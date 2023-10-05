Big Brother presenter Will Best: Age, height, partner and what else he's been on

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn. Picture: Will Best/Instagram

Will Best is pairing up with AJ Odudu to take over Big Brother this autumn but who is he? From his girlfriend to his TV career, here's what we know.

Big Brother has been taken over by ITV and has received a whole revamp ready for its TV launch date this October including welcoming one of the new presenters, Will Best.

Joining AJ Odudu as the faces of the show, the hosts will spend the next six weeks bringing us all the drama and updates from one of the most famous houses in the UK.

So who is Will Best? And what is he most famous for? Here's everything you need to know about the presenter including his age, height and whether he has a partner.

Will Best and AJ Odudu have a brilliant friendship and will now present BB together. Picture: Will Best/Instagram

Who is Big Brother presenter Will Best?

Age: 38

From: London and Leeds

Height: Unknown

Instagram: @iamwillbest

A TV presenter, Will is best known for his music and celebrity shows where he has presented alongside stars including Kimberley Walsh and Alesha Dixon.

After more than a decade hosting and presenting, he's also become good friends with AJ and Love Island's Maya Jama.

He also has a funny side as he describes comedy as one of his "passions".

Will Best is in a long term relationship with his girlfriend. Picture: Will Best/Instagram

Does Will Best have a girlfriend?

Will is certainly loved up with his long-term girlfriend Tobi Rose who he has been with for over 12 years.

He's only too happy to share their romance over on Instagram including their holidays, family days and much more.

What else has Will Best presented?

Will has been on the TV circuit for a while landing his first presenting gig in 2010 on Viva where he co-hosted the music chat show Suck My Pop with Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh.

Other things you will recognise Will from are: