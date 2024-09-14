Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, height, family, and career revealed

14 September 2024, 16:00

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda
Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @hadderstime

By Tiasha Debray

Sarah Hadland is best known for her work in Miranda, and here’s what we know about the popular actor and her career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sarah Hadland is an English actress who was born in Hertfordshire England and has pursued the creative arts her entire life.

From training as a dancer from the age of three, to attending the Laine Theatre Arts College in Surrey, Sarah’s always been preparing for the spotlight.

She is best known for her iconic role as Stevie Sutton in the comedy series Miranda and she remains best friends with creator and co-star Miranda Hart outside of the show.

Sarah Hadland remains close friends with Miranda Hart
Sarah Hadland remains close friends with Miranda Hart. Picture: Instagram: @hadderstime

How old is Sarah Hadland?

Sarah was born on the 15th of May 1971, which means she turned 53 years old in 2024.

Is Sarah Hadland married?

Sarah seems to keep her private life quite private, with the star focusing mainly on her career.

Whilst there is not much information online on her family life, it appears at this point in time, that Sarah Hadland is single.

Sarah Hadland starred in Miranda between 2009 to 2015.
Sarah Hadland starred in Miranda between 2009 to 2015. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Sarah Hadland?

A frequently asked question is ‘How tall is Stevie in Miranda?’ because of the comedic effect of Sarah’s character Stevie when standing next to Miranda Hart who stands at almost 6 foot 1 inch or 185cm.

It’s been reported online that Sarah stands at 5 ft 1 in or 155cm.

Sarah Hadland turned 53 in 2024
Sarah Hadland turned 53 in 2024. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has she been in?

Sarah has had a long history in the industry and whilst she’s best known for her work on Miranda, she’s also featured and starred in some huge projects including a small role in James Bond’s Quantum of Solace in 2008.

You can check out her most noteworthy projects below.

  • Daddy Issues (TV Series) 2024
  • Murder, They Hope (TV Series) 2021 - 2023
  • The Man Who Fell to Earth (TV Series) 2022
  • Horrible Histories: The Movie (Film) 2019
  • Bob the Builder (TV Series) 2015 - 2018
  • Inside No. 9 (TV Series) 2017
  • The Job Lot (TV Series) 2013 - 2015
  • Miranda (TV Series) 2009 - 2015
  • Horrible Histories (TV Series) 2009 - 2012
  • Waterloo Road (TV Series) 2011 - 2012
  • Doctors (TV Series) 2002 - 2006
  • Green Wing (TV Series) 2006
  • Peep Show (TV Series) 2004
  • The Bill (TV Series) 2002 - 2004
  • Casualty (TV Series) 2004

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri is a successful model, dancer and author

Tasha Ghouri facts: Love Island star's age, boyfriend and career revealed

Toyah Willcox is a singing and acting star

Toyah Willcox facts: Age, husband, best songs and TV shows revealed

Paul Merson made a legacy for himself playing football for Arsenal

Paul Merson facts: Ex-footballer's age, wife, children and career explained

Shayne Ward on the red carpet in a bow tie and suit alongside Shayne taking a selfie in his car

Shayne Ward facts: X Factor winner's age, wife, children and career revealed

Dr Punam Krishan's career on TV began on Laid Bare

Dr Punam Krishan facts: Doctor’s age, husband, children and TV career revealed

Montell Douglas joined the reboot of Gladiators

Montell Douglas aka Fire facts: Gladiator star's age, height, partner and Olympics career revealed

JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS

JB Gill facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children and farm revealed

Chris McCausland has worked as a comedian since 2003

Chris McCausland facts: Comedian’s age, blindness, wife, daughter and career revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Jamie Borthwick plays Jay Brown on EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick facts: EastEnders actor’s age, girlfriend and career revealed

Sam Quek came third in Celebrity Masterchef

Sam Quek MBE facts: TV presenter’s age, job, twin, children and millionaire husband revealed
Wynne Evans is 52 years old

Wynne Evans facts: Opera singer's age, children, family and career revealed

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Tom Fletcher in 2023

Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean facts: Olympic swimmer's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Alison Hammond has spoken about her boyfriend on This Morning

Alison Hammond opens up about relationship with boyfriend: ‘I've got someone special’

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Dev Griffin

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024

Stacey Solomon reveals emotional reason she took son Zachary to the NTAs

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have got engaged

Gordon Ramsay sends love to daughter Holly and Adam Peaty on their engagement

Heart announces three new radio stations

Heart launches THREE new radio stations: Heart 10s, Heart Musicals and Heart Love!

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

TV & Movies

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

TV & Movies