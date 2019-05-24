Does Joe Swash have a child? I’m A Celebrity host’s son, Stacey Solomon birth details and age revealed

Joe Swash is in a relationship with Stacey Solomon. Picture: Instagram

Are Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon engaged? Does he have children? We have everything you need to know about the I'm a Celebrity...Extra Camp! presenter.

Joe Swash has now become a father for the second time after his girlfriend Stacey Solomon gave birth to their child.

The I'm A Celebrity...Extra Camp! star, who previously presented alongside Scarlett Moffat and Joel Dommett, expressed his joy over the news.

Joe, who has a son Harry from his previous relationship, has been dating Stacey Solomon since 2016 after meeting on the set of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in 2009.

In Joe's announcement he posted a shot of Stacey lying with their newborn son on her chest, alongside the caption: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

"We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.

"I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X"

So what do we know about Joe Swash? Does he have a son? What do we know about Stacey Solomon's birth? And is he engaged to Stacey? Here's everything you need to know about the former EastEnders star:

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon's son

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon announced they have welcomed their first child together after more than three years of dating. The ITV2 presenter took to Instagram to announce the news on 23rd May 2019 - claiming he was 'forever in awe'.

The couple have not yet revealed what they've called their little boy, but we'll keep you posted!

Joe Swash on Instagram

Joe Swash can often be seen posting pictures with his girlfriend Stacey on his Instagram. He currently has 767,000 followers that subscribe to his account @realjoeswashy.

Who is Joe's son Harry Swash?

Jo Swash shares a blended family with Stacey, who has two sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six.

Joe himself also has a son, Harry Swash, from a previous relationship with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous. The pair show off their special relationship on Instagram.

Is Joe Swash engaged?

Joe has been in a relationship with Stacey for more than three years but there doesn't seem to be wedding bells just yet.

Despite being keen for Joe to propose, Stacey changed her tune on getting married and raised her concerns, claiming she’d need to be sensible if they were to tie the knot.

She said: "I don't want anyone to have the ability to take half of everything I've worked hard for."

"I've set aside money for my children to make sure they've got a roof over their head, and I still have to work really hard to carry on making that happen for however long I've got left on my mortgage.

"I wouldn't ever want to be in a position where that could be taken from them, so I have to be sensible.”