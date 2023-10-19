Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Phillip Schofield/Getty

By Hope Wilson

When does Celebrity Big Brother start, who are the housemates and who presents the show? Here is everything we know so far.

After the success of Big Brother earlier this year, rumours have been swirling about the possible return of Celebrity Big Brother.

The current series of Big Brother has seen romance, drama and emotional moments, which fans will be hoping continue into the celebrity version of the show.

The last time CBB aired was back in 2018 on Channel 5, however ITV have reportedly decided to revamp the series and bring it back to its former glory. TV bosses allegedly have a number of famous faces on their wish list, which include a former This Morning presenter and Boris Johnson's rumoured mistress.

When does Celebrity Big Brother start and who are the housemates? Here is everything we know so far.

Big Brother has returned after a 5 year hiatus. Picture: ITV

Who is in the Celebrity Big Brother line-up?

It has not been confirmed who the Celebrity Big Brother housemates will be, however there has been speculation around the potential line-up.

According to the MailOnline, former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, 61, is at the top of the Celebrity Big Brother wish list, as well as Boris Johnson's rumoured former flame Jennifer Arcuri.

A source told the publication: "Phillip Schofield is someone they're going to approach, as well as people like Jennifer Arcuri, who had an alleged fling with Boris."

Phillip Schofield is apparently being considered as a possible Celebrity Big Brother housemate. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

It is currently unknown when Celebrity Big Brother will start, however it is rumoured that the series is in the works.

Sources told the MailOnline: "Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off. CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives."

When asked about when the series would be returning, a representative for Big Brother told the publication: "At present we are focused on the current series of Big Brother and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course."

Celebrity Big Brother is rumoured to be returning. Picture: ITV

Who are the Celebrity Big Brother hosts?

ITV have not confirmed who the Celebrity Big Brother presenters will be.

Currently AJ Odudu, 35, and Will Best, 38, present the civilian version of Big Brother, but it has not been revealed if they will be hosting Celebrity Big Brother.

