13 November 2023, 14:17

How much do Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity?
By Alice Dear

How much do hosts Ant and Dec make from I'm A Celebrity every year? Here's what we know.

I'm A Celebrity will return to our screens for a new series on Sunday, 19th November, with a handful of new celebrity campmates including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage, Marvin Humes and more.

Ant and Dec – Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelley – will return to present the hit show, which they have fronted for the last 20 years from Australia and for two years in Wales during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This series is set to be a big one, with former Politician Nigel Farage reportedly being paid £1.5million to appear on the show.

I'm A Celebrity isn't just a big money-spinner for the celebrities entering camp, however, with Ant and Dec making a fortune from the show.

Ant and Dec reportedly signed a £3.3million deal with ITV which covers all their shows. Picture: Getty

How much are Ant and Dec paid for I’m A Celebrity?

It’s no surprise to anyone that Ant, 46, and Dec, 47, are paid the big bucks to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

Reports suggest they make an estimated £3.3 million each a month for their stint with ITV.

It was previously reported the duo signed a £40 million 'golden handcuffs' contract with ITV for three years’ worth of work with the channel.

The agreement means they are paid a huge lump sum for all of their television programmes - including Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Saturday Night Takeaway and Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win.

According to The Sun, their new deal could end up being worth £50million if they decide to extend it beyond three years.

What are Ant and Dec's net worth?

As for their net worth, Ant and Dec are said to be worth around £62million.

They first kicked off their career on Byker Grove where they are said to have earned £100 a day.

Ant and Dec launched a career in music after their time on TV series Byker Grove. Picture: Getty

Fans will remember when they went on to release the iconic track Let’s Get Ready To Rumble in 1994 as their characters PJ and Duncan.

It wasn’t until the late 90s where Ant and Dec turned their hand to presenting and fronted children’s TV shows such as SMTV Live and CD:UK.

Their career really took off when they signed up to front Pop Idol in 2001, before bagging their huge gigs on Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent.

