Who is Lauren Simon? Her age, ex-husband, daughters and net worth revealed

6 March 2024, 20:00

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Lauren Simon with her ex-husband Paul Simon
Celebrity Big Brother housemate Lauren Simon with her ex-husband Paul Simon. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Lauren Simon

By Hope Wilson

How old is Lauren Simon, who is her ex-husband, does she have any children and what is her net worth? Here is everything you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother housemate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Simon, 48, first gained fame on The Real Housewives of Cheshire in 2016 and has now entered the CBB house.

Supported by her daughters, Gigi and Kika, Lauren has already opened up about her ex-husband Paul Simon, and it seems that the reality TV favourite will be laying it all out as she spends the next few weeks on our screens.

Earlier this month fans watched as AJ Odudu, 36, and Will Best, 38, welcomed the 2024 Celebrity Big Brother housemates onto the show as the series made its dramatic return. Joined by Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, Fern Britton, 66, David Potts, 30 and Levi Roots, 65, Lauren will be hoping she can do enough to be kept in the public's favour and take the CBB crown for herself.

How old is Lauren Simon, who is her ex-husband, does she have any children and what is her net worth? Here are all the answers.

Lauren Simon is on CBB this year
Lauren Simon is on CBB this year. Picture: ITV

How old is Lauren Simon?

Lauren Simon is 48-years-old.

When asked what she wants to get out her Celebrity Big Brother experience, Lauren said: "Make new friendships, have fun and show the viewers my quirky sense of humour and the real Lauren."

Who is Lauren Simon's ex-husband?

Lauren Simon's ex-husband is Paul Simon. The couple were married for 13 years after tying the knot in 2003 and separating in 2018. Paul is the director of various property investment companies and began his career as a trader.

The Simons' often appeared on The Real Housewives of Cheshire together and the pair weren't shy in discussing their marital issues on camera.

Things eventually came to a head in 2018 and the two went through a complicated divorce which initially saw Paul give Lauren a £3million lump sum. However this wasn't the end of their financial arguments as Paul won an appeal against the order to send Lauren £3million.

The Real Housewife was eventually allowed to remain in their £1.8million mansion in Altrincham if she dropped her filings to get more money from Paul.

Lauren Simon was married to Paul Simon
Lauren Simon was married to Paul Simon. Picture: Instagram/Lauren Simon

Does Lauren Simon have any children?

Lauren Simon has two daughters named Gigi and Kika, whom she shares with her ex-husband Paul.

Prior to entering the CBB house, Lauren opened up about why she wanted to go on the show, saying: "It’s always been on my bucket list and it’s perfect timing as my children are growing up."

Lauren Simon net worth

Lauren Simon's net worth is said to be £6.9m.

As well as carving out a successful career on The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Lauren has managed to create an impressive media portfolio which has seen her appear on shows such as Celebrity Dinner Date and First Dates.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Zeze Millz was welcomed into the Celebrity Big Brother house this month

Who is Zeze Millz? Her age, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Levi Roots

Who is Levi Roots? His net worth, children, age, and Dragons' Den Reggae Reggae Sauce investment revealed

David Potts entered the Celebrity Big Brother house

Who is David Potts? His age, net worth and Ibiza Weekender past revealed

Fans have been wondering how long CBB is on for

How long does Celebrity Big Brother last?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti broke up in 2024

What happened between Ekin-Su and Davide? Their split explained

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother

Gary Goldsmith reveals all about his relationship with Kate Middleton on Celebrity Big Brother

Timothy Smith has claimed one MAFS Australia couple is fake

MAFS Australia's Timothy claims Jayden and Eden's relationship is 'fake'

Married at First Sight

MAFS Jayden makes a shocking confession during the experiment

Married At First Sight's Jayden Makes Shocking Confession To Wife Eden

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother is back after a six year break

How to watch the Celebrity Big Brother live stream

The Celebrity Big Brother housemates

How much do Celebrity Big Brother contestants get paid?

What really happened between Jack and his ex-girlfriend?

Who is Jack from MAFS Australia's ex-girlfriend and what happened between them?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Collins and Natalie

Where are MAFS Australia's Collins and Natalie now following split?

Married at First Sight

Ben and Ellie star on Married At First Sight Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ben and Ellie still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

It looks like things work out for MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy!

MAFS Australia's Lucinda appears to confirm she's still with Timothy: 'It's a beautiful love story'

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Eden exposes Sara for meeting up with ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back

MAFS Eden's secret exposes Sara for meeting up with ex-boyfriend behind Tim's back

Married at First Sight

Kate Middleton and her uncle Gary Goldsmith have an interesting relationship

Gary Goldsmith and Kate Middleton's relationship explained

Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield have had a decade long feud

What happened between Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield? Their This Morning feud revealed

Gary Goldsmith age, wife, daughter and net worth have been announced

Who is Gary Goldsmith? His age, wife, daughter and net worth revealed

Sharon Osbourne is set to go on Celebrity Big Brother

When is Sharon Osbourne going into Celebrity Big Brother?

Where are Lauren and Jonathan now after Married At First Sight Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Jonathan still together?

Married at First Sight

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Will Best age, height, partner and what else he's been on

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

AJ Odudu age, real name, boyfriend and net worth revealed

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia had a baby shower

Inside Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Murs Greggs themed baby shower

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith is one of the stars entering the Celebrity Big Brother house

Kate Middleton's family 'furious' uncle Gary Goldsmith has signed up for Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrities

Celebrity Big Brother is back on TV

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

Stacey Solomon has announced her new ASDA homeware range

Stacey Solomon home range at ASDA revealed