Who is Lauren Simon? Her age, ex-husband, daughters and net worth revealed

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Lauren Simon with her ex-husband Paul Simon. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Lauren Simon

By Hope Wilson

How old is Lauren Simon, who is her ex-husband, does she have any children and what is her net worth? Here is everything you need to know about the Celebrity Big Brother housemate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Simon, 48, first gained fame on The Real Housewives of Cheshire in 2016 and has now entered the CBB house.

Supported by her daughters, Gigi and Kika, Lauren has already opened up about her ex-husband Paul Simon, and it seems that the reality TV favourite will be laying it all out as she spends the next few weeks on our screens.

Earlier this month fans watched as AJ Odudu, 36, and Will Best, 38, welcomed the 2024 Celebrity Big Brother housemates onto the show as the series made its dramatic return. Joined by Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, Fern Britton, 66, David Potts, 30 and Levi Roots, 65, Lauren will be hoping she can do enough to be kept in the public's favour and take the CBB crown for herself.

How old is Lauren Simon, who is her ex-husband, does she have any children and what is her net worth? Here are all the answers.

Lauren Simon is on CBB this year. Picture: ITV

How old is Lauren Simon?

Lauren Simon is 48-years-old.

When asked what she wants to get out her Celebrity Big Brother experience, Lauren said: "Make new friendships, have fun and show the viewers my quirky sense of humour and the real Lauren."

Who is Lauren Simon's ex-husband?

Lauren Simon's ex-husband is Paul Simon. The couple were married for 13 years after tying the knot in 2003 and separating in 2018. Paul is the director of various property investment companies and began his career as a trader.

The Simons' often appeared on The Real Housewives of Cheshire together and the pair weren't shy in discussing their marital issues on camera.

Things eventually came to a head in 2018 and the two went through a complicated divorce which initially saw Paul give Lauren a £3million lump sum. However this wasn't the end of their financial arguments as Paul won an appeal against the order to send Lauren £3million.

The Real Housewife was eventually allowed to remain in their £1.8million mansion in Altrincham if she dropped her filings to get more money from Paul.

Lauren Simon was married to Paul Simon. Picture: Instagram/Lauren Simon

Does Lauren Simon have any children?

Lauren Simon has two daughters named Gigi and Kika, whom she shares with her ex-husband Paul.

Prior to entering the CBB house, Lauren opened up about why she wanted to go on the show, saying: "It’s always been on my bucket list and it’s perfect timing as my children are growing up."

Lauren Simon net worth

Lauren Simon's net worth is said to be £6.9m.

As well as carving out a successful career on The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Lauren has managed to create an impressive media portfolio which has seen her appear on shows such as Celebrity Dinner Date and First Dates.