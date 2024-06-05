When does Love Island finish and how long is it on for?

5 June 2024, 16:52

Love Island finish date revealed
Love Island finish date revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

As Love Island continues, fans are wondering when it will end and how many weeks it is on for.

Love Island has burst back onto our screens with bombshells and celebrity appearances aplenty.

Earlier this month Maya Jama, 29, introduced us to the season 11 islanders who include TOWIE star Joey Essex, 33, Olivia Attwood's friend Ronnie Vint, 27, and the show's first Erb's Palsy contestant Patsy Field, 29.

But as we see the relationships change and develop as the series continues, many of us have been wondering how long the summer of love will last?

When does Love Island end and how many weeks is it on for? Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 series.

Fans have been wondering when Love Island 2024 will end
Fans have been wondering when Love Island 2024 will end. Picture: ITV

When does Love Island finish?

The official end date of Love Island has not been confirmed, however if it lasts the same length as previous seasons, this series should finish on Monday the 29th of July.

Last year's show saw winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding being crowned on the 31st of July, while the 2022 season ended with Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu winning on the 1st of August.

As the 2024 series progresses, it will eventually become clear when the show will finish.

Love Island is due to end around the end of July
Love Island is due to end around the end of July. Picture: ITV

How long is Love Island on for?

Previous series of Love Island have run for a total of eight weeks, so we assume the 2024 series will last the same amount of time.

As the first week in the villa continues, we've still got to look forward to Casa Amor, Movie Night and the family visits, all of which will air in the coming months.

