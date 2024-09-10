Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

Nick Knowles is most famous for his TV roles. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Famous for DIY SOS, Nick Knowles has become a successful presenter across many TV shows. Here's everything you need to know including where he's from and a closer look at his dating life.

Nick Knowles first rose to fame in the early 90s as he become the host and presenter of many popular TV shows including DIY SOS, Who Dares Wins and Break The Safe.

Not content with taking over the small screen, Nick has also dabbled in writing, producing and music and even released an album in 2017, Every Kind Of People, where he showed off his guitar-playing skills and husky voice.

Outside of his career, Nick has also found his personal life to be busy as he has two ex-wives, four children and is currently engaged to girlfriend Katie Dadzie.

Here's everything you need to know about TV star Nick including his age, where he's from, height and his full career breakdown.

Nick Knowles is a father of four. Picture: Getty

How old is Nick Knowles and where is he from?

Nick was born on the 21st September 1962, which makes him 62 in 2024.

He was originally from Southall, Middlesex, where he was born but moved to Suffolk for his early school years. He later moved again with his family to Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Nick now lives in the beautiful Cotswolds with his girlfriend as he decided to quit the city life following split with wife Jessica Knowles in 2017.

How tall is Nick Knowles?

Above average, Nick's height is estimated to be 6ft 2 which is around 1.88m.

Who is Nick Knowles's girlfriend Katie Dadzie?

Nick is now engaged to Katie, 34, who is a social media influencer. She is most known for her content across beauty and lifestyle. The couple met in 2021 and got engaged in 2023.

Katie also runs a business alongside Nick called 'Boa Boa' which is a lingerie brand.

Prior to this relationship, Nick has been married twice. His first wife was Gillian Knowles who he was with from 1995-2000 and then he married Jessica Rose Moor in 2012. They ended their romance in 2016.

Nick Knowles and girlfriend Katie Dadzie have gone into business together. Picture: Getty

Who are Nick Knowles's children?

Nick has four children, three sons and a daughter, from his previous relationships and marriages.

His eldest child is daughter Tuesday and his oldest son is Charlie who he had with Gillian.

Nick had middle son TJ with former dancer Paula Beckett and his youngest son, Eddie, who was born in 2014, with his second wife Rose.

What TV shows has Nick Knowles been on?

No stranger to TV, Nick has become a household name thanks to multiple TV presenter stints.

His most famous roles include:

DIY SOS

Who Dares Wins

Break The Safe

5 Star Reunion

Home Is Where The Heart Is

The Retreat

Nick Knowles Big House Clear Out

He's also no stranger to a spot of reality TV and has appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!