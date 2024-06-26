Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Jessy Potts? Age, job and where she's from

26 June 2024, 20:43

Love Island's Jessy Potts is looking for real love this summer in the villa
Love Island's Jessy Potts is looking for real love this summer in the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

What is Love Island's new bombshell Jessy looking for in a boyfriend? Does she have Instagram? And who is she interested in? Here's all the details you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 has just introduced another blonde bombshell in the shape of Jessy Potts who is ready to find a boyfriend to be the centre of attention with.

Heading into the villa alongside Trey Norman, Jessy has a list of guys she's wanting to get to know including Joey Essex, Ayo Odukoya and Ronnie Vint.

Talking about her single girl status she said: "Love Island is a great opportunity and experience and I’m hoping to meet someone as I’m very single. It now feels like the perfect time and there are so many successful relationships formed on Love Island, so I’m hoping I’m lucky enough to find someone."

So who is new Love Island contestant Jessy Potts? Here's all her details including age, job, where she's from and some of her secret talents.

Jessy Potts admits she find it hard to hear 'no'
Jessy Potts admits she find it hard to hear 'no'. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island contestant Jessy Potts?

Age: 25

From: Leicester

Instagram: @jessymaypotts

It's time for a summer of love for Jessy as she's hoping her 'edgy girl next door' vibe will win her a long-term boyfriend.

She said: "I’m a bit different to the other girls in there, I'm the girl next door but with a bit of an edge.

"I’m fun, I like to get involved so I’d like to think I will get stuck in as soon as I arrive. I also have a very sarcastic sense of humour so I’ll make everyone laugh. I also have a fiery side and not afraid to say what I think or stand my ground. I’m not very good at taking no for an answer."

Love Island's Jessy Potts is a social media influencer on the side
Love Island's Jessy Potts is a social media influencer on the side. Picture: Jessy Potts/Instagram

What does Love Island's Jessy Potts do for a job?

Day to day Jessy's works as a Brand Partnerships Associate which works hand in hand with her own social media influencer dreams. With over 15,000 followers on Instagram already, Jessy loves to show off her lifestyle from fun and exotic holidays to her fashion choices.

Jessy also has some secret talents and hobbies she's really good at including being a good skier and being trained in scuba diving.

What is Love Island's Jessy Potts looking for in a boyfriend?

Confidence, a sense of humour and big dreams are Jessy's wish list in a man.

"They have to be confident. I’m confident and usually the centre of attention but I’d like my man to be able to walk into a room and be the person that everybody wants to talk to," she explained.

"They have to be funny, laughter is key. I’m also drawn to ambition, I find a man with drive very attractive."

Looks wise, a "pretty boy" is Jessy's favourite, hence her interest in Joey. She said: "Joey is also very good looking, I like a pretty boy with dimples, he intrigues me. I don’t care about who he is but I’m intrigued to see what he is actually like."

