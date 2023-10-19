Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

19 October 2023, 12:21

Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning
Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Phillip Schofield/Getty

By Hope Wilson

When does Celebrity Big Brother start, who are the housemates and who presents the show? Here is everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After the success of Big Brother earlier this year, rumours have been swirling about the possible return of Celebrity Big Brother.

The current series of Big Brother has seen romance, drama and emotional moments, which fans will be hoping continue into the celebrity version of the show.

The last time CBB aired was back in 2018 on Channel 5, however ITV have reportedly decided to revamp the series and bring it back to its former glory. TV bosses allegedly have a number of famous faces on their wish list, which include a former This Morning presenter and Boris Johnson's rumoured mistress.

When does Celebrity Big Brother start and who are the housemates? Here is everything we know so far.

Big Brother has returned after a 5 year hiatus
Big Brother has returned after a 5 year hiatus. Picture: ITV

Who is in the Celebrity Big Brother line-up?

It has not been confirmed who the Celebrity Big Brother housemates will be, however there has been speculation around the potential line-up.

According to the MailOnline, former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, 61, is at the top of the Celebrity Big Brother wish list, as well as Boris Johnson's rumoured former flame Jennifer Arcuri.

A source told the publication: "Phillip Schofield is someone they're going to approach, as well as people like Jennifer Arcuri, who had an alleged fling with Boris."

Phillip Schofield is apparently being considered as a possible Celebrity Big Brother housemate
Phillip Schofield is apparently being considered as a possible Celebrity Big Brother housemate. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

It is currently unknown when Celebrity Big Brother will start, however it is rumoured that the series is in the works.

Sources told the MailOnline: "Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off. CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives."

When asked about when the series would be returning, a representative for Big Brother told the publication: "At present we are focused on the current series of Big Brother and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course."

Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning
Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning. Picture: ITV

Who are the Celebrity Big Brother hosts?

ITV have not confirmed who the Celebrity Big Brother presenters will be.

Currently AJ Odudu, 35, and Will Best, 38, present the civilian version of Big Brother, but it has not been revealed if they will be hosting Celebrity Big Brother.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as she watches JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfold

Married At First Sight's Bianca breaks silence as JJ and Ella cheating scandal unfolds

Fans are convinced that Jordan and Henry are heading for romance

Big Brother viewers convinced romance is blossoming between Jordan and Henry

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog Dave

Phillip Schofield is reportedly being considered as a Celebrity Big Brother contestant

Celebrity Big Brother 'set to return' with Phillip Schofield rumoured to be taking part

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Married At First Sight's Mark Kiley shares regrets over behaviour as he responds to backlash

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

MAFS star Mark is hoping to find his Mr Right.

Married At First Sight Mark Kiley: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Matt and Adrienne have been paired together on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Adrienne and Matt still together?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Sean Malkin: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Married At First Sight viewers furious at show format as more couples are added

Kerry has caused a stir on Big Brother

Big Brother fans brand Kerry a 'Gemma Collins wannabe' after screaming through task

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about bond with Sharon's daughters

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott opens up about special bond with Sharon's daughters

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals eight-stone weight loss

Trending on Heart

Young child with food in her mouth and a pizza in front of her in a restaurant

Where can kids eat for free in the October half term?

Lifestyle

Paris Fury has shown off her son Prince Rico's brand new crib

Paris Fury shares pictures of newborn son Prince Rico's 'royal crib'

Celebrities

Martin Lewis and his expert team have busted a top heating myth for 2023

Martin Lewis energy tip: Is it cheaper to leave heating on low?

Money

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

Storm Babet has been named by the Met Office

Storm Babet UK weather warning: When is it coming and what is the full forecast?

News

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

Why is it called storm Babet? A look at how and why storms are named in the UK

Weather

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle breaks silence on fight with Luke Worley

Married at First Sight's Jordan Gayle teases what really happened with Luke Worley

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

The Great British Bake Off judges taking a selfie in front of the tent next to a picture of a contestant with her sheep animal cake

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

The Great British Bake Off 2023 has welcomed a new bunch of baking hopefuls to the famous tent

Who left The Great British Bake Off 2023? Contestants eliminated so far

Married At First Sight reportedly had to bring in extra security

Married At First Sight bosses forced to bring in extra security due to 'chaotic' dinner parties
Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight Matt is set to join the experiment

Married At First Sight Matt Pilmoor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' after physical fight with Jordan

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' show over physical fight with Jordan

MAFS contestant Adrienne is hoping she's matched with 'the one'.

Married At First Sight Adrienne Naylor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed