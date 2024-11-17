Declan Donnelly facts: I'm A Celebrity presenter's age, wife, children, height and Instagram revealed

Declan Donnelly presents hit ITV shows like I'm A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity has welcomed back Declan Donnelly to our TV screens but what do you need to know about him? From his age, his wife and his children, here are all the important details.

As one half of the iconic duo Ant and Dec, funnyman Declan Donnelly continues to light up our screens as host of I'm A Celeb, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless Win.

After starting his career as Duncan in Byker Grove, Dec has gone on to carve out an impressive media career, presenting some of the biggest shows in the UK alongside his best friend Ant McPartlin.

As we gear up to watch him host yet another hit ITV show, with a line up including Tulisa, Coleen Rooney and Oti Mabuse, many viewers are keen to learn more about the Geordie icon.

Here's everything you need to know about Dec from his age, where he's from, his wife and children and his height.

Ant and Dec are presenting royalty after decades in the TV business. Picture: Getty

How old is Declan Donnelly?

TV favourite Dec was born on the 25th of September 1975 and celebrated his 49th birthday in 2024.

To mark this occasion, Ant shared a funny video with his bestie in which he gifted him a novelty birthday card which played a song for hours on end!

Who is Dec's wife?

Dec is married to Ali Astall, with the pair tying the knot in 2015. Ali worked as Dec's manager for more than a decade before the couple decided to embark on a romantic relationship in 2014.

Speaking about his wife, Dec told Express.co.uk: "We always hung out. When she was single and I was single we'd go out for dinner on Valentine's Day together.

"Last year we went out as a couple. It was a little strange because we've had a working relationship for so long."

Declan Donnelly is married to Ali Astall. Picture: Alamy

How many kids does Dec have?

The TV star shares two children with his wife Ali. He is father to Isla Elizabeth Anne, born in September 2018 and son Jack Anthony Alphonsus in July 2022.

Dec opened up about becoming dad in his and Ant's book 'Once Upon a Tyne', revealing: "Becoming a dad has completely transformed me.

"At first, like all expectant parents, I didn't truly understand how much it was going to change me. I just thought it was another little person coming to live in the house... It opened up a whole other side to me, a side I didn't know existed."

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall share two children together. Picture: Alamy

What is Dec's net worth?

Dec is estimated to be worth an impressive £31.1million, according to the Express. As well as his extensive presenting portfolio, Dec also co-owns production company Mitre Television with Ant, which produces the shows they work on.

The father-of-two is also owner of Hurley Promotions Ltd and Deecourt, which looks after his various brand partnerships.

How tall is Dec?

Known for his height, Dec stands at 1.68m, which is 5ft 5in. He is slightly shorter than his partner Ant who is 1.73m or 5ft 6in.

Ant and Dec are also hosts of Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

What is Dec's Instagram?

Fans can follow Dec on Instagram @antanddec, where he and Ant boast over 5million followers.

The pair often share videos of them pranking each other as well as some behind-the-scenes pictures of their TV projects.