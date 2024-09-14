Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, height, family, and career revealed

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @hadderstime

By Tiasha Debray

Sarah Hadland is best known for her work in Miranda, and here’s what we know about the popular actor and her career.

Sarah Hadland is an English actress who was born in Hertfordshire England and has pursued the creative arts her entire life.

From training as a dancer from the age of three, to attending the Laine Theatre Arts College in Surrey, Sarah’s always been preparing for the spotlight.

She is best known for her iconic role as Stevie Sutton in the comedy series Miranda and she remains best friends with creator and co-star Miranda Hart outside of the show.

Sarah Hadland remains close friends with Miranda Hart. Picture: Instagram: @hadderstime

How old is Sarah Hadland?

Sarah was born on the 15th of May 1971, which means she turned 53 years old in 2024.

Is Sarah Hadland married?

Sarah seems to keep her private life quite private, with the star focusing mainly on her career.

Whilst there is not much information online on her family life, it appears at this point in time, that Sarah Hadland is single.

Sarah Hadland starred in Miranda between 2009 to 2015. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Sarah Hadland?

A frequently asked question is ‘How tall is Stevie in Miranda?’ because of the comedic effect of Sarah’s character Stevie when standing next to Miranda Hart who stands at almost 6 foot 1 inch or 185cm.

It’s been reported online that Sarah stands at 5 ft 1 in or 155cm.

Sarah Hadland turned 53 in 2024. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has she been in?

Sarah has had a long history in the industry and whilst she’s best known for her work on Miranda, she’s also featured and starred in some huge projects including a small role in James Bond’s Quantum of Solace in 2008.

You can check out her most noteworthy projects below.