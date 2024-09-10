Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

10 September 2024, 17:40

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt
Nick Knowles is most famous for his TV roles. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Famous for DIY SOS, Nick Knowles has become a successful presenter across many TV shows. Here's everything you need to know including where he's from and a closer look at his dating life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Knowles first rose to fame in the early 90s as he become the host and presenter of many popular TV shows including DIY SOS, Who Dares Wins and Break The Safe.

Not content with taking over the small screen, Nick has also dabbled in writing, producing and music and even released an album in 2017, Every Kind Of People, where he showed off his guitar-playing skills and husky voice.

Outside of his career, Nick has also found his personal life to be busy as he has two ex-wives, four children and is currently engaged to girlfriend Katie Dadzie.

Here's everything you need to know about TV star Nick including his age, where he's from, height and his full career breakdown.

Nick Knowles wearing casual clothes on a day out
Nick Knowles is a father of four. Picture: Getty

How old is Nick Knowles and where is he from?

Nick was born on the 21st September 1962, which makes him 62 in 2024.

He was originally from Southall, Middlesex, where he was born but moved to Suffolk for his early school years. He later moved again with his family to Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Nick now lives in the beautiful Cotswolds with his girlfriend as he decided to quit the city life following split with wife Jessica Knowles in 2017.

How tall is Nick Knowles?

Above average, Nick's height is estimated to be 6ft 2 which is around 1.88m.

Who is Nick Knowles's girlfriend Katie Dadzie?

Nick is now engaged to Katie, 34, who is a social media influencer. She is most known for her content across beauty and lifestyle. The couple met in 2021 and got engaged in 2023.

Katie also runs a business alongside Nick called 'Boa Boa' which is a lingerie brand.

Prior to this relationship, Nick has been married twice. His first wife was Gillian Knowles who he was with from 1995-2000 and then he married Jessica Rose Moor in 2012. They ended their romance in 2016.

Nick Knowles and girlfriend Katie Dadzie on the red carpet
Nick Knowles and girlfriend Katie Dadzie have gone into business together. Picture: Getty

Who are Nick Knowles's children?

Nick has four children, three sons and a daughter, from his previous relationships and marriages.

His eldest child is daughter Tuesday and his oldest son is Charlie who he had with Gillian.

Nick had middle son TJ with former dancer Paula Beckett and his youngest son, Eddie, who was born in 2014, with his second wife Rose.

What TV shows has Nick Knowles been on?

No stranger to TV, Nick has become a household name thanks to multiple TV presenter stints.

His most famous roles include:

  • DIY SOS
  • Who Dares Wins
  • Break The Safe
  • 5 Star Reunion
  • Home Is Where The Heart Is
  • The Retreat
  • Nick Knowles Big House Clear Out

He's also no stranger to a spot of reality TV and has appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

The Princess of Wales could be seen wearing a special eternity ring in the emotional family video

Kate Middleton new eternity ring: Why Princess isn't wearing engagement ring in new video

Royals

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey

Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode

Exclusive
Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps

James Earl Jones in 2013

Lion King and Star Wars actor James Earl Jones has died, aged 93

TV & Movies

Exclusive
James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

James McAvoy told a serious lie to get out of singing on the West End

Dev Griffin

Ben Thapa from G4 has died

X Factor's G4 singer Ben Thapa dies, aged 42

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are said to be taking part in a new reality TV series

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash set to take part in new reality TV series filmed at Pickle Cottage

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Alison Hammond revealed she has lost a total of 11 stone after being diagnosed as 'morbidly obese'

Alison Hammond bravely reflects on 11 stone weight loss: 'I was dying'

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian reveals breast cancer diagnosis after discovering lump while breastfeeding
Eamonn Holmes reportedly has a new girlfriend since splitting from Ruth Langsford

Who is Eamonn Holmes new girlfriend Katie Alexander? Their rumoured relationship revealed

The my Mum Your Dad season two cast has been revealed

My Mum Your Dad 2024 cast: Full line-up of single parents and children

TV & Movies

Nicole Kidman's mother Janelle has died

Nicole Kidman says her "heart is broken" after mother Janelle's death, aged 84

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Billie Faiers in 2023

Billie Faiers facts: TOWIE and Family Diaries star's age, husband, children, sister and family explained
Billie Faiers and husband Greg have quit their ITV show

Billie Faiers quits The Family Diaries after six series, three years after sister Sam

Demi Moore is doubtful towards remake of classic film Ghost

Demi Moore shows her disapproval for Channing Tatum’s Ghost remake plans

TV & Movies

Olly Murs will be heading out on the road for a 2025 UK Arena Tour with special guests Blue

Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Events

Davina McCall has revealed a twist in upcoming season of My Mum, Your Dad

My Mum, Your Dad’s Davina McCall reveals new twist for season 2

The Chase viewers were delighted as they watched Ian and Karen win the £100,000

The Chase contestants win £100K as they take home show's biggest cash prize ever

Here's everything you need to know about the One Tree Hill reboot

One Tree Hill sequel release date, returning original cast and storyline explained

Tommy Fury and Olivia Attwood are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper facts: Tennis player's career, partner, family, height and Instagram revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Jeremy Clarkson's pub may have been open less than a month, but he's already banning people from visiting

Jeremy Clarkson reveals list of famous people banned from his pub The Farmer's Dog

Topshop may be returning to UK's shopping streets

Topshop owners hint shop is returning to the UK high street

Fashion

James Corden had to address crowds watching the filming for the Christmas Special

James Corden issues warning as Gavin & Stacey fans flock to watch filming of Christmas Special

TV & Movies

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

MAFS UK 2024 start date revealed: When is Married At First Sight back?

Married at First Sight

Brian May opens up about his recent stroke

Queen's Brian May opens up about recent stroke which left him with no control over arm

Ruth Langsford has revealed why she is wearing her wedding ring

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on why she's still wearing her wedding ring despite Eamonn Holmes split