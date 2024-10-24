When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The official start date of I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been confirmed as ITV release a first look starring presenters Ant and Dec.

ITV have confirmed the start date for I'm A Celebrity 2024, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and starring a handful of new famous faces.

In a first look clip, Ant and Dec can be seen in a warehouse where they are testing out Bushtucker Trials on dummy celebrities, some including snakes, cockroaches and other unpleasant things.

The good news is fans of the hit reality TV show will only have to wait a few weeks for I'm A Celebrity to return to our screens, with the likes of Tommy Fury, Coleen Rooney and Olivia Attwood rumoured to be entering the jungle.

Ant and Dec star in the new trailer for I'm A Celebrity 2024. Picture: ITV

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 will start on Sunday, 17th November at 9:00pm, ITV have confirmed.

The series will air on ITV Monday - Sunday, and will be available to stream on ITVX throughout November and December.

Watch the trailer for I'm A Celeb 2024

I'm A Celebrity 2024 cast

At the moment, the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2024 is still unknown, however, there have been some rumours and reports flying around for weeks now.

Here's who is rumoured to be going into then jungle this year:

Tommy Fury, 25, Love Island / Boxer

Alan Halsall, 41, Coronation Street

Coleen Rooney, 38, WAG

Tulisa, 36, N-Dubz

Helen Worth, 73, Coronation Street

Olivia Attwood, 33, Love Island / TOWIE / Loose Women

Alex Beresford, 43, Good Morning Britain

Danny Dyer, 46, EastEnders

Denise van Outen, 50, The Big Breakfast / Ireland's Got Talent

The Vivienne, 32, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Phil Taylor, 63, Professional darts player

Will Mellor, 48, Hollyoaks / EastEnders

Richard Arnold, 54, Good Morning Britain

Harry Clark, 23, The Traitors

