured to split

MAFS UK's Ryan set to 'quit' as wife-swap drama ruins relationship with Sionainn

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Kai Widdrington wearing a grey suit on the red carpet

Kai Widdrington facts: Strictly professional's age, girlfriend, famous father and career

Carlos Gu is a highly professional dancer who has won championships

Carlos Gu facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional's age, dating life and career revealed

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight