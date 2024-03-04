What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

Celebrity Big Brother is back on TV. Picture: ITV/Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When is CBB on tonight and this week? Here are all the answers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother is back on our screens after a six year hiatus, and with a stellar cast and Will Best, 39, and AJ Odudu, 46 back at the helm, fans cannot wait for this drama-filled extravaganza to return.

Zeze Mills, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, David Potts, Levi Roots, Fern Britton, Lauren Simon, Nikita Kuzmin, Bradley Riches, Marisha Wallace, Colson Smith and Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith are all rumoured to be entering the CBB house this week.

After the massive success of the civilian series which saw romance and arguments alike, fans will be hoping for just as much excitement in the celeb version. Will Fern Britton open up about her argument with Phillip Schofield? Or will Gary Goldsmith divulge all about the Royal Family? Only time will tell!

When is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight? Here is everything you need to know.

Celebrity Big Brother is back. Picture: ITV

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

Celebrity Big Brother is on tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The show will air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. CBB will not be on TV on Saturday evening.

Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live will air after the main show on ITV2. Will and AJ will be joined by various celebs who will take a look back at the episode and all the drama that happened.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother returning to UK TV four years after cancellation

Read more: Big Brother series one: Where are the contestants now?

AJ Odudu and Will Best are the Celebrity Big Brother presenters. Picture: ITV

Previous winners of Celebrity Big Brother include Ulrika Jonsson, Ryan Thomas, Coleen Nolan and Katie Price.

However there have been some controversial moments on the show, most notably 'punch-gate' when former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett accused Ryan Thomas of assaulting her.

Read more: MAFS Australia star Evelyn Ellis' famous past - including Big Brother stint and Justin Bieber link

Read more: Big Brother's Glyn Wise shares plans to become a priest

Read more: Big Brother couple Mikey and Grace announce they're expecting fourth child