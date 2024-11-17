Declan Donnelly facts: I'm A Celebrity presenter's age, wife, children, height and Instagram revealed

17 November 2024, 20:00

Declan Donnelly presents hit ITV shows
Declan Donnelly presents hit ITV shows like I'm A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celebrity has welcomed back Declan Donnelly to our TV screens but what do you need to know about him? From his age, his wife and his children, here are all the important details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As one half of the iconic duo Ant and Dec, funnyman Declan Donnelly continues to light up our screens as host of I'm A Celeb, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless Win.

After starting his career as Duncan in Byker Grove, Dec has gone on to carve out an impressive media career, presenting some of the biggest shows in the UK alongside his best friend Ant McPartlin.

As we gear up to watch him host yet another hit ITV show, with a line up including Tulisa, Coleen Rooney and Oti Mabuse, many viewers are keen to learn more about the Geordie icon.

Here's everything you need to know about Dec from his age, where he's from, his wife and children and his height.

Ant and Dec at a royal event wearing three-piece suits
Ant and Dec are presenting royalty after decades in the TV business. Picture: Getty

How old is Declan Donnelly?

TV favourite Dec was born on the 25th of September 1975 and celebrated his 49th birthday in 2024.

To mark this occasion, Ant shared a funny video with his bestie in which he gifted him a novelty birthday card which played a song for hours on end!

Who is Dec's wife?

Dec is married to Ali Astall, with the pair tying the knot in 2015. Ali worked as Dec's manager for more than a decade before the couple decided to embark on a romantic relationship in 2014.

Speaking about his wife, Dec told Express.co.uk: "We always hung out. When she was single and I was single we'd go out for dinner on Valentine's Day together.

"Last year we went out as a couple. It was a little strange because we've had a working relationship for so long."

Declan Donnelly is married to Ali Astall
Declan Donnelly is married to Ali Astall. Picture: Alamy

How many kids does Dec have?

The TV star shares two children with his wife Ali. He is father to Isla Elizabeth Anne, born in September 2018 and son Jack Anthony Alphonsus in July 2022.

Dec opened up about becoming dad in his and Ant's book 'Once Upon a Tyne', revealing: "Becoming a dad has completely transformed me.

"At first, like all expectant parents, I didn't truly understand how much it was going to change me. I just thought it was another little person coming to live in the house... It opened up a whole other side to me, a side I didn't know existed."

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall share two children together
Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall share two children together. Picture: Alamy

What is Dec's net worth?

Dec is estimated to be worth an impressive £31.1million, according to the Express. As well as his extensive presenting portfolio, Dec also co-owns production company Mitre Television with Ant, which produces the shows they work on.

The father-of-two is also owner of Hurley Promotions Ltd and Deecourt, which looks after his various brand partnerships.

How tall is Dec?

Known for his height, Dec stands at 1.68m, which is 5ft 5in. He is slightly shorter than his partner Ant who is 1.73m or 5ft 6in.

Ant and Dec host Britain's Got Talent
Ant and Dec are also hosts of Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty

What is Dec's Instagram?

Fans can follow Dec on Instagram @antanddec, where he and Ant boast over 5million followers.

The pair often share videos of them pranking each other as well as some behind-the-scenes pictures of their TV projects.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

I'm a Celebrity winners

I'm a Celebrity: Who were all the past winners of the show?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it end?

I'm A Celebrity

The I'm A Celeb campsite location has been revealed

Where in Australia is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Camp location revealed

I'm A Celebrity

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time revealed

TV & Movies

The best movies of 2024

The best movies of 2024 so far, ranked

East 17 in 1995

Where are East 17 now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

Ross has split from Sacha and is in a new relationship

MAFS UK's Ross announces split from Sacha and reveals new girlfriend in scathing post

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Davina McCall has revealed she has a brain tumour

Davina McCall reveals she is having brain surgery to remove rare tumour

First look at I'm A Celeb episode revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 revealed as campmates meet for the first time

I'm A Celebrity

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date, trailer and soundtrack revealed

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Viewers are hoping there will be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion

Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion? Everything we know about future episodes

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden has addressed rumours of her joining This Morning

Amanda Holden breaks silence on reports she is "replacing" This Morning host Cat Deeley

'Sonnet' by The Verve is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song: The Verve's 'Sonnet' explained

What gift does she buy her sister in the John Lewis advert?

What does she buy her sister in the John Lewis Christmas advert?

John Lewis' Christmas Advert for 2024 is titled 'The Gifting Hour' and featured The Verve's 'Sonnet'

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: 'The Gifting Hour' meaning, story and song

TV & Movies

Alex is missing from the MAFS UK reunion episodes

Why is Alex not at the MAFS UK reunion? The real reason revealed

Married at First Sight

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan facts: Boxer's age, wife, children and career explained

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will air every night on ITV2 after the main show on ITV

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked: When extra show is on TV, channel and presenters explained

I'm A Celebrity

As she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle, here's everything you need to know about Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney facts: Age, marriage to Wayne Rooney, children and net worth revealed

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity star Danny Jones

Danny Jones facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, wife, children and career explained