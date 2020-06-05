How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

How many sons does Stacey Solomon have? What are their names and how old are they?

Stacey Solomon loves to give fans an insight into her home life with Joe Swash and their children.

Describing themselves as a ‘blended family’, the couple also welcomed their first child together in May 2019.

But how many children does Stacey Solomon have? What are their names? And how old are they? Here’s what we know…

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

Stacey has three sons altogether: two sons from two previous relationships and one son with boyfriend Joe.

Stacey welcomed her first son, 12-year-old Zachary, when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox.

Four years later, Stacey welcomed eight-year-old Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

Last May, Stacey and Joe also welcomed their first child together and revealed they’d named him Rex Toby Francis Swash.

The Loose Women star is also a stepmother to Joe's son Harry, 12, from his engagement to Emma Sophocleous.

The star has previously opened up about her 'alternative family' after revealing her eldest sons were struggling with being separated from their mum and baby brother Rex to spend time with their dads.

Sharing a sweet image of Zachary and Leighton hugging, she said: "It's always hard to split them up, but it's so important for them to spend special time and make memories with the rest of their families.

"No matter what negative, unhelpful things people may say or think, ignore it because they’re wrong. Don’t ever let it get you down. It doesn’t define you or your family.

She added: "I used to really beat myself up about not being able to offer them a 'normal', 'perfect' family all under one roof. Until I realised how normal, and perfect our family is for us.

"Seeing the way they are together reminds me that it’s all ok. Families come in all shapes and sizes and what’s important is that the love is there no matter where it comes from. We are not a 'broken family' in any way shape or form we are an extended family. And everyone loves an extension."

